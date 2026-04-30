India’s unyielding stance on terror at SCO

Chandan Kumar Nath

(chandankumarnath7236@gmail.com)

The complex chessboard of Eurasian geopolitics is once again in the spotlight as defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) convene in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, this April. Amidst a world grappling with cascading crises—from the escalating turmoil in West Asia to enduring conflicts in Eastern Europe—the visit of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the Kyrgyz capital represents a critical diplomatic and strategic endeavour. As the head of a high-level delegation, Singh’s participation is not merely a routine diplomatic obligation; it is a calculated assertion of India’s vital national interests on a platform historically dominated by Beijing and Moscow. In an era marked by deepening global fault lines, New Delhi’s engagement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation necessitates a thorough analysis, uncovering a delicate balance between pursuing regional cooperation and fiercely safeguarding sovereignty.

To comprehend the significance of this visit, one must first recognize the underlying architectural framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Originally established to counter the regional threats of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, the bloc has systematically expanded its strategic footprint across the Eurasian landmass. For India, membership in this organisation presents a profound paradox. On one hand, it offers a vital conduit for continental engagement, essential for ensuring stability in Central Asia and expanding economic avenues. On the other hand, it places New Delhi in a multilateral grouping where its primary strategic adversaries and competitors exert considerable influence. Consequently, India’s participation has always been characterised by a pragmatic yet cautious approach, utilizing the forum to amplify its concerns while neutralising any coordinated attempts by hostile neighbours to monopolise the narrative. Central to the Indian defence minister’s agenda in Bishkek is the uncompromising articulation of India’s stance against transnational terrorism. For decades, the scourge of cross-border extremism has remained India’s most pressing security challenge, and New Delhi has consistently leveraged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to corner state sponsors of terror. This objective requires immense diplomatic fortitude, a reality starkly demonstrated during the previous defence ministers’ conclave in Qingdao, China, in June of last year. In an unprecedented and bold move, India refused to endorse the joint declaration at the Qingdao summit, lodging a formidable protest against what it perceived as a dilution of the organisation’s collective stance on terrorism following the tragic Pahalgam attack. This refusal established a definitive red line, signalling that New Delhi is unwilling to compromise on national security semantics for the sake of artificial regional solidarity. As Singh navigates the diplomatic corridors of Bishkek, this legacy of steadfastness continues to shape the proceedings, reinforcing the message that peace and prosperity cannot coexist with the weaponisation of radical non-state actors. Furthermore, the timing of the Bishkek summit adds a layer of profound urgency to the deliberations. The geopolitical center of gravity is becoming increasingly volatile, with the current crisis in West Asia threatening to disrupt global supply chains and ignite wider regional conflagrations. In this precarious environment, the Indian delegation champions the cause of global peace and stability. The Defence Minister’s mandate involves projecting India as a responsible, stabilizing power that advocates for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than military coercion. This positioning is deeply rooted in India’s doctrine of strategic autonomy, which allows it to maintain robust ties with Western powers while simultaneously engaging with Eastern and Central Asian blocs. By calling for global peace amidst the prevailing security challenges, New Delhi attempts to steer the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation away from becoming a polarised coalition and towards a more constructive cooperative mechanism.

Equally significant are the bilateral interactions occurring on the margins of the main summit. These sideline meetings often yield greater substantive outcomes than the formal plenary sessions. For India, engaging with counterparts from Central Asian republics like Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan is crucial for building defence capacity, enhancing counter-terrorism intelligence sharing, and securing a foothold in a region rich in energy resources. More critically, the forum provides an avenue for managing fraught relationships with neighbouring adversaries alongside nurturing the time-tested strategic partnership with Russia. Interactions with the Russian defence establishment remain vital for India’s military preparedness, given the extensive defence trade and joint production initiatives shared by the two nations. Conversely, any dialogue with the Chinese leadership occurs under the looming shadow of the unresolved border standoff, which complicates diplomatic relations and raises tensions in the region. India’s continued insistence that normalcy in bilateral relations is contingent upon peace and tranquillity along the borders remains the foundational premise of its engagement. Observing the trajectory of India’s foreign policy, it is evident that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation serves as a formidable testing ground for New Delhi’s strategic dexterity. The organisation is a microcosm of the multipolar world order that India envisions, yet it is also rife with internal contradictions and competing geopolitical agendas. India ensures that its voice is not drowned out by the dominant consensus by robustly defending its core interests, particularly its absolute zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Rajnath Singh’s diplomatic overtures in Bishkek are reflective of a confident, assertive nation that refuses to be relegated to the sidelines of continental decision-making.

The Indian Defence Minister’s current visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan is a testament to the intricate, complex nature of modern diplomacy. It underscores a continuous effort to shape regional security architectures in a manner that aligns seamlessly with Indian sovereign interests. Through a combination of principled resistance and proactive engagement aimed at fostering global peace, New Delhi is carving out a distinct and indispensable role for itself within the Eurasian heartland. As the geopolitical tectonic plates continue to shift, India’s manoeuvring at pivotal multilateral forums will remain a critical subject of study, illustrating the arduous but essential task of securing the nation’s future in an increasingly fragmented world.