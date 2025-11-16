Tolerance is essential not only for peace but also for co-existence

International Tolerance Day reminds us that the future of humankind depends on how much we accept, how much we understand, and how generously we live – Lalit Garg (lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

International Tolerance Day is observed every year on 16 November to promote tolerance and to spread awareness among people about peace, sensitivity, harmony, and emotional wellness. Its purpose is to eliminate the growing feelings of violence, war, terror, and negativity in the world and to strengthen the message of non-violence. At a time when atrocities, terrorism, violence, and injustice are increasing globally, this day holds special relevance for inspiring people toward sensitivity and the value of tolerance. It encourages harmony among different religions and diverse cultures. It is not just a formal observance but an urgent call to safeguard the future of humanity. While the world is touching new heights of development and technology, it is simultaneously sinking into the depths of intolerance, violence, war, terror, and rage. This contradiction reveals that no matter how advanced human beings become outwardly, if there is no light of tolerance, patience, and compassion within, even the most glittering civilisations can collapse.

In today’s stressed environment, tolerance is the most powerful force that binds human relationships together. It is not a weakness but an inner strength that enables us to understand, accept, and respect views different from our own. Growing intolerance among individuals, societies, and nations is the root cause of war, hatred, and hostility; it is also the fuel behind communal violence and fanaticism. Intolerance, hate speech, fear, and animosity toward others are not only powerful drivers of conflict and war but also their primary cause. Tolerance, on the other hand, is the unifying force that holds together our multicultural, multireligious, and multiethnic world. Intolerance does not merely tear apart the social and political fabric; it also harms the nation’s economy, its development, and its international standing. In an age of globalisation, tolerance is vital for strengthening global financial and trade systems. It plays a crucial role in personal life as well, especially when changing lifestyles and social environments are rapidly eroding human patience.

The increasing wars, religious extremism, racial conflicts, ethnic clashes, and the waves of hatred flowing across social media indicate how rapidly the fire of intolerance is spreading. In such situations, tolerance becomes not just a social value but the very foundation of humanity. Intolerance arises when human beings stop communicating, when the culture of listening weakens, and when personal ego overshadows collective harmony. The greatest deficiency in today’s world is the lack of dialogue, patience, and the ability to respectfully accept diversity.

Tolerance is as essential in personal life as it is in international relations. Homes are filled with tension because we are losing the patience to listen to one another. Relationships break because we refuse to accept differences. Modern individuals have become increasingly reactive; even mild criticism unsettles them. If we light the lamp of tolerance within ourselves, life can become simpler, more beautiful, and more peaceful. The need for tolerance in politics has become more urgent than ever before. Politics determines the direction of a nation. When intolerance, disrespect, arrogance, and hatred enter politics, they spread throughout society. Today, political discourse is becoming harsh, and democratic dialogue is threatened by the negativity of opposition and the rise of divisive rhetoric. The true purpose of politics is public service and national progress, and this is possible only when ideas are respected, discussions are valued, and leaders remain willing to listen even to dissenting voices. Mature leadership unites people; it does not fuel hatred or division. Tolerance enriches politics with maturity and tempers the arrogance of power with human sensitivity.

Tolerance is equally essential in the realm of religion because the true essence of religion is peace, compassion, love, and harmony. When religion becomes a tool of bigotry and narrowness, when people consider their faith superior and others inferior, the true spirit of religion is destroyed. Mahavira, Buddha, Jesus, Muhammad, and Gandhi—all taught that religion is meant to purify the mind and protect humanity, not to divide and create conflict. Religious tolerance is a measure of a society’s spiritual elevation. The spirit of coexistence is the foundation on which a better world can be built. We live on the same earth, we belong to the same human family, and regardless of religion, language, caste, or culture, our destinies are interlinked. If we learn to live together with mutual respect, the world can move beyond violence and conflict toward harmony and prosperity.

Changing lifestyles and shifting social structures are rapidly diminishing human tolerance. Small disagreements now escalate into fights, conflicts, and wars at personal, social, national, and international levels. The prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have posed grave threats to global stability. Rising terrorism and the growing culture of war are clear consequences of spreading intolerance. Throughout history, whenever intolerance has been allowed to create cracks in the wall of human unity, violent forces have weakened society and unleashed destruction. Tolerance can survive only when dialogue survives. If tolerance is the building, dialogue is its foundation. But in a world ensnared by competition and consumerism, this foundation is crumbling.

From Kabir to Guru Nanak, Raidas, and Acharya Tulsi, saints have always spread the message of tolerance and social harmony. Kabir became the symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity; he considered Ram and Rahim as one, merely addressed by different names. During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi carried the message of tolerance into every household. Gandhi was the living embodiment of tolerance. Tolerance is the mantra of life, the soul of democracy, and the foundation of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, and harmony among all religions. It is through tolerance that humanity progresses.

International Tolerance Day reminds us that the future of humankind depends on how much we accept, how much we understand, and how generously we live. Our times demand that politics promote dialogue, religion spread compassion, and society cultivate sensitivity. If we make tolerance not merely a thought but a way of life, then not only will our personal lives become peaceful, but the world will become safer, more beautiful, and more humane. This is the true message of tolerance—and the greatest necessity of humanity.