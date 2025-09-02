India-China’s sweetened relations herald a new world order

Lalit Garg

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Sunday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the world’s attention was inevitably drawn to it. The reason was clear: in a rapidly changing global order, it has become essential for the “Elephant” and the “Dragon” to walk together. Their cordial and constructive dialogue not only reinforced the growing harmony between India and China but also unlocked fresh possibilities for the global economy amid ongoing uncertainties. The warm tenor of their exchanges projected a new horizon of hope and opportunity for both nations and beyond. After a long spell of tensions, a new wind of positivity seems to be flowing in their relations.

The meeting between Modi and Xi was more than mere diplomatic courtesy. It reflected an acknowledgement of the inevitability of dialogue and cooperation in today’s shifting international landscape. Both India and China are among the world’s largest economies and most populous countries. If they work together, not only will bilateral growth accelerate, but the stability and balance of the entire global order will also be strengthened. Despite lingering concerns such as border disputes and trust deficits, prioritising economic, strategic, and cultural collaboration can elevate the relationship to new heights. This dialogue is not confined to two neighbours—it is also a message to the world that Asian power equations can counterbalance Western dominance. If both adopt a pragmatic outlook and focus on shared interests, tensions could ease, and Asia’s role in world politics would grow stronger.

Most importantly, this meeting signals a shift from dwelling on differences to exploring partnership opportunities. Trade, investment, and technology cooperation could open new avenues. China remains India’s largest trading partner, and if their engagement is rooted in balance and trust, their economies could gain unprecedented momentum. The conversation also indirectly challenged America’s “bullying” posture. U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive economic policies and protectionist measures have nudged emerging Asian nations toward alternative alliances. Growing understanding between India and China, combined with Russia’s role, points toward the emergence of a “triangular power” that could redefine the balance of power and challenge Western hegemony.

This dynamic inevitably unsettles Pakistan, which has long relied on China in its foreign policy. A closer India-China equation will limit Islamabad’s manoeuvrability. If pursued with balance and caution, this new chapter in bilateral relations could bring stability and equilibrium not just to Asia but to global politics at large. It may even mark a concrete step toward a multipolar world. Yet, India must tread carefully. History shows that China’s strategic interests underpin every gesture of friendliness. The unresolved tensions of Doklam, Galwan, and other border disputes cannot be ignored. Similarly, China’s expansionist economic policies warrant vigilance. Hence, while the partnership offers immense opportunity, it also carries challenges. For India, sovereignty, security, and strategic autonomy must remain non-negotiable.

This summit also spotlighted the question of counter-terrorism. While the SCO includes fighting terrorism on its agenda, China’s past conduct on this issue—particularly its shielding of Pakistan—cannot be overlooked. For instance, during India’s counter-terror operations against Pakistan, Beijing’s stance ran contrary to Indian interests. Even so, the reality remains that closeness with China is now a necessity of the times. Notably, this was Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to China since the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash, underscoring the symbolic weight of the encounter. The timing added significance, as Trump’s tariff announcements had created global trade turbulence, enhancing the importance of dialogue between Modi and Xi. Particularly meaningful was Modi’s assertion that both India and China retain “strategic autonomy” and their bilateral ties should not be viewed through the lens of any third country. This was a veiled reference to U.S. tariffs imposed on India, partly due to its ties with Russia. Modi’s statement suggested that bilateral relations can flourish only if such autonomy is respected.

Thus, the Modi-Xi meeting was not merely a neighbourly exchange but a redefining moment in global politics, signalling new power equations in the 21st century. It foreshadows the rise of a new axis of stability and peace. Strengthening ties among India, China, and Russia hint at the dawn of a new era in global power balance. If effectively nurtured, this triangular alliance could not only bolster Asia’s economic and security architecture but also lay the real foundation of a multipolar world. Russia’s military strength, China’s economic might, and India’s democratic and moral influence together can forge a new axis that goes beyond balancing power—it could also advance peace and coexistence.

On the other hand, this emerging balance of power directly challenges America’s “hegemonic” approach. Trump’s foreign policy, rooted in protectionism, pressure tactics, and trade wars, has raised alarm not only in China but also in India. If the India-China-Russia alignment strengthens, Trump’s unilateral policies could lose relevance, reducing U.S. dominance in world politics. This would benefit smaller and developing nations, freeing them from the stranglehold of a unipolar system. In effect, it would promote a democratic balance and a sense of equality in global affairs. It is a welcome sign that the possibility of the Elephant and the Dragon walking together is now being seriously underlined. Yet, much ground remains to be covered. Numerous disputes and mistrust must be overcome, and both sides recognise this. That is why the post-summit statement highlighted that “differences should not turn into disputes.”