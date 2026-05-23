India-Italy ties: A strategic partnership takes shape

Dipak Kurmi

(dipakzonaki.kurmi@gmail.com)

The conclusion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour has culminated in a definitive milestone in Rome, signalling a profound transformation in India's engagement with Western Europe. Far from being a routine diplomatic exercise, the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has systematically elevated India-Italy relations to the level of a Special Strategic Partnership. This upgrade in diplomatic relations shows a shared goal to move beyond old alliances and create a flexible, long-term plan that fits today's global situation. Confronted by fractured global supply chains and intensifying systemic rivalries, Rome and New Delhi are actively constructing an axis of cooperation designed to reshape trade networks, security paradigms, and technological innovation across the Indo-Mediterranean space.

Central to this diplomatic recalibration is a mutual commitment to execute the comprehensive Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a blueprint that governs bilateral engagement across critical sectors. To guarantee rigorous execution and avoid the stagnation that often affects long-term bilateral treaties, the two nations have established a permanent, foreign ministers-led review mechanism to provide continuous oversight and strategic guidance. This institutional structure elevates their interaction beyond standard periodic diplomacy, ensuring that both countries can move efficiently toward joint milestones. Economically, the relationship exhibits immense dynamism, with bilateral trade already surpassing 14 billion Euros. Driven by the recent conclusion of the landmark India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, both leaders have established a formal, ambitious bilateral trade target of 20 billion Euros by 2029. This commercial effort is specifically focused on valuable industries like clean technologies, car manufacturing, semiconductor supply chains, green innovation, and advanced medicines, which opens up many opportunities for market access and sharing technology.

The geopolitical weight of this partnership is clearly reflected in our shared commitment to operationalise the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a massive multilateral infrastructure project widely viewed as a democratic, transparent alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Designed to integrate India with Europe via a complex multi-modal network of ports, rail corridors, and digital infrastructure spanning the Middle East, the corridor relies heavily on Italy's unique geographical position. Situated as a natural maritime gateway to the European continent and the Mediterranean basin, Italian ports like Trieste are positioned to serve as the critical northern terminals for these re-engineered trade routes. To directly accelerate this integration, the two governments have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Transport and Ports. This agreement establishes a dedicated Joint Working Group tasked with expanding port infrastructure, optimising maritime logistics, and launching virtual trade corridors, thereby strengthening the maritime security framework that protects these essential global trade arteries.

Concurrently, the transition from a commercial relationship to a high-tech alliance is visible in agreements addressing advanced technology and resource security. Recognizing that modern industrial resilience requires secure access to the building blocks of the digital economy, India and Italy have finalized a milestone Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in critical minerals. This framework emphasizes circular economy initiatives, focusing on the joint exploration, processing, and recycling of rare earth elements and critical raw materials from unconventional sources, including electronic waste and industrial mine tailings. Furthermore, the establishment of the INNOVIT India Hub creates a dedicated bridge for startups, venture capital, and academic institutions to collaborate on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, fintech, and semiconductor research. This digital synergy is reinforced by a formal Letter of Intent granting Indian scientists direct access to Italy's advanced Elettra Sincrotrone research facility in Trieste, merging India's substantial tech talent pool with Italy's sophisticated scientific infrastructure.

In the domain of defence and security, the relationship has evolved from simple hardware acquisitions to deep institutional integration. The adoption of a localised defence industrial roadmap marks a major shift toward co-design, co-development, and joint industrial production of advanced military hardware. This roadmap outlines concrete frameworks for technology sharing and manufacturing partnerships in aerospace systems, helicopters, complex naval platforms, and electronic warfare capabilities. By encouraging joint ventures between Italian industrial leaders and Indian defence firms, this initiative directly supports New Delhi's domestic defence manufacturing ambitions under the Make in India programme, while simultaneously integrating Indian suppliers into wider European defence production chains. This defence architecture is supported by a newly launched formal dialogue on maritime security and a shared counter-terrorism framework, emphasising the implementation of their joint initiative to counter international terrorist financing.

Beyond the clear alignment of economic and security interests, this diplomatic initiative is supported by deliberate cultural and civilizational diplomacy. Prime Minister Modi's careful mentions of the long historical and cultural ties between Rome and Varanasi show a shared heritage that goes back before modern politics, adding cultural significance to their strategic agreements. To deepen these people-to-people connections, the two nations have formally declared 2027 as the Year of Culture and Tourism between India and Italy. This bilateral initiative will feature a structured, multi-city calendar of cultural exchanges, museum collaborations, and a comprehensive exhibition tracing ancient Roman-Indian maritime trade networks. Italy has officially agreed to help develop the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat, and is also strengthening ties through a new Indo-Italian Roadmap on Higher Education and Research, which includes agreements to make it easier for Indian healthcare professionals and researchers to move between the two countries.

While political commentators may occasionally dismiss the visible personal chemistry and highly publicised interactions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Meloni as calculated political theatre, modern diplomacy confirms that strong personal rapport remains a powerful tool for overcoming complex bureaucratic deadlocks and accelerating sensitive bilateral negotiations. Beneath the media coverage and carefully timed social media moments lies a pragmatic, hard-headed strategic realignment that benefits both nations. For Rome, closer alignment with New Delhi provides a reliable, democratic anchor in Asia, offering a viable alternative for supply chain diversification while mitigating risks associated with over-dependence on Chinese industrial supply lines. For New Delhi, a deep partnership with Italy provides a valuable entry point into the European Union's single market, enhances access to dual-use industrial technologies, and expands its strategic influence within the broader Mediterranean region. Ultimately, this summit illustrates India's ongoing transition from a significant regional power into an increasingly assertive, influential actor on the global stage, capable of shaping the economic and security architecture of the Eurasian landmass.

You can reach the writer at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.