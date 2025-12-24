India’s new FTA to increase Jobs and Prosperity, from Farms to Factories

Piyush Goyal

(The author is Union Minister for Commerce and Industry)

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) represents a strategic leap in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trade diplomacy-one that accelerates job creation, boosts investment, and opens transformative opportunities for small businesses, students, women, farmers, and youth across India.

Announced jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Rt Hon. Christopher Luxon, this agreement is the seventh FTA negotiated by the Modi government and the third major trade pact concluded in 2025, following landmark, win-win agreements with the United Kingdom and Oman. Significantly, all these FTAs are with developed economies with substantially higher per capita incomes than India, underscoring India's growing strength and credibility in global trade negotiations.

Each agreement has been negotiated after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, ensuring balanced outcomes and genuine win-win engagement with the developed world.

Jobs, Growth and Market Access

A central pillar of this FTA is job creation. New Zealand will provide zero-duty access to 100% of Indian exports, delivering a major boost to India's labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, apparel, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, and engineering goods. This directly benefits Indian workers, artisans, women entrepreneurs, youth, and MSMEs.

India has also secured its best-ever market access and services offer, covering 118 services sectors, including telecommunications, construction, IT, financial services, travel, and tourism. This expanded access will generate large-scale employment and new growth avenues for Indian professionals and businesses.

Opportunities for Professionals, Students and Youth

The agreement provides improved entry and stay provisions for Indian professionals and students. It enables work opportunities during studies, post-study employment, and a structured working-holiday visa framework.

STEM graduates and postgraduates can now work for up to three years, while doctoral scholars can work for four years, creating unprecedented global exposure and career pathways for India's youth. A new Temporary Employment Entry Visa further supports skilled Indian professionals seeking international opportunities.

Farmers to Flourish

Prime Minister Modi's vision is clear: Indian farmers must play a meaningful role on the global stage. The FTA reflects this commitment.

The agreement establishes an Agricultural Productivity Partnership covering apples, kiwi, and honey, aimed at enhancing domestic productivity and increasing farmer incomes. New Zealand has also committed to GI-level protection for Basmati rice, offering strong support to Indian rice farmers.

Crucially, India has ensured that sensitive sectors such as rice, dairy, wheat, soya, and other key agricultural products remain fully protected, with no market opening that could harm domestic livelihoods.

Innovative FTAs and Investment Commitments

India's FTAs today go well beyond tariff reductions. They are instruments to unlock new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, women, and youth, while safeguarding national interests.

With various trade agreements, Indian exports benefit from immediate or rapid tariff elimination, while India's own market opening remains calibrated and gradual. New Zealand has committed Foreign Direct Investment of USD 20 billion over the next 15 years, mirroring the innovative investment-linked provisions in India's FTA with EFTA countries-Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

For New Zealand, this marks a giant leap in Foreign Direct Investment in India. Over the past 25 years, New Zealand invested about Rs 643 crore in India. The new commitment-approximately Rs 1.8 lakh crore over 15 years-represents a dramatic expansion, backed by a clawback mechanism if investment targets are not met.

Much of this investment will support agriculture, dairy, MSMEs, education, sports, and youth development, ensuring broad-based and inclusive growth.

India's First Women-Led FTA

This agreement also marks a historic milestone: it is India's first women-led FTA. Almost the entire negotiating team-from the chief negotiator and deputy chief negotiator to leads for goods, services, investment, and our ambassador to New Zealand-comprised women. Our women of substance are increasingly playing leadership roles in the PM's development agenda.

India's FTA Strategy

The India-New Zealand FTA exemplifies India's clear strategy: partnering with developed economies that open their markets to India's labour-intensive industries without competing unfairly with Indian products.

Trade agreements under the Modi government are not transactional-they are part of a broader mission to strengthen the economy and improve the lives of Indians, especially the poorest of the poor. This strategy has transformed India from being labelled among the "Fragile Five" in 2014 to becoming an engine of global growth and a preferred partner for trade and investment worldwide.

Today, India negotiates from a position of confidence and strength, ensuring that agriculture, dairy, and other sensitive sectors are fully protected and that agreements are signed only when they deliver mutual benefit.

Refreshing Change in Trade Governance

India's current approach stands in sharp contrast to the past. Earlier trade strategies recklessly exposed Indian markets to low-cost imports and endangered small businesses and jobs -- often without adequate consultation. The decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi has restored India's stature, credibility, and negotiating power on the global stage.

The India-New Zealand FTA, applauded across Indian industry, is a product of this refreshing change in governance since 2014.

By integrating goods, services, investment, and mobility-while safeguarding national interests-the agreement reflects India's modern, inclusive, and balanced trade diplomacy. As India and New Zealand deepen economic integration, this FTA demonstrates how trade can unlock markets while delivering human-centric growth and shared prosperity across borders.