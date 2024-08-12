Influx Biggest Issue

Pradyot Debbarma, chairman of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, also known as TIPRA Motha, is right when he says that infiltration from across the India-Bangladesh boundary is the biggest problem the Northeastern region has been facing. While infiltration and large-scale immigration have remained the most important deterrents for socio-economic development and security in the region for over one hundred years now, Debbarma’s concern has come in the wake of the instability that neighbouring Bangladesh has been facing in recent weeks. It is a fact that the instability in Bangladesh, with the large stretches of open border that the Northeast shares with the neighbouring country, is only tantamount to a fresh threat to the future and survival of the indigenous communities of the region. While Debbarma has, commenting on the socio-political instability in Bangladesh, reminded the Government of India to protect the indigenous people of the Northeast, the fact remains that the Supreme Court of India had, way back in July 2005, reminded the Government of India that it was its (the Centre’s) constitutional duty to protect its citizens against the silent demographic invasion that the Northeastern region has been facing. No one can probably analyse the dangers of infiltration and demographic invasion more than Debbarma, in whose state Tripura, the indigenous tribal communities had been reduced to a minority by influx immediately after the creation of East Pakistan in 1947. Debbarma, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, has in the meantime suggested granting land rights, economic power, and constitutional protection to the indigenous communities. This is nothing but a reiteration of Clause VI of the Assam Accord, which clearly called upon the Government of India to provide constitutional protection to the Assamese, or indigenous, people. Debbarma’s plea should now be echoed in Parliament for a better understanding of the rest of the country about the Northeast’s infiltration problem.