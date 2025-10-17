India’s railway push into Bhutan marks a strategic move to counter China

Sabir Nishat

In a significant strategic move aimed at reinforcing its influence in Bhutan and countering China’s growing presence in the region, India has announced the construction of two new railway lines linking the Himalayan kingdom with the Indian rail network. These will be the first-ever railway links between the two nations, marking a major milestone in bilateral relations.

The proposed projects—a 20-km link between Banarhat in West Bengal and Samtse in Bhutan, and a 69-km line connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in southern Bhutan—signal New Delhi’s intent to deepen both economic and strategic ties with Thimphu. The initiatives come amid China’s persistent efforts to expand its footprint in Bhutan despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties and ongoing border disputes.

For landlocked Bhutan, enhanced connectivity is vital. These rail corridors are expected to facilitate trade, boost tourism, and support its broader economic transformation agenda. Of particular significance is the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project—Bhutan’s ambitious plan to develop a special economic zone with its own international airport and attract global investment. India has already extended support to this infrastructure project. Gelephu’s proximity to the Indian border, and by extension India’s vast logistics network, positions it as a gateway for Bhutanese exports and manufacturing.

India, which has long been Bhutan’s largest development partner, views the rail projects as a way to cement goodwill and secure its strategic backyard. The total estimated cost of Rs 4,033 crore will be borne by India, with funding split between the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of External Affairs. A significant portion of the funds will come from India’s development assistance to Bhutan under its 13th Five-Year Plan (2024–2029), for which New Delhi has committed Rs 10,000 crore—twice the amount pledged during the previous plan period.

While energy cooperation has long been the cornerstone of India-Bhutan relations, physical connectivity is now emerging as an equally critical pillar. With China aggressively expanding its presence in South Asia, India’s timely infrastructure push is also a clear message that it intends to retain its traditional sphere of influence.

Strategic sensitivities remain high. The 2017 Doklam standoff, in which Indian troops halted Chinese road construction in Bhutanese territory near the vulnerable Siliguri Corridor, continues to cast a long shadow. Though India successfully blocked the Chinese advance toward the Jampheri ridge, Chinese forces have since entrenched themselves in northern Doklam. For Bhutan, managing its complex relationship with Beijing—marked by border disputes in Doklam, Jakarlung, and Pasamlung—is an ongoing challenge.

Despite 25 rounds of boundary talks, China’s salami-slicing tactics, including the construction of infrastructure and settlements on disputed land, remain a concern for both Bhutan and India. Bhutan, mindful of India’s security concerns but wary of provoking China, walks a diplomatic tightrope.

As geopolitical competition intensifies in the Eastern Himalayas, India cannot afford complacency. The railway projects are a promising start, but their success will depend on timely execution and avoiding cost or time overruns. For New Delhi, strengthening Bhutanese infrastructure is not just about development—it is a strategic necessity in safeguarding its own national security.