Important aspects of the Assam UCC

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Recently passed in the Assam Legislative Assembly, the ‘Assam Uniform Civil Code, 2026’ Bill has initiated a far-reaching and historic transformation in the legal, social, and familial structures of the state. Based on Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Indian Constitution, this Bill aims to create a fair and equal legal system for everyone in the state. The main goal of this law is to replace old and unfair personal laws based on religion with a single, fair legal system that covers important issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. Different religious regulations and customs that existed from the past had often created gender discrimination and judicial inconsistencies in society, and this code will play a decisive role in removing those inequalities. Significantly, this law will not remain confined only within the geographical boundaries of Assam but will also apply equally to permanent residents of Assam temporarily residing outside the state due to employment or other reasons. However, considering the demographic diversity of Assam, a highly thoughtful and practical decision has been made to completely exempt people belonging to the Scheduled Tribes recognized under the Constitution of India from the scope of this law. This step has been taken by the government to protect the unique traditional customs, land rights, traditional governance systems, and distinct cultural identity of tribal communities. This Code does not try to solve the problem by appealing to people’s emotions or communities. Instead, it tries to bring all parts of society under a fair legal system by using a completely logical and objective approach. In a modern and progressive social order, the necessity of legal integration can never be denied, and this Bill has taken a strong and courageous step in that direction by ensuring equal rights for every citizen.

With regard to the conditions of marriage, the strict and clear guidelines provided by this Bill will help remove several irregularities and harmful practices rooted in society. The new law mandates a minimum marriage age of twenty-one for men and eighteen for women. This specific age limit will eliminate the social evil of child marriage and provide young men and women the opportunity to begin married life only after attaining physical and mental maturity. The most revolutionary and courageous aspect of this law is the complete prohibition of polygamy. The law strictly suppresses the practice of polygamy, which had continued in the name of tradition or religion, and determines that neither party can have a living spouse at the time of marriage. In other words, no person can legally enter into a second marriage without obtaining a lawful divorce. Strict punishment has been prescribed for those committing polygamy in violation of this rule, which reflects the firmness and seriousness of the law. Along with these rules, marriages within prohibited blood or familial relationships have been declared completely invalid unless long-standing and accepted customs of their community permit such unions. In the interest of building a healthy society, the law clearly states that the free and valid consent of both parties is essential for marriage. Marriages performed under coercion, fraud, intimidation, or conditions of mental illness will never be legally acceptable, and victims have been granted the full right to annul such marriages. These provisions will play an important role in freeing the sacred social bond of marriage from exploitation and deception and in establishing it on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, and consent. By ending various oppressive rules imposed on women within patriarchal social systems, this law has introduced a new dimension in the direction of women’s empowerment.

In the matter of solemnisation of marriage, this law provides full and respectful recognition to various religious beliefs and social traditions. Respecting the sentiments of people belonging to different faiths in a diverse society like Assam, the law grants legal validity to all forms of customs and rituals such as the Saptapadi of Hindu society, Nikah in Islam, the sacred union or blessing ceremony in Christianity, the traditional Choklong marriage of the Tai-Ahom community, and Anand Karaj of Sikhism, as well as Vedic and Brahma marriages. This means that although the government has unified the conditions and qualifications for marriage, people have been given complete freedom to celebrate marriages and perform traditional rituals. Simultaneously, from the moment the law comes into force, registration of every marriage and divorce solemnised in the state has been made completely mandatory. Such registration must be completed before the sub-registrar within sixty days from the date of marriage or from receiving the court order of divorce. Even previously existing polygamous marriages must be registered within the time specified by the government. This compulsory registration process will bring the social system within a definite and organized legal structure. Many people who were previously deprived of rights relating to property or maintenance claims due to lack of registration will receive legal protection through this system, and citizens, especially women, will be protected from future legal complications or fraud.

Establishing the process of divorce on a common and just foundation for all religions is another remarkable and commendable aspect of this law. Earlier, because the rules of divorce differed according to religion, judicial procedures often became complicated. Now, any person may apply for divorce on specific grounds such as adultery, physical or mental cruelty, desertion by a spouse for more than two years without reason, conversion to another religion, or severe mental illness. Furthermore, after living separately for one year, both husband and wife may also jointly seek divorce through mutual consent before the court, thereby opening a peaceful path to exit from unhappy and conflict-ridden married life. The long-standing practice of instant triple talaq, which had greatly undermined the dignity of women, has been completely prohibited and declared invalid and will only be recognized through a court order. Giving special importance to the protection of women, the law states that if a husband commits rape or unnatural sexual offences, or if he had multiple wives before the enforcement of this law, the woman may seek divorce on additional grounds to protect her dignity. A clear and non-discriminatory policy has also been established regarding maintenance, under which both husband and wife may claim financial support from one another depending on their economic condition and necessity. Most importantly, Mehr, dowry, or Stridhan received by the wife during or after marriage will be treated entirely as her personal property and kept completely separate from maintenance calculations. This provision will ensure the financial independence and security of women even after divorce.

Regarding live-in relationships, which have emerged in recent times as a modern and increasingly common complex family structure, this bill has introduced a highly significant legal intervention that sets a new example for the entire country. Men and women in such relationships are now required to jointly submit a declaration and complete registration before the sub-registrar within one month. This legal recognition and registration process is not limited only to the beginning of the relationship; even at the time of separation, submission of a termination notice has been made equally compulsory. If any person refuses to comply with or conceals the registration requirement, they may face imprisonment for up to three months, a fine up to ten thousand rupees, or both. After registration, the Sub-Registrar will forward every declaration to the local police for verification, and if either partner is below twenty-one years of age, their parents or guardians will be informed so that young people do not become victims of wrong decisions. The law clearly states that such relationships will never be registered in cases involving close relatives, already married individuals, minors, or relationships formed through force or fraudulent consent. The law also ensures the maintenance rights of women in such relationships; if a man abruptly abandons the relationship, the woman may seek financial protection through the court. The most humane and important aspect is that children born from such relationships will not be socially stigmatised but will instead be recognized as biological and fully legitimate children. They will enjoy all legal and property rights equal to those of children born from lawful marriages, thereby protecting innocent children from social humiliation.

In the sphere of inheritance and property rights, this bill has delivered a powerful and decisive blow to patriarchal and gender-discriminatory ideas that had continued for generations. Under the new law, a balanced and equal rights-based legal framework has been created for determining inheritance, where men and women are granted complete equality. In earlier social systems, daughters were often deprived or discriminated against in matters of ancestral property under different religious laws, but this Code permanently ends that centuries-old discrimination by ensuring equal distribution among all children. Not only that, from a humanitarian perspective, the scope of legal validity has been expanded so that biological children, legally adopted children, children once regarded as illegitimate by society, and children born through surrogacy are all granted equal rights to property. In cases where a deceased person leaves no will, the surviving spouse, children, and parents will be treated as first-class heirs, and property will be divided in a fair and balanced manner. Through these changes, the financial security of every dependent family member has been ensured. A clear and specific legal system has also been introduced regarding the preparation of wills so that future disputes and conflicts over property may be prevented. Overall, it becomes evident that the Assam Uniform Civil Code is not merely an ordinary law but a strong and historic legal document aimed at building a modern, just, and discrimination-free society. While respecting traditional social customs, this Code has simultaneously attempted to establish legal equality, and that effort is certainly commendable. Rising above the narrow boundaries of religion and community, this initiative to bind all citizens together within a common framework will ensure a secure, discrimination-free, and equal life for future generations of the state. Every provision of the law has been framed through rational analysis and a practical outlook, which will permanently end gender discrimination and injustice against oppressed sections of society. In the coming days, the proper, transparent, and impartial implementation of this law will strengthen the social structure of the state and play a critical and decisive role in protecting the lives and futures of every citizen.