International Yoga Day and the world's embrace of yoga

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Every year on June 21, millions of people across continents gather in parks, public squares, schools and community centres to perform yoga. From New York's Times Square to the banks of the Seine in Paris, from Tokyo's gardens to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, the synchronised practice of asanas has become a familiar spectacle. What was once an ancient Indian spiritual discipline has evolved into a global movement that transcends geography, religion and politics. International Yoga Day, first observed in 2015 after the United Nations overwhelmingly adopted India's proposal with the support of 177 member states, is therefore more than a commemorative event. It is a reminder that ideas, unlike material power, travel across borders because they resonate with the human condition. Yoga's remarkable journey from India's forests and monasteries to the world's largest wellness movement offers important lessons on history, health, diplomacy and cultural influence.

Yoga is an ancient philosophy that encompasses more than just physical exercise.

The global popularity of yoga often obscures its profound intellectual origins. The word "yoga" derives from the Sanskrit root "yuj", meaning "to unite" or "to yoke", signifying the union of body, mind and consciousness. While scholars continue to debate its earliest origins, archaeological discoveries from the Indus Valley Civilisation have fuelled discussions about proto-yogic practices, though definitive evidence remains elusive. What is certain is that yoga found philosophical expression in the Vedas and the Upanishads, where meditation, self-discipline and contemplation were viewed as pathways to self-realisation.

It was, however, the sage Patanjali who systematised these scattered traditions around the second century BCE in the Yoga Sutras. Far removed from the image of yoga as a fitness routine, Patanjali described it as "the cessation of the fluctuations of the mind". His celebrated eightfold path, i.e., encompassing ethical conduct, self-discipline, physical postures, breath control, sensory withdrawal, concentration, meditation and ultimately samadhi, presented yoga as a comprehensive philosophy of life rather than a sequence of physical exercises.

Centuries later, mediaeval traditions of Hatha Yoga placed greater emphasis on bodily discipline, preparing practitioners for higher states of meditation. The modern form of yoga that has become globally recognisable emerged only in the twentieth century through pioneers such as Tirumalai Krishnamacharya and his distinguished disciples, including B.K.S. Iyengar, Pattabhi Jois and Indra Devi, who adapted ancient practices for contemporary audiences without entirely divorcing them from their philosophical foundations.

Why yoga continues to matter

Yoga's endurance over millennia lies in its extraordinary adaptability. It has survived changing empires, religious transformations and scientific revolutions because it addresses a timeless human aspiration: the search for inner balance. In an age defined by relentless connectivity, rising mental health concerns and sedentary lifestyles, yoga offers an antidote that is at once simple and profound.

Scientific research over the past few decades has increasingly validated what practitioners have long maintained. Regular yoga practice has been associated with improvements in flexibility, cardiovascular health, respiratory function and stress management. More importantly, it has found a place in preventive healthcare, complementing conventional medicine in addressing lifestyle diseases, anxiety and chronic pain. Hospitals, universities and research institutions across the world now incorporate yoga into therapeutic programmes, reflecting a growing recognition that health extends beyond the absence of disease.

Yet reducing yoga to measurable physiological outcomes would diminish its essence. Yoga cultivates mindfulness, patience and self-awareness, qualities that remain scarce in societies driven by speed, competition and constant distraction. Its true value lies not in perfecting difficult postures but in fostering a disciplined relationship between the individual and the self.

From cultural heritage to global soft power

India's greatest diplomatic successes have often emerged not from military strength or economic dominance but from the persuasive appeal of its civilisation. Yoga exemplifies this form of soft power. Unlike conventional diplomacy, which relies on negotiations and strategic interests, cultural diplomacy builds goodwill through shared human experiences. India has connected with the world through yoga, not by force but by attraction.

The United Nations' declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day represented a significant diplomatic achievement because it reflected an unusually broad global consensus. Countries with diverse political systems, cultures and faith traditions endorsed an initiative rooted in India's civilisational heritage. Since then, Indian embassies, cultural centres and diaspora organisations have transformed Yoga Day into an annual platform for people-to-people engagement.

This success demonstrates that India's cultural influence does not depend solely on exporting traditions but on presenting them as universal public goods. Yoga resonates globally by addressing shared societal concerns such as stress, loneliness, declining physical activity, and the pursuit of emotional well-being. It is precisely this universality that has made yoga one of India's most effective diplomatic assets.

The challenge of preserving authenticity

Success, however, has brought its own challenges. The global wellness industry has commercialised yoga into a multibillion-dollar enterprise where branded studios, luxury retreats and expensive merchandise often overshadow its philosophical foundations. In many places, yoga has become detached from the ethical and contemplative principles that once defined it, reduced instead to an exercise regimen or a lifestyle accessory.

Equally problematic are attempts to claim yoga through narrow political or religious narratives. Yoga's historical evolution reflects centuries of intellectual exchange, adaptation and reinterpretation. Its universal appeal rests on its openness rather than exclusivity. Presenting yoga as the cultural property of a single community risks undermining the very inclusiveness that has enabled its worldwide acceptance.

India therefore faces a delicate responsibility. As the birthplace of yoga, it must preserve the tradition's authenticity while encouraging its global evolution. Cultural confidence should not translate into cultural ownership. Instead, India should continue to promote rigorous teacher training, support scholarly research into yoga's philosophical traditions and encourage evidence-based medical studies that strengthen its international credibility.

A legacy worth sharing

International Yoga Day should ultimately be viewed not as an annual celebration but as an opportunity for reflection. The significance of yoga lies less in mass demonstrations or record-breaking gatherings than in its ability to remind humanity that progress is incomplete without inner equilibrium. In an era marked by geopolitical conflict, environmental uncertainty and mental health crises, yoga offers a language of balance that speaks across borders.

India's aspiration to emerge as a leading global power will undoubtedly depend on economic growth, technological innovation and strategic capability. Yet its civilisational contributions remain equally important. Yoga is a rare tradition the world has embraced not because it was imposed but because it was meaningful. That distinction makes it an enduring instrument of soft power.

The true measure of International Yoga Day, therefore, is not the number of people performing Surya Namaskar on June 21. It is whether yoga keeps motivating individuals to cultivate resilience, compassion and self-awareness in their everyday lives. If it succeeds in doing so, India's ancient gift to humanity will remain as relevant in the twenty-first century as it was thousands of years ago, not merely as a series of postures but as a philosophy for living with balance in an increasingly fractured world.

The author is a civil engineer, a consultant (invitee) to Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs, a short story writer, a columnist (for various leading publications) and a contemporary affairs commentator. He can be reached at siddharth001.roy@gmail.com.