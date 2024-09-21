I.N.D.I.A. Bloc’s challenge in Yechury’s absence

Dipak Kurmi

Good intentions alone won’t suffice. As Sitaram Yechury’s death leaves a significant gap, the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance must confront the challenge of navigating their coalition’s complex dynamics. With partners who are often fiercely competitive and resistant to compromise, it’s crucial for the alliance to move beyond mere good will and engage in the hard work of adjustment and accommodation to achieve their shared goals.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc, originally united by the common goal of defeating the BJP and removing Narendra Modi from power, has made only partial progress. To fully realise its commitment to upholding multi-party democracy, secularism, federalism, and constitutional rights—including the separation of powers among the judiciary, legislature, and executive—iit must now focus on securing victories in additional states. This is essential for encircling the current Modi-led central government and reinforcing the values it stands for.

In politics, long-term objectives seldom overshadow immediate interests. Sitaram Yechury excelled in navigating complex issues through dialogue, largely because he and the CPM he led had no personal stake in these disputes. In contrast, within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the parties frequently have their own vested interests, which tend to become evident during election times.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc faces the challenge of filling a critical void left by Yechury’s departure, a gap that could potentially destabilise the alliance and cause internal disruptions. Unlike the United Progressive Alliance in 2004 and 2009, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc lacks a dominant leader like the Congress. The Congress, despite its size, is not universally accepted as the leader by the other 28 parties within the bloc, making cohesive leadership a significant hurdle.

The Congress Party often faces scepticism from its coalition partners, who view it as overly ambitious, occasionally overbearing, and lacking in the collaborative skills needed for effective coalition governance. This sentiment is compounded by its perceived inexperience in balancing consultation with timely decision-making. Since the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was formed in 2023, the alliance has already seen a major supporter, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), exit, underscoring the challenges the coalition faces.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar extended a call for unity among parties opposed to the BJP, declaring, “I’ll urge all parties, including the Congress, to come together, and the BJP will face a significant defeat.” However, in a dramatic reversal, Kumar shifted his position by breaking away from his alliance with the RJD in Bihar and aligning himself with the BJP.

Kumar’s shift stemmed from a clash between his personal ambitions and the scepticism of other parties within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc regarding his motives and dedication. The ongoing challenge remains the disconnect between individual leaders’ intentions and their commitment to the collective cause.

Internal discord within the bloc becomes evident during elections and impacts its performance against the BJP. In Haryana, where Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, the inability of the Congress and AAP to form an alliance could turn a likely victory into a more uncertain result. Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, the choice by the Congress and National Conference to contest “friendly” battles in five of the 90 Assembly seats could influence the outcome of a crucial and closely contested election for both the opposition and the BJP.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc owes a significant debt to Yechury for his relentless advocacy and tireless efforts in supporting its cause. His dedication was crucial in strengthening and expanding the CPM’s reach against the powerful and resource-rich BJP. Representing the centrist or median voter in Indian politics, the bloc faces the challenge of maintaining unity among its diverse partners, despite frequent disagreements, in order to achieve its singular objective.

The complexity of managing a coalition in a country where political diversity spans ideological, policy, strategic, and personal preferences is evident. Balancing the varied aspirations and opinions of numerous parties illustrates the intricate challenge of aligning such a broad spectrum of interests.

Yechury played a crucial role in India’s chaotic political landscape by acting as a unifying force. He managed to channel the disparate energies of conflicting parties towards a common goal, maintaining a sharp focus on the central objective of defeating the BJP.

It seems improbable that the CPM will find a successor capable of maintaining the same balancing role within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. His absence represents a significant loss for both the coalition and his party, as he was a major force for both the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and the CPM.

As general secretary, Yechury played a crucial role in revitalising the party, helping it exert influence beyond its size in building a national alliance to counter the BJP. Despite repeated electoral setbacks in its strongholds of West Bengal, he managed to help the CPM hold its ground against the BJP in Kerala, Tripura, and West Bengal.

Yechury was both a key figure for the Left and a crucial supporter of the moderate centre, standing firm against Narendra Modi’s right-wing, divisive, and authoritarian approach, bolstered by the BJP and the RSS. His absence leaves a significant void not only for the CPM, which lacks a ready replacement for its general secretary, but also for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, where he played a vital role in maintaining balance and harmony.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc owes much to Yechury for his relentless efforts in fortifying the centre ground and representing the median voters against the BJP. His tireless work included securing the CPM’s involvement in a coalition where the Congress plays a key role, providing the bloc with a robust left-wing defence against the BJP’s formidable and well-resourced campaign. Yechury’s presence and advocacy were crucial in keeping the diverse coalition united despite frequent internal disagreements. With key elections approaching in Maharashtra and Bihar, the leadership transition within the CPM will significantly impact how the left-center parties navigate these critical political challenges.

Transforming an idea into a tangible reality demands a blend of political imagination, intuition, dedication, patience, and diligent effort. Yechury possessed these qualities in abundance. He skilfully united and maintained the coalition of Congress, Trinamul Congress, and CPM on a national scale, even though these parties were fierce rivals in Kerala and West Bengal. Now, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc faces the challenge of finding a new unifying force to ensure that opposition parties remain steadfast in their struggle against the BJP.