India welcomes its 15th Vice President with hope

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

The rhythms of Indian democracy continue to move forward with the steady pace of constitutional transitions, and in September 2025, the nation welcomed a new leader into one of its most significant offices. Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, widely known for his integrity, humility, and experience in public service, has been elected as the 15th Vice President of the Republic of India. This moment is not only a personal triumph for him but also an occasion of renewed faith in democratic institutions, reflecting the wisdom of elected representatives who voted with clarity of choice and confidence in his ability to guide the Rajya Sabha with fairness and dignity.

The election of a vice president often receives less public attention compared to the office of the president or the excitement of general elections. Yet, in reality, the Vice President of India holds a position of immense constitutional weight. He or she is the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, where diverse political voices converge, where states' interests find expression, and where the deepest debates on policies and laws unfold. It is in this forum that the tone of democratic dialogue is set, and the vice president's role is not to be underestimated. His impartiality, command of procedure, and ability to balance conflicting views are vital to ensuring that parliamentary debates do not dissolve into disorder and that the spirit of cooperative federalism finds a stage for constructive deliberation.

CP Radhakrishnan steps into this responsibility with a wealth of experience. His political journey began as a grassroots worker, deeply connected to the ethos of service. Rising steadily through the ranks, he served the nation in various capacities before being entrusted with gubernatorial responsibilities in two important states-Jharkhand and Maharashtra. In both assignments, he earned a reputation for being an accessible and compassionate governor who understood not only the protocols of office but also the emotional pulse of the people he served. These qualities will now be tested on a national scale, where he must engage not only with ruling party members but also with opposition voices, regional parties, independents, and those who often feel excluded from the mainstream of national debate.

What makes this moment especially significant is that his victory was decisive. By securing 452 first-preference votes against the opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy's 300, Radhakrishnan demonstrated the ability to command respect across political boundaries. In a time when Indian politics is often criticized for sharp divisions, his election signals the possibility of dialogue, of moderation, and of respect for institutions above partisan considerations.

Congratulating him, therefore, is not a mere formality. It is a recognition that India has once again shown resilience in the continuity of its democratic practices. His election stands as a reminder that despite the noise of elections, protests, and confrontations, the architecture of the Constitution remains solid, and the guardians of parliamentary procedure are chosen with care.

For India, which is both the world's largest democracy and a civilisation with a memory of centuries, the vice president embodies the bridge between constitutional solemnity and the everyday struggles of governance. Radhakrishnan will have to walk this bridge with balance and poise. His role is not executive in the conventional sense-he is not the head of government, nor is he directly responsible for policies-but his impact is felt in the manner he conducts the Rajya Sabha and the spirit he brings to the office. A vice president who upholds fairness, gives voice to all shades of opinion, and maintains the sanctity of parliamentary debate can change the texture of democracy itself.

This is where hope rests. India's Parliament has in recent years often been marked by disruptions, walkouts, and loud confrontations, reducing precious hours of legislative time. The people of India, watching from afar, feel disheartened when the temple of democracy is reduced to mere spectacle. The new vice president will be expected to restore dignity to this forum, reminding members that their responsibility is to the nation and not to the noise of television cameras. His role will be to enforce discipline with firmness but also to encourage dialogue with gentleness. It is a difficult task, requiring a rare balance of authority and empathy.

Radhakrishnan's public image gives confidence that he is suited to this role. Known for his simplicity, for being close to his cultural roots, and for carrying an unassuming persona despite high office, he represents a kind of leader who does not need to rely on the theatrics of politics. His strength lies in quiet persuasion, in leading by example, and in allowing institutions to speak louder than individuals. This quality, in a time when political leaders often dominate discourse with personality cults, is refreshing and much needed.

His election also brings into focus the larger question of how India imagines its constitutional functionaries. Unlike partisan roles, the Vice President's office is expected to transcend political lines. He belongs to no single party once elected; he becomes a guardian of the House as a whole. In congratulating Radhakrishnan, one must also express the hope that he will rise above affiliations and embody the spirit of neutrality that his office demands. This will not always be easy, particularly when debates in the Rajya Sabha touch upon deeply divisive issues. Yet, history will judge him not by his partisan past, but by the impartiality of his chairmanship.

This occasion is also an opportunity to reflect on the evolving role of the vice president in Indian democracy. Over the years, stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Husain, B. D. Jatti, R. Venkataraman, Hamid Ansari, M. Venkaiah Naidu, and most recently Jagdeep Dhankhar have occupied this office. Each left behind a legacy, defined not only by their conduct within the Rajya Sabha but also by their larger contributions to public life. Some were scholars, some jurists, some seasoned politicians. Each brought their personal ethos to the role, shaping how the institution evolved. CP Radhakrishnan will now inscribe his own chapter in this lineage, and expectations are high that he will blend humility with firmness, tradition with modernity, and procedural discipline with openness to dialogue.

The role of the Vice President also holds symbolic significance in India's constitutional structure. As the second-highest authority in the Republic, he represents continuity in the absence of the President and provides stability in moments of constitutional uncertainty. Though such occasions are rare, the symbolism of the office remains powerful. It assures the people that the chain of constitutional responsibility will never break, that leadership will never be absent, and that democracy will always have a custodian. Radhakrishnan's presence in this role strengthens this assurance.

Beyond the constitutional text, there is also the human expectation that the vice president should be a unifying figure. India is diverse beyond measure-linguistically, culturally, politically, and socially. The Rajya Sabha, where states have equal representation regardless of population, is meant to be the House of the Federation. It embodies the idea that small states and large states, developed and less developed, plains and hills, all have a place at the national table. The Chairperson of this House, therefore, symbolizes the unity of India's diversity. In this light, Radhakrishnan's leadership will be judged by how he ensures that voices from the margins-whether from the Northeast, from tribal communities, or from regional parties-are not drowned out in the debates dominated by larger parties.

The spirit of congratulation must therefore be combined with the spirit of expectation. The people of India hope for good governance not only in the executive realm but also in the functioning of Parliament. Governance is not merely about policies and projects; it is also about the way debates are conducted, laws are scrutinised, and the dignity of democracy is upheld. The Vice President, in this sense, becomes a silent but powerful guardian of good governance. By ensuring that legislation is debated thoroughly, that rules are followed, and that no voice is unfairly silenced, he contributes indirectly but significantly to the quality of governance in India.

This election also carries international resonance. In the global imagination, India is often viewed as a test case for how a vast and diverse democracy can thrive in the 21st century. The smooth election of a vice president, the acceptance of results without rancour, and the dignified transfer of responsibility strengthen India's image as a stable democracy. In a world where democratic institutions are under stress in many countries, India's example stands out. Congratulating CP Radhakrishnan, therefore, is also congratulating India itself for preserving its democratic spirit.

In the days ahead, challenges will not be absent. The Rajya Sabha is likely to face debates on critical issues-economic reforms, social policies, foreign relations, and constitutional amendments. Passions will run high. Disruptions will be attempted. Sharp ideological divides will surface. At such times, the new vice president will need to steer proceedings with patience and firmness. His success will not be measured merely by the absence of disruptions but by the quality of debates that take place under his watch. If members of Parliament feel respected, if they trust that their concerns are heard, they will be more willing to participate meaningfully. That trust depends greatly on the impartiality of the Chair.

It is fitting, therefore, to close with warm congratulations and with hope. CP Radhakrishnan's journey into this high office is a testament to the strength of democratic institutions and the rewards of a life of service. May his tenure as Vice President bring dignity to Parliament, fairness to debates, and stability to governance. May he rise above the turbulence of politics and embody the spirit of the Constitution. And may the people of India feel reassured that their democracy, with all its noise and contradictions, remains strong because of leaders who hold fast to its values.

As India welcomes its 15th Vice President, the message to the world is clear: democracy here is alive, resilient, and capable of renewal. Congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan ji. The nation looks forward to his stewardship of the Rajya Sabha and to a tenure that will strengthen the roots of Indian democracy for generations to come.