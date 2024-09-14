India’s Triumph at Paris 2024: A New Era of Paralympic Excellence

Dipak Kurmi

The Paris Paralympics were a mesmerizing showcase of athletic prowess, especially for the Indian athletes who stood out on the global stage. Every performance radiated a perfect balance of power, resolve, and finesse, creating moments that felt almost like artistry in motion. As a dedicated fan, I was captivated by nearly every event, despite the time difference with IST that meant tuning in during the late hours, with the iconic Eiffel Tower illuminated in the background. On the few occasions I missed a live broadcast, social media filled the gap, delivering real-time updates that only deepened my respect and admiration for these extraordinary athletes.

India’s performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games was nothing short of remarkable, as athletes displayed extraordinary dedication and grit across a wide range of disciplines. The nation celebrated its best-ever showing, amassing a historic 29 medals—seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze—surpassing the 19-medal haul from Tokyo 2020, where five golds were won. This achievement marked a major milestone in India’s Paralympic journey, with the total medal count surpassing 50 for the first time. A record 84 para-athletes represented India, competing in 12 disciplines, with debuts in para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.

Among the standout moments, Avani Lekhara made history as the first Indian woman to claim two gold medals at the Paralympic Games, successfully defending her title in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a world-record-breaking score. Another highlight came in the men’s club throw F51 event, where Dharambir and Parnav Soorma secured India’s first-ever one-two finish, winning gold and silver, respectively, with Dharambir also setting a new Asian record of 34.92 meters. Several other Indian para-athletes etched their names into the history books, further solidifying India’s growing reputation on the global stage.

Praveen Kumar set a new Asian record on his way to clinching gold in the high jump T64 event, marking India’s sixth gold medal and their best-ever tally at the Paralympics. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil made history as the first Indian man to successfully defend a Paralympic title, capturing gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a remarkable throw of 70.59 meters, breaking his own Tokyo 2020 record three times during the competition. Meanwhile, Mariyappan Thangavelu earned a bronze in the high jump T42 class, becoming the first Indian athlete to win medals at three consecutive Paralympic Games, having previously secured gold at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020.

Preethi Pal added to India’s medal count by securing the country’s first-ever track medal at the Paralympics with a bronze in the women’s 100m T35 race. She later won another bronze in the 200m, becoming India’s most decorated athlete at the Games with two medals. On the track, Deepthi Jeevanji also made history by becoming the first intellectually impaired Indian athlete to win a Paralympic medal, earning bronze in the women’s 400m T20 class.

India’s success extended beyond track and field. In archery, Sheetal Devi, who competes without arms, briefly set a world record during the ranking round. She later teamed up with Rakesh Kumar to set another world record in the compound mixed team qualification event. Their partnership was a perfect embodiment of grace and precision in competition.

At just 17 years old, Sheetal etched her name in history as India’s youngest Paralympic medallist, earning a bronze in the mixed team archery event. India’s strength in archery was further solidified when Harvinder Singh made headlines by becoming the nation’s first-ever Paralympic archery champion. The incredible achievements of Indian para-athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games highlighted India’s growing stature as a powerful force on the world stage.

The Paralympic Games trace their roots back to 1948, when Sir Ludwig Guttmann organized a sporting event for World War II veterans with spinal injuries in Stoke Mandeville, England. This event eventually evolved into the international Paralympic Games, which debuted in 1960 in Rome with 400 athletes from 23 nations. Since then, the Games have expanded dramatically, breaking down stereotypes, promoting inclusivity, and showcasing the remarkable skill and perseverance of athletes with disabilities.

India embarked on its Paralympic journey in 1968, navigating a path filled with obstacles such as limited resources, a lack of proper facilities, and low public awareness. Despite these challenges, Indian para-athletes steadily gained recognition on the international stage. A turning point came in 2004 when Devendra Jhajharia made history by winning India’s first Paralympic gold with a world-record performance in the F46 javelin throw. This victory marked the beginning of a new chapter for para-sports in India, which has since led to an impressive tally of 35 medals across 12 Paralympic Games. The Paralympics showcase India’s dedication to fostering inclusivity, aligning with the nation’s broader vision to promote equality and opportunity in sports.

Government programs like the ‘Target Olympic Podium Scheme’ (TOPS), ‘Khelo India,’ and increased financial backing for para-sports have given athletes with disabilities greater access to top-tier training facilities, expert coaching, and financial assistance. To build a more inclusive sports environment, India frequently organizes events such as the National Para Games and Para Athletics Championships, which help raise the profile of para-athletes and create more opportunities for them. However, to truly shift societal views on disability and foster empowerment, corporate sponsorships and enhanced media coverage are essential. These elements play a key role in promoting social inclusion and raising public awareness.

Around the world, many nations have effectively advanced inclusivity by using sports as a platform.

The United Kingdom stands as a trailblazer in cultivating an inclusive sports culture. A prime example is Team GB’s impressive performance at the London 2012 Paralympics, where they finished third with 120 medals. This success was the result of years of dedicated investment in para-sports, demonstrating the country’s commitment to inclusivity in athletics.

The UK government, in collaboration with organizations such as the British Paralympic Association, offered significant financial backing, cutting-edge training facilities, and extensive support systems for athletes.

The widespread broadcasting and marketing of the London 2012 Paralympics played a crucial role in reshaping public attitudes toward disability, sparking inspiration for a new generation of para-athletes. Likewise, Australia has made significant strides in advancing inclusivity in sports, largely through the efforts of the Australian Paralympic Committee, which emphasizes talent identification, athlete development, and promoting inclusivity at the grassroots level.

Japan’s dedication to accessibility was prominently displayed during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where the country made substantial investments in inclusive infrastructure. This included enhancements to public transport, venues, and accommodations, underscoring Japan’s strong commitment to supporting para-sports.

Additionally, Japan’s Paralympic Committee launched the ‘I’mPOSSIBLE’ program, an educational initiative from the Agitos Foundation, in schools nationwide. This program aims to teach children about the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration, and equality, nurturing a culture of inclusivity from an early age. In India, while the journey toward inclusiveness in sports has been arduous, notable progress is clearly visible.

The achievements of para-athletes at the 2024 Paralympics have played a significant role in dismantling barriers and challenging stereotypes, setting the stage for a more inclusive society. Nonetheless, there remains considerable work ahead to guarantee that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to participate in sports and compete at the highest levels.

The future of Indian para-sports is bright, underscoring the idea that success in athletics is determined not by physical limitations but by determination, skill, and the will to overcome challenges. The mantra “WE CAN” captures this spirit perfectly.