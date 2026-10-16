Innovating the Northeast’s Food Future

The Northeast region remaining a net importer of foodgrains, vegetables and fruits despite rich endowment of favourable agro climatic zones exposes a structural paradox that lies at the heart of the region's agricultural economy. Without a decisive shift from subsistence farming to commercial farming, the region's perennial dependence on external procurement of food items is not going to end anytime soon. The widening demand-supply gap, driven by rising population pressure, continues to expose the region to price shocks caused by increases in prices at the source and higher transportation expenses due to fuel price hikes. Even as the region struggles to bridge these gaps, the impact of climate change on crop output has deepened concerns about long-term food security. Lack of affordable food options compels many low-income households to exclude some essential items from their daily diets, depriving them from crucial nutrients and minerals. While some traditional crops are resilient to extreme weather conditions, the core challenge is scaling up production to match market demand. The increasing volume of food items produced outside the region clearly indicates that the food market in that area is expanding. This also underscores that scaling up production of locally grown crops is commercially viable, as market demand is strong enough to absorb the surplus produce from the farm fields. Ironically, the region has been experiencing an increase in outmigration among young members of farm families who are seeking better opportunities in other states, which undermines the hope of strengthening the agricultural economy by retaining these young individuals. Lack of adequate storage facilities and commercial procurement centres pushes most farmers to limit production, driven by the fear of non-remunerative prices and distress sales. Success stories of farmers adopting modern farming technologies, new hybrid and high-yielding varieties, solar-powered irrigation systems and scaling up production at commercial scale have triggered fresh hopes. Efforts to replicate the success stories often face roadblocks from small landholdings and post-harvest losses due to a dearth of cold storage facilities. Cooperative farming, the establishment of Farmer Producer Companies, and the provision of subsidised farm equipment by the government collectively offer promising solutions to the region's persistent challenges. Yet, cooperative movement has not gained the desired momentum, primarily due to low awareness and lack of required institutional support. Government intervention to strengthen cooperative farming often The government often limits its intervention in strengthening cooperative farming to scheme-based support, which fails to provide adequate market linkages and meaningful efforts to reduce post-harvest losses. Furthermore, complex land ownership often makes it difficult to consolidate small landholdings for scaling up production on a commercial scale. The states in the region have pushed for scaling up oil palm cultivation to meet the national goal of increasing domestic palm oil production to cut down the import bill for edible oil. Replacing traditional multi-cropping farming with monocropping, such as oil palm cultivation, carries the inherent risk of worsening the shortage of nutrient-rich foods in the shortage of nutrient-rich foods in diets of low-income households. Farmers will have to rely on the markets to purchase nutritious food items at higher prices after investing in growing them on their fields to meet at least their household kitchen needs, even if they cannot fulfil market demand. This harsh reality is a grim reminder that even if oil palm cultivation may bring higher earnings to farmers cultivating it, as claimed by the government, the additional earnings will come at the risk of the region being pushed into a never-ending food shortage and remaining a net importer of essential food items to meet its needs. Permanent replacement of traditional multi-cropping with mono-cropping also threatens the rich biodiversity and ecology that have long supported the sustainable and organic farming practices of different communities in the region. The pragmatic option to overcome the challenge lies in supporting more agricultural research and development of climate-resilient, high-yielding varieties. Strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendras with adequate funding and human resources is essential to increase experimental and demonstration farming to build awareness among farmers to shift from subsistence farming to commercial farming, leveraging their organic practices. Commercial farming does not always imply a higher volume of production. The region's organic produce fetches premium prices, and multiple farm products from the region have successfully entered global markets. The policy initiatives must focus on combining traditional organic farming practices with modern technologies to produce more nutritious food and reduce the region's overdependence on procuring essential food items from other states, thereby achieving local self-sufficiency. Such a transition can occur only when modern market dynamics such as digital marketing, e-commerce, and quick commerce are also integrated and necessary infrastructure support systems are in place to enable traditional farmers to adapt to such rapidly changing market realities. The region breaking the vicious cycle of recurring post-harvest losses and distress selling is essential to building a resilient agricultural system capable of supporting farmers with higher income and ensuring food security. It is high time the states in the region revisited their agricultural policies and focused on innovative interventions.