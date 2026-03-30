Independent candidates play a critical role in elections. Of 722 candidates in the current Assam Assembly election, 258 are independents. By definition, an independent candidate is one who has no party or political affiliation. But in reality, many of them are not independent in the true sense of the term. Rather, they were members of different political parties till the other day and have entered the fray as ‘independent’ candidates after their respective political parties did not give them tickets. Such ‘independent’ candidates must be actually described as disgruntled elements not having any kind of political ideology. Analysing the so-called political career of such candidates, one can also surmise that they are not only ideology-less but are also generally not trustworthy. Despite being members of political parties, most such so-called ‘independent’ candidates have not only dishonoured their parent political party and shown disrespect to party discipline but have also betrayed the fold to which they belonged. While it is for a party to select its candidates on the basis of certain criteria and certain policies, those who defy those norms and contest as independents against that party only prove that they had remained in their respective parties for several years only for personal interest and gain – that of getting a party nomination. No wonder most such candidates have been expelled by their respective parent parties. Voters generally do not prefer to cast their valuable votes for ‘independent’ candidates. Voters know that independent candidates cannot form a government. An independent candidate, on winning an election and becoming an MLA or MP, cannot influence any kind of decision-making or policy-making of the government. But, in the election, independent candidates do poll a significant number of votes, which can sometimes cost dearly to a particular candidate or party. The presence of some small and insignificant parties also takes away a sizable number of votes. Taking a look at the statistics of the 2021 Assam Assembly election, one will find that in Nazira LAC, while Debabrata Saikia (Cong) defeated Mayur Bargohain (BJP) by a narrow margin of just 662 votes in a six-cornered contest, one independent candidate (1,055 votes) along with candidates of three insignificant parties (total 2,896) together polled 3,951 votes, with 1,461 votes falling on the NOTA button.