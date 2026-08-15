Independence: A Sacred Trust and the Youth’s March Towards Viksit Bharat

Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Governor of Assam

Every year, as the Tricolour is hoisted on the 15th of August, it fills every Indian’s heart with pride, gratitude and a renewed sense of responsibility. The National Flag symbolises not only our sovereignty but also the sacrifices, courage and determination of countless men and women who dedicated their lives to securing India’s freedom. Their commitment laid the foundation of the democratic republic that we proudly call our own.

As India celebrates the 80th Independence Day, we pay our respectful tribute to all those who participated in the freedom movement. The most meaningful way to honour their legacy is to build the India they envisioned – a strong, inclusive, self-reliant and value-based democracy.

For Assam, Independence Day carries special significance. The State has made notable contributions to India’s history through the courage and sacrifice of many distinguished personalities. The legacy of Bir Lachit Borphukan continues to inspire generations through his leadership and commitment to protecting the motherland. Assam’s contribution to the freedom movement is equally significant. Swahid Kushal Konwar, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, Bhogeswari Phukanani and Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi occupy an honoured place in the nation’s history. Their dedication, along with that of countless unsung heroes, continues to inspire the values of service, courage and national unity.

With this objective, Lok Bhavan Assam initiated the Amar Mati Amar Nayak programme to reconnect young people with the lives and ideals of Assam’s freedom fighters, social reformers and cultural icons. The initiative reflects the belief that development is not measured only by physical infrastructure but also by preserving history, recognising the contributions of great personalities and passing on these values to future generations.

The North East has made significant contributions to India’s development while preserving its rich cultural heritage and traditions. Today, the region is witnessing rapid progress in connectivity, education, healthcare, tourism and digital infrastructure. Its strategic location also offers new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation with Southeast Asia. These developments are creating greater opportunities for the youth and strengthening the region’s contribution to national development.

India today stands at an important stage in its development journey. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, the country has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, digital governance, financial inclusion, technological innovation, entrepreneurship and women-led development. The vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, combined with the principle of Antyodaya, has focused on ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society and has strengthened the country’s progress toward the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The vision of Viksit Bharat extends beyond economic growth. It seeks to build an India that is prosperous, technologically advanced, socially inclusive and firmly rooted in its civilisational values. The youth are central to this national mission. With nearly two-thirds of the country’s population below the age of 35, India has one of the world’s strongest demographic advantages.

Young people today are not merely participants in development; they are driving it. Through innovation, entrepreneurship, research, education, public service and community engagement, they are contributing to India’s progress in diverse fields. At the same time, responsible citizenship – respecting the law, protecting the environment, promoting social harmony and performing civic duties – remains equally important. The energy, creativity and commitment of the youth will play a decisive role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Assam has embraced this national vision with determination. The State has recorded significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital governance and investment. The effective implementation of welfare programmes and expanding opportunities in agriculture, industry, tourism and entrepreneurship have strengthened public confidence and created new avenues for growth. The achievements of Assam’s youth in education, science, sports, literature, technology, entrepreneurship and public service continue to enhance the State’s contribution to the nation’s development.

As we celebrate Independence, we must also remember that freedom brings with it both rights and responsibilities. Our Constitution guarantees fundamental rights while entrusting every citizen with important fundamental duties. Respecting the Constitution, promoting harmony, protecting the environment, ensuring the dignity of women, supporting education and safeguarding public property are responsibilities that strengthen our democracy and reinforce our national character.

India’s development since Independence has been remarkable. From a predominantly rural and agrarian economy, the country has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with significant progress in industry, commerce and the services sector. Achieving self-reliance in manufacturing and commerce will be central to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Skill India, the National Education Policy 2020, PM Gati Shakti and the AI Mission are creating a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth, innovation and employment.

India’s greatest strength has always been its unity in diversity. This enduring strength continues to guide our progress and reinforces our collective commitment to nation-building. On this occasion, we express our gratitude to the brave men and women of the Armed Forces and security agencies who safeguard the nation’s sovereignty with courage, dedication and professionalism, enabling every citizen to live in peace and security.

Assam has recently faced the challenge of devastating floods, which caused widespread hardship across many districts. During this difficult period, the spirit of compassion and solidarity displayed by the people of Assam and citizens from across the country has been commendable. I also appreciate the Government of Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for mobilising its administrative machinery to provide timely relief, rehabilitation and assistance to the affected families.

As we move towards Viksit Bharat, we must continue to uphold the ideals of our freedom movement and draw inspiration from the lives of those who shaped our nation. The Amar Mati Amar Nayak initiative reminds us of the importance of preserving our history and passing on the values of courage, integrity and public service to future generations.

When the younger generation looks at the Tricolour, it should recognise the symbol of our Independence, remember the sacrifices that secured our freedom, uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution and embrace the responsibilities that come with nation-building. The journey towards Viksit Bharat will be shaped by the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians. Guided by the spirit of Nation First – Rashtra Pratham, and driven by the energy, innovation and commitment of our youth, India can realise the aspirations of a developed, inclusive and self-reliant nation.

Together, let us work towards building a stronger, more prosperous, more compassionate and more united India – an India worthy of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the aspirations of future generations. Together, with unity, determination and collective effort, we shall build a Viksit Assam on the path to Viksit Bharat.