India’s role as a leader of the global south: A multilateralism matrix

– Antara Hazarika & Madhurjya Saikia (madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

The Global South includes countries that are often called developing or less developed, mainly found in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. These nations usually face more poverty, income inequality, and difficult living conditions than the richer countries of the Global North. Today, India is taking on an important and leading role in shaping the Global South during a time of major global changes in the 21st century. India has been increasingly active in promoting fairer global governance, supported by its post-colonial ties, growing economy, and strategic initiatives. India has gained leadership in the Global South because of its role in anti-colonial movements and its key position in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). During the Cold War, NAM stood for independence, non-interference, and fair international relations. Under Jawaharlal Nehru, India promoted the idea of non-alignment and gave a strong voice to developing nations against the dominance of powerful countries. The 1955 Bandung Conference and later NAM meetings helped shape India’s global leadership. Today, as the world becomes more multipolar, NAM still matters but needs new structures and ideas to face modern global challenges effectively.

India’s diplomacy in global affairs is based on maintaining strategic independence and working to make international institutions fairer and more balanced in a multipolar world. India follows a balanced approach that combines partnerships in global forums with economic diplomacy, soft power, and initiatives to promote its national interests and influence global governance. Since 2023, India has hosted the Voice of the Global South Summits, showing its commitment to dialogue and cooperation among developing nations. These summits provide a platform to discuss major global issues—such as food and energy security, climate change, and fair development—that strongly impact the Global South. At the third summit in 2024, India further strengthened its role as a leader of the Global South by emphasizing the importance of giving developing countries more control over their futures and greater participation in global decision-making. India acts as a bridge between developed and developing nations, promoting a more inclusive and representative global order. This approach not only enhances India’s soft power but also demonstrates its strong commitment to South-South cooperation and multilateral efforts to solve global challenges.

Global governance today still reflects old power imbalances that disadvantage developing nations. The UN Security Council represents a post–World War II order, leaving out major countries like India from permanent membership. Big powers such as the US often undermine the UN, weakening it as a neutral space for smaller countries. Institutions like the IMF and World Bank remain dominated by wealthy nations, limiting the Global South’s influence. Global trade rules are also unfair—the WTO’s dispute system is stalled, protectionism is rising, and measures like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism make exports from developing countries more expensive. Multilateralism itself is weakening, as seen in the WHO’s loss of credibility during the pandemic and stalled WTO reforms. Climate injustice adds to the burden: developing nations suffer most from climate impacts but receive little financial help while being asked to cut emissions without equal responsibility. Global interdependence has become a weapon, with sanctions, tech bans, and supply chain disruptions hurting poorer nations, especially after the Ukraine war. Many Global South economies face debt crises worsened by COVID-19 and inflation. Meanwhile, access to new technologies like AI and green innovations remains limited to advanced economies, widening the digital gap. Geopolitical rivalries between major powers force smaller nations to take sides, reducing their independence. Finally, the Global South accuses Western powers of double standards—acting strongly on some issues like Ukraine but ignoring others like Gaza—highlighting the unequal and often selective nature of today’s global order.

India is playing a leading role in representing and uniting the Global South on global issues. It acts as a bridge between developed and developing nations, promoting dialogue on climate change, trade, and security. India presents itself as a “Vishwa Bandhu” or “friend of the world”, calling for inclusivity and fairness in global governance. During its G20 Presidency in 2023, India made history by ensuring the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent member, strengthening representation for developing nations. India also plays an active role in forums like BRICS, the Quad, and the Voice of Global South Summit to promote global reform and balance. India continues to push for changes in international institutions like the UN Security Council, IMF, and World Bank so that developing countries have a stronger voice. It also leads in sustainable development through initiatives such as Mission LiFE, the International Solar Alliance, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission. As the world’s third-largest producer of renewable energy, India supports climate justice for vulnerable nations. In the digital sphere, India’s Digital Public Infrastructure—through platforms like Aadhaar and UPI—has inspired several countries to build inclusive and accessible systems. India is also emerging as a humanitarian leader, responding quickly to global crises through missions such as Operation Dost (Turkey), Operation Karuna (Myanmar), and Operation Kaveri (Sudan). It has extended USD 12 billion in credit to 42 African nations to support development.

India’s foreign policy emphasises strategic autonomy, maintaining balanced relations with both the West and the Global South. Continuing its legacy from the Non-Aligned Movement, India promotes peace, cooperation, and mutual respect. Its leadership model—rooted in technology sharing, renewable energy, healthcare diplomacy, and the fight against terrorism—reflects its non-threatening, inclusive, and consultative approach to global leadership.