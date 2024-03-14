India’s Gaganyaan Mission: A giant leap towards space exploration

Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

Since India’s independence, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has played a pivotal role in the nation’s space exploration journey. Beginning modestly in the 1960s, ISRO has evolved into a globally recognised space agency. It launched its first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975, marking a significant milestone. Over the years, ISRO has undertaken numerous successful missions, including the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013 and the Chandrayaan missions to the Moon. Today, with ambitious projects like Gaganyaan, India is poised to become a major player in space exploration, showcasing ISRO’s dedication to advancing scientific research and technology.

India’s Gaganyaan mission marks a significant step in the nation’s space exploration endeavors. It aims to send Indian astronauts, also known as ‘Vyomanauts’, into space, making India the fourth country to independently conduct human spaceflight. Scheduled for launch by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Gaganyaan will utilize the GSLV Mk III launch vehicle to propel the crew module into low Earth orbit. The Vikas engine to be used in the liquid stage and the solid booster, which is part of the solid stage, have already qualified for the missions. The mission will involve rigorous training for the selected astronauts, focusing on survival skills, physiological adaptations, and space navigation. Gaganyaan holds immense scientific, technological, and geopolitical importance, showcasing India’s advancements in space capabilities. Additionally, it paves the way for future space exploration initiatives, fosters international collaboration, and inspires a new generation of scientists and engineers. Through Gaganyaan, India aims to expand its presence in space and contribute to the global quest for scientific knowledge beyond Earth’s boundaries. The Gaganyaan system module, called the Orbital Module, will have three Indian astronauts, including a woman. It will circle Earth at a low-earth orbit at an altitude of 300–400 km from Earth for 5-7 days. The payload will consist of both the crew module of a spacecraft carrying human beings and the service module powered by two liquid propellant engines. It will be equipped with emergency escape and emergency mission abort. In June 2019, the Human Space Flight Centre of the ISRO and the Russian government-owned Glavkosmos signed a contract for the training, which includes Russian support in the selection of candidates, their medical examination, and space training. The first Gaganyaan-1 mission, a test flight to check the technology readiness for the final mission, is scheduled to take off by the end of 2024. The manned mission, which will fly a three-membered crew into a low-earth orbit at an altitude of 400 km for a period of three days, is scheduled later. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are India’s astronauts-designate for Gaganyaan, India’s first crewed space mission.

India’s Gaganyaan mission holds significant importance for the nation’s power projection in global dynamics. As one of only a few countries capable of independent human spaceflight, Gaganyaan elevates India’s status as a spacefaring nation on the world stage. The mission showcases India’s growing technological prowess and scientific capabilities, enhancing its soft power and influence in international relations. Additionally, Gaganyaan demonstrates India’s commitment to peaceful space exploration, bolstering its reputation as a responsible spacefaring nation. The successful execution of Gaganyaan will not only inspire national pride but also attract global attention, potentially fostering collaborations with other spacefaring nations. Moreover, by venturing into human spaceflight, India asserts itself as a key player in shaping the future of space exploration, contributing to the evolving dynamics of global space governance and reinforcing its position as a rising power in the world’s geopolitical landscape. The Gaganyaan mission is crucial for India’s scientific temperament as it showcases the nation’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and technology. By venturing into human spaceflight, India demonstrates its capability to undertake complex scientific endeavours, fostering a culture of innovation and exploration. The mission provides invaluable opportunities for scientific research and experimentation in space, enabling Indian scientists to study various phenomena and gather data that can advance our understanding of the universe. Additionally, Gaganyaan inspires the next generation of Indian scientists and engineers, encouraging them to pursue careers in space exploration and contribute to the country’s scientific growth and development.

Human space missions like Gaganyaan are vital for India’s growth and development on multiple fronts. Firstly, they drive technological innovation, necessitating advancements in various fields such as aerospace engineering, materials science, and life support systems, which can have spin-off benefits for other sectors of the economy. Secondly, these missions inspire and motivate the youth towards careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Thirdly, they enhance India’s international standing by showcasing the country’s capabilities in space exploration and strengthening diplomatic ties through collaboration with other nations. Moreover, human space missions enable scientific research in microgravity environments, offering opportunities to study fundamental scientific principles and develop new technologies with potential applications in diverse sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and environmental monitoring. Overall, Gaganyaan and similar missions are integral to India’s holistic growth, driving scientific, technological, and socio-economic progress.

In conclusion, India’s Gaganyaan Mission represents a monumental leap forward in the nation’s space exploration endeavours. With its ambitious goal of sending Indian astronauts into space, Gaganyaan not only showcases India’s technological prowess but also reaffirms its commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation. Beyond national pride, this mission holds immense potential to inspire future generations, foster international collaboration, and drive socio-economic development through technological spin-offs. As India embarks on this historic journey, Gaganyaan stands as a testament to the country’s aspirations to explore new frontiers, expand human knowledge, and contribute to the collective endeavour of humanity in space exploration.