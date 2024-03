India’s first Speed Breeding Crop Facility opened

Mohali: Union Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind 'National Speed Breeding Crop Facility' at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) in Mohali. Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director, NABI, said that the speed breeding crop facility "will be used to develop new varieties of crops such as wheat, rice, soybean, pea, tomato, etc., by using a precisely controlled environment (light, humidity, temperature) to achieve more than four generations of a crop per year".

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said: "This initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority of doubling farmers' incomes, ensuring their economic empowerment and promoting Agri-StartUps." He said that farmers will now have the opportunity to "improve their crop qualitatively as well as quantitatively". Singh said: "Biotechnology speedy seeds facility will cater to all the states of India but it will be especially useful for North Indian states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and the UT of J&K. This facility will augment transformational changes in crop improvement programmes by accelerating the development of advanced crop varieties that could withstand climate change and contribute to the food and nutritional demand of the population with the implementation of speed breeding cropping methods," he added. (IANS)