India’s National Urbanization Policy, 2026

What the emerging national urban framework proposes, and what it could mean for Assam and the Northeast – Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

India is urbanizing faster than its institutions have been built to handle. For decades, the country's approach to its towns and cities has been a patchwork of missions, schemes and sector-specific policies, with no single document tying them together into a coherent national vision. That gap is now, finally, being addressed. Through 2026, a National Urbanization Policy has moved from think-tank proposal to a live policy conversation inside government, backed by the Union Budget, the Economic Survey and the Finance Commission, all of which have converged on a single conclusion: India's economic future will be decided in its towns and cities, not despite them.

Why now

The numbers make the case. Urban India already produces roughly 60 percent of the country's GDP while officially housing a much smaller share of its population, a mismatch that has only widened as census-defined boundaries have failed to keep pace with how India actually urbanizes. Research bodies, including WRI India and the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, have described this gap as India's "hidden urbanization", a vast and growing set of settlements that function as towns in every practical sense (density, non-farm employment, built-up area) but remain administratively classified as rural, and therefore fall outside urban planning, financing and governance altogether.

This mismatch has consequences. Census towns and peri-urban sprawl grow with no municipal body to plan for them, no dedicated budget line to serve them, and no institutional owner accountable for their outcomes. Meanwhile, India's largest cities and its smallest towns over 90 percent of all urban settlements, are lumped into the same statutory categories despite facing entirely different problems: megacities battle congestion and housing costs, while small towns lack even basic sanitation infrastructure or a professional planning cadre.

What the policy proposes

Rather than another standalone scheme, the National Urbanization Policy is being framed as an overarching architecture that pulls existing efforts, AMRUT, the Smart Cities Mission, PMAY, the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, into a single strategic frame while filling the gaps between them. Drawing on an extensive body of consultations, policy review and geospatial analysis, proposals now on the table run to several dozen recommendations organized around a handful of core themes:

Reclassifying urban settlements. A revised methodology using satellite imagery, built-up volume data and ground-level density to identify functionally urban areas that current census categories miss, so that policy and finance can reach them.

Differentiated treatment by city size. Moving away from a one-size-fits-all Class I/Class II framework toward distinct governance and investment models for megacities, mid-sized cities and small towns, recognizing that the last group the overwhelming majority of India's urban settlements, has been chronically under-served.

Metropolitan and regional governance. Empowering metropolitan planning bodies to manage growth that already spills across municipal boundaries, particularly along transport corridors where urban sprawl is converting agricultural land into de facto urban use with no formal oversight.

Fiscal autonomy for urban local bodies. Genuine devolution of "funds, functions and functionaries," incentives for municipal bond issuance, and a push toward professional urban management cadres, so that cities are not permanently dependent on state and central transfers to deliver basic services.

Climate resilience and land-use reform. Embedding low-carbon design, nature-based solutions and environmental safeguards into planning from the outset, rather than retrofitting them after sprawl has already outpaced infrastructure.

The budget

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has already begun operationalizing pieces of this agenda, even ahead of a formally notified policy document. Its centrepiece is the introduction of City Economic Regions, which map urban agglomerations around their actual growth drivers and back them with roughly five thousand crore rupees per region over five years. The Budget also builds on last year's Urban Challenge Fund for 'Cities as Growth Hubs,' extends incentives for municipal bonds alongside existing AMRUT provisions, and directs sharper attention toward cities crossing the half-million population mark along with Tier II and Tier III urban local bodies - the emerging growth centres officials increasingly see as the next phase of India's urban story.

The Economic Survey's language for this is the 'urban paradox': India has produced scale without a proportionate rise in liveability or global economic influence, because infrastructure investment has not kept up with population growth. Density, in other words, has not yet translated into the productivity gains it should, because congestion, environmental stress and informal settlement have absorbed much of the benefit.

The Northeast test case

Nowhere does this framework face a sharper test than in Northeast India, where urbanization is real but runs on a different logic altogether. The region's urban growth has been driven less by industrial pull and more by administrative accident, when Nagaland, Meghalaya and other states were carved out, their new capitals became instant hubs for government jobs and services, and public-sector employment remains the backbone of urban economies across the region in a way it is not elsewhere in India.

Assam illustrates both the promise and the strain. The state's urban population has grown steadily, its number of recognized urban agglomerations rising many times over since the 1960s, yet Guwahati alone now accounts for a disproportionate share of that growth, pulling investment, migration and services away from the state's dozens of smaller towns. Guwahati's own expansion plans have run into exactly the governance gaps the national framework is meant to fix: unclear jurisdiction over ecologically sensitive land such as the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining reserve forests, unresolved tensions with tribal and hill-settler communities whose land rights predate the city's master plans, and a metropolitan authority whose boundaries do not fully match where the city has actually grown.

A genuinely differentiated national policy, one that treats a metropolitan region like Guwahati differently from a small border town like Dimapur, Kohima or the emerging urban clusters along Assam's tea belt, would matter enormously here. So would the proposed classification reforms: much of the Northeast's urbanization happens through unplanned, unacknowledged growth around administrative and market towns rather than through formally notified municipalities, meaning a large share of it is currently invisible to policy in exactly the way the "hidden urbanization" research describes. Better recognition of these settlements would be a precondition for directing AMRUT-style infrastructure funding, municipal bond incentives or City Economic Region status their way at all.

The region's particular constraints, seismic vulnerability, hill terrain, international borders, and land governed by a mix of customary and statutory systems also argue for the policy's emphasis on context-sensitive, rather than uniform, planning. Ideas already circulating locally, such as satellite townships around Guwahati to decentralize growth and relieve pressure on the main urban core, sit comfortably within the national framework's broader push toward metropolitan and regional governance, provided the centre and state follow through with the institutional capacity and financing to make them real rather than aspirational.

The stakes

India's urban population is on a trajectory that will reshape its economy, its politics and its environment over the coming decades, whether policy catches up or not. A coherent National Urbanization Policy, one that finally acknowledges the country's full, messy, functionally urban footprint rather than only its officially notified cities, represents a rare chance to get ahead of that trajectory instead of perpetually managing its consequences. For a region like the Northeast, long treated as peripheral to national urban policy conversations, the test will be whether this new architecture is flexible enough to fit a landscape of small towns, contested land and administrative capitals, or whether it remains, in practice, a framework built with India's megacities in mind.

(The writer can be reached at bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)