India’s prosperous year for peace, progress and democracy

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The year 2026 arrives before us carrying a constellation of hopes, expectations, aspirations, and collective resolutions. If 2025, at both global and national levels, was a year marked by uncertainty, turbulence, and prolonged waiting, then 2026 appears to open a window for the restoration of peace, stability, and progress. The experiences of the past year have clearly demonstrated that old problems cannot be resolved through outdated approaches. Therefore, in 2026, the answers to yesterday’s unresolved questions must be sought through new thinking, renewed wisdom, and a deeper moral vision. This year is not merely a change in the calendar; it is an opportunity to redefine our priorities, recalibrate our outlook, and reimagine our collective future. If 2026 is to truly become a proclamation of solutions, resolve, and democratic awakening, preparedness—both intellectual and ethical—will be indispensable.

On the global front, beyond the Russia–Ukraine and Israel–Palestine conflicts, there exist at least ten major zones of confrontation where humanity continues to bleed. Terrorism, racial hatred, religious extremism, and the unrestrained lust for power have devalued human life. Though the bloodshed did not cease in 2025, the aspiration for freedom from wars, conflicts, and terror in the new year must transcend emotional yearning and evolve into a global moral imperative. India, the land that gifted the world the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—can once again assume the role of moral leadership through peace and dialogue. Over the past year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated India’s capacity to play a constructive global leadership role. India’s ethos of non-violence, inclusive growth, and a humane, optimistic worldview can offer meaningful direction to a fractured world.

For India, 2026 is decisive in many respects. Whether internal political challenges or mounting global pressures, the new year may confront us with difficult and at times turbulent experiences. Yet, as in previous years, India under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is expected to reaffirm its commitment to peace, non-violence, harmony, and goodwill. His observation carries particular significance: while 2025 was a year of reforms—keeping India aboard the “Reform Express”—the period from 2026 to 2047 marks the decisive journey toward making India a developed nation. This journey is not limited to economic indicators alone. It must also encompass social justice, cultural self-confidence, and democratic resilience. For reforms to be truly effective, transformation is required not only in politics but across every level of bureaucracy. While significant changes have been introduced at higher administrative levels in recent years, the functioning at the grassroots often remains unchanged. Most concerning is the persistence of bureaucratic corruption, which continues to dilute the intended outcomes of well-designed policies.

At the same time, it is imperative to take seriously the growing concerns regarding the perceived erosion of democratic values. Democracy is not merely the conduct of elections; it is a living system built on dialogue, respect for dissent, institutional integrity, and constitutional propriety. Parliament is the temple of democracy, yet repeated disruptions, confrontations, and legislative paralysis in recent years have weakened democratic traditions. The new year must witness a collective resolve to restore Parliament as a forum for deliberation and solutions, not obstruction.

Both the ruling establishment and the opposition share responsibility for placing national interest above partisan calculations. The revitalisation of political values is essential to elevate democracy to a higher plane. Transparency, accountability, ethical conduct, and public concern—these four pillars alone can sustain a robust democratic structure. In 2026, politics must be reclaimed not as an arena of power struggles, but as an instrument of public service. Only when governance genuinely addresses employment, education, healthcare, and security will public trust in democracy deepen.

For the new year to illuminate the lives of ordinary citizens, a culture of solutions must replace a culture of complaints. Challenges such as inflation, unemployment, social inequality, and environmental degradation cannot be resolved through announcements alone; they demand collective resolve and public participation. The Indian populace possesses the discernment to recognize falsehood, appreciate integrity, and understand the essence of humanity. Rooted in the civilizational values of peace and non-violence, India must draw upon this moral strength to confront the complexities of our time.

On the health front, 2026 must be approached as a year of heightened awareness. The post-pandemic world has taught us that health is no longer a purely personal concern—it is a matter of national and global security. Our dietary culture must be reoriented toward local, nutritious, and balanced food systems. By embracing yoga, meditation, and disciplined lifestyles, we can lay the foundation for a healthier society. Simultaneously, the mantra of Swadeshi must be elevated—whether in production, consumption, or technological innovation. Self-reliance must extend beyond economics to include mental and cultural autonomy.

Social life, too, demands fresh commitments. Substance abuse, ostentation, and hollow displays erode our collective vitality. Simplicity, restraint, and ethical awareness must be encouraged. Social rituals and marriages should be liberated from market-driven extravagance and reconnected with the dignity of human relationships. Environmental sensitivity, water conservation, and harmonious coexistence with nature must become non-negotiable resolutions for the new year. India cannot advance in the twenty-first century without balancing technology and tradition. While the nation is setting new benchmarks in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, and green energy, safeguarding human sensitivity and compassion remains equally vital. True development is that which ensures dignity and security even for those standing at the very end of the social queue.

Meaningful transformation in 2026 will require small yet concrete steps toward larger change. New saplings of resolve must be planted, and new symbols of development and wisdom must be crafted—but for this, both climate and consciousness must be cultivated. Positive thinking, social trust, and political harmony form the ecosystem in which the seeds of change can flourish. Without preparation, resolutions remain hollow; hence, the alignment of policy, intent, and planning is indispensable. Ultimately, 2026 reminds us that while history offers opportunities, direction must be consciously chosen. If peace becomes our priority, democracy our practice, and solutions our culture, this year can transcend the limits of a calendar and emerge as a defining historical turning point. If India advances anchored in its spiritual core—non-violence, coexistence, and compassion—then 2026 will not only be a year of hope for us but also a guiding light for the entire world, capable of offering it a renewed direction and vision.