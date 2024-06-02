Integrating traditional knowledge into contemporary lives

Bijendra Gogoi

The great Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda said, “But out of the past is built the future. Look back, therefore, as far as you can, drink deep of the eternal fountains that are behind, and after that, look forward, (and) march forward.”.

Today, as we witness the accelerating pace of change, the need to revive and integrate traditional knowledge into our contemporary lives becomes more urgent than ever. Our traditions are timeless anchors of resilience, repositories of knowledge that have withstood the test of time. They are not relics of the past. India has a vast repository of ancient traditions that have embedded ecological knowledge into various aspects of life.

For instance, Ayurveda, the oldest known medical science, takes a total holistic approach to life and wellbeing. This ancient system of medicine is intricately woven into the fabric of nature’s balance. It underscores the harmony between individuals and their environment, promoting holistic well-being through herbal remedies and lifestyle adjustments aligned with the rhythms of nature. Another wisdom originating from ancient Indian traditions is yoga, which is a profound system fostering the union of mind, body, and spirit. Yoga not only enhances physical health and mental clarity but also mirrors elements of nature through various postures commonly known as asanas, emphasising the interconnectedness of all life.

During the 10th century A.D., Surapala, a royal physician in the court of King Bhimapala, wrote a treatise on the science of plant life called Vrikshayurveda. This ancient wisdom imparts insights into sustainable agriculture and horticulture practices. Vastu Shastra, originating in ancient India, is an architectural science that guides construction in harmony with natural elements. Recognising architecture’s impact on the environment, it suggests designing spaces aligned with earth, air, water, and fire energies.

In different parts of India, communities preserve sacred groves as bastions of biodiversity conservation, rooted in cultural and religious beliefs. These groves stand as a testament to the sacredness of nature, safeguarding it for present and future generations. The concept of Pancha Bhuta, highlighting the five elements—Earth (Prithvi), Water (Jal), Fire (Agni), Air (Vayu), and Ether or Space (Akash)—is deeply ingrained in Indian philosophy. It emphasises the interconnectedness of all entities, fostering a sense of responsibility for ecological balance.

Many of the Indian festivals, such as Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Pongal in southern India, are celebrated during the harvest season with rituals expressing gratitude and respect for Mother Earth. These festivals demonstrate a profound connection to nature, aligning cultural traditions with environmental significance.

Assam has made an immense contribution to the rich tapestry of Indian traditional knowledge. The state has a glorious tradition of science, mathematics, yoga, medicine, and ecology. Astrology has been practiced in Assam since prehistoric times. In ancient times, Guwahati was known as Pragjyotishpur, which means the Eastern Land of Astrology. Nabagraha Temple at Guwahati and Surya Pahar at Goalpara in western Assam also bear testimony to astrological tradition in Assam. Many books on astrology were written in ancient Assam.

There is mention of two pathologists, namely Madhavkar and Sarangadhar, in 7th- and 8th-century inscriptions in Assam. The most notable book written during the Ahom rule on medical science was “Baidyakalpataru.” Apart from medical science, veterinary science was also practiced in Assam during ancient times. 18th-century treatises on management and care of elephants, horses, etc. in the royal stables, such as “Hastibidyarnav,” “Ghora Nidan,” and “Ashwa Nidan,” demonstrate such evidence.

Due to their close association with nature, the indigenous people of Assam continue to have excellent traditional agricultural knowledge. The rural economy of Assam has had many indigenous knowledge based agriculture systems, which continue even today. Arrangements like the Bari system, shifting cultivation, terrace cultivation, integrated farming system, and fish cum paddy cultivation being practiced with the use of indigenous knowledge continue to be an integral part of the rural economy of the state. At a time when there is a heightened focus on organic and natural farming, for centuries, farmers in Assam have adhered to scientific agricultural practices such as spacing between crops, use of organic manure, tilling the soil, water management, and the like.

Various traditional crafts emerged in Assam more than two thousand years ago. The traditional crafts like pottery and terracotta work, brass craft, jewellery making, musical instrument making, cane and bamboo craft, silk and cotton weaving, and woodcraft bear testimony to the rich traditional knowledge of the Assamese people. Various ethnic communities in Assam make exclusive types of cotton garments with embroidery designs and colour combinations, which demonstrate their exquisite skills and artistic qualities.

Traditional knowledge has helped the tribal communities of Assam adapt to natural disasters and reduce their risks. For instance, the house design of the Mising community, which has lived close to the river for centuries and faced the ravaging flood waters of the Brahmaputra, provided an innovative way to keep floodwaters at bay as it is built on a raised platform supported by bamboo stilts.

Our ancient traditions are our treasured wisdom. It is our responsibility to preserve them and pass them on to future generations for their holistic wellbeing. In doing so, our governance structures must evolve to reflect the inclusivity inherent in our ancient traditions. We must draw upon the wisdom of collaborative governance models that honour diversity, promote dialogue, and ensure that every voice, from every tradition, is heard and valued.

It is time to adopt a more focused approach to our traditional system of knowledge. In this context, the creation of a new department named “Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture” by the Government of Assam is a welcome initiative. The department is responsible for activities that promote the indigenous faith and culture of Assam, and it has already launched efforts to reach out to each of the indigenous communities to make them active stakeholders in this process. However, there is no denying the fact that preserving this vast array of knowledge is a shared responsibility. The government alone cannot accomplish such a Herculean task. It is through jan bhagidari (public participation) that we can pave the way for a world that cherishes its traditions, nurtures its ecosystems, and embraces collaborative governance.