International Day of Peace: Let us cultivate a culture of peace

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

Sometimes there are certain issues that become more challenging when there is no peace. Be it at home, school, or in the community, absence of peace means there are always blockages. All of us want peace because when there is peace, things move easily and transformation takes place because individuals and communities can participate freely in different activities. Peace is not only a noble vision for humanity; it is a call to action. Each of us can heal divisions and embrace peace and understanding. Peace is not a default process, or it is like nature to take its own course of action. We have to work and ensure peace.

Starting with conflicts, things get worse when violent activities take place. Most of the nations have faced conflicts, battles, and wars for a long time. But it has been realised and felt that peace and nonviolence are the ways to bring a sustainable future around the world. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace. In that declaration, the United Nations’ most inclusive body recognised that peace “not only is the absence of conflict, but also requires a positive, dynamic participatory process where dialogue is encouraged and conflicts are solved in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.”

In a world with rising geopolitical tensions and protracted conflicts, there has never been a better time to remember how the UN General Assembly came together in 1999 to lay out the values needed for a culture of peace. These include: respect for life, human rights, and fundamental freedoms; the promotion of non-violence through education, dialogue, and cooperation; commitment to peaceful settlement of conflicts; and adherence to freedom, justice, democracy, tolerance, solidarity, cooperation, pluralism, cultural diversity, dialogue, and understanding at all levels of society and among nations.

The International Day of Peace (IDP) was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire. The day is observed around the world on 21st September. This year’s theme is ‘cultivating a culture of peace’. The day is an opportunity for us to raise our voice and take part in campaigns and different activities for maintaining and ensuring peace in our societies.

Mr. António Guterres, the Secretary General of the UN, on the occasion has said, “Cultivating a culture of peace means replacing division, disempowerment, and despair with justice, equality, and hope for all. It means focusing on preventing conflict; propelling the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting human rights and tackling all forms of discrimination and hate.”

Previous Years Themes:

n 2023: Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals

n 2022: End racism. Build peace.

n 2021: Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world

n 2020: Shaping Peace Together

n 2019: Climate Action for Peace

n 2018: The Right to Peace: Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70

n 2017: Together for Peace: Respect, Safety, and Dignity for All

n 2016: The Sustainable Development Goals: Building Blocks for Peace

n 2015: Partnerships for Peace: Dignity for All

n 2014: The Right of Peoples to Peace

n 2013: Education for Peace

n 2012: Sustainable Peace for a Sustainable Future

n 2011: Peace and Democracy: Make your voice heard!

There is no doubt that all of us need peace. In today’s divided world, our clarion call for peace should echo louder than ever. Conflict prevention, mediation, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, and disarmament are essential tools the United Nations uses to foster lasting peace worldwide. There were and there are champions of peace who are working around the world to spread peace and happiness instead of hatred.

We are aware that change starts with us, and treating others with respect, practicing empathy, and promoting understanding will foster peace amongst ourselves. We need to be united and work together to ensure peace in society. We also face common challenges that are not bound by borders, such as cybercrimes, climate change, and trafficking. We have to speak out and be a voice instead of becoming victims.

No one should be bullied or suffer any forms of harassment on the basis of gender, race, nationality, or other parameters. Inequality and discrimination often breed resentment and mistrust, sowing the seeds of misunderstanding and conflict in every society. There are many peace advocates among us—from activists, community leaders, thought leaders, social media influencers, to celebrities. We must work together with such people. Let us be digitally vigilant and think twice before posting certain things online in social media. We must think before posting controversial topics or issues, as that might lead to conflict and disturb peace.

Ensuring peace should be the business of everyone. We should not wait for the administration or the government to ensure peace. All of us must actively take part to maintain peace in our society. We must know that where there is peace, there is progress. Let us all take action and make a just, peaceful society for all of us. Things are possible, as we have seen how peace has returned to the Bodoland Territorial Region due to the active participation of different individuals and associations, including the government. The dynamic leadership of Mr. Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, is noteworthy in ensuring peace in BTR. Once known for violence, but now the same city is called ‘City of Peace’ which is Kokrajhar in BTR in Assam.

(With direct inputs from UN Publication)