Islamic monotheism and neo-vaishnavism 

It’s a confusing and little controversial matter. Some scholars sometimes consider the idea of monotheism to be taken from Islam. It’s said because we have a close affinity with Islamic culture in India. Islam is the second largest religion of India. If Christian had a dominant population, then the same narrative would have been applied to Christianity. Not only Islam, but also almost all the major religions of the world are monotheistic. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are Abrahamic religions. Abraham is the spiritual and biological patriarch of the above-mentioned three religions. Monotheism is a simplified way of worshiping; therefore, it’s adorable for all religions. It’s unlikely that it’s imitated from Islam or other religions. Moreover, there are basic differences between the above-mentioned religions and others.

Paganism was also prevalent in Arabia during the pre-Hajrat Mohammad era. The three hundred sixty numbers of idols existed in the Kaba only. The Kaaba is the most sacred place or house of Islam. The family of the prophet Mohammed oversaw the affairs of the Kaaba. But the people of Mecca revolted against him. Prophet Mohammad eventually fled to Medina with his wife, Khadijah, and some close associates in 622 CE. The Islamic religion was genuinely born in Medina with some of his gradually increasing followers. The Islamic calendar started from the date of Mohammad’s journey from Mecca to Medina. It’s known as Hijri. Hajrat Mohammad attacked Mecca and reoccupied the holiest Kaba in 629 CE. As soon as Mecca was conquered, he demolished all the statues of Kaba. He died after three years in 632 CE. Islam couldn’t spread to Europe extensively. The geographical locations, internal divisions, strong military resistance, unity of Christian states, and barriers in Constantinople are said to be the main reasons.

The matter of similarities or dissimilarities as regards to monotheism appeared here itself. Hajrat Mohammad denounced the existence of other gods and goddesses. But Sankardeva accepted the existence of all gods and goddesses. Moreover, Sankardeva urged his disciples to respect all sects or branches of Hinduism. The “Singhasaan,” or “Guru Asana,” is like a statue or form of God. Sometimes pictures of gods are painted on pillars or boundaries for decoration. These are also like forms of God. Sankardeva also mentioned the names of many gods and goddesses in his writings. Sankardeva just justified the supremacy of Lord Krishna. Sankardeva never recommended demolishing the shrines of other sects like Mohammad of Islam. So the Kamakhya temple and the Satras existed side by side even during the monarchical sponsorship of Sankardeva in the Koch kingdom. Sankardeva never tried to improperly utilize his political power. He showed his disciples the path to attain ultimate spiritual satisfaction and urged them not to defame other religions.

"Never defame the religion of others.

You will have mercy on the living beings.

Be calm-minded and affectionate in all religions.

That is the religion of Bhagawat, know, oh powerful one."

(A substance of a verse from the Bhagawat)

There is no place for idol worship in the devotional religion preached by Srimanta Sankaradeva. But Sankardeva’s target of preaching was the illiterate and common people. No noble or upper-class privileged were available among them. They won’t understand anything without a tangible base. Therefore, Srimanta Sankaradeva gave the imagination of idols of the Lord for the convenience of worship. The form of God is allowed in the Mahapurushia sect, although it’s in imagination. Sankardeva expected the development of society to properly learn the concept of God. On the other hand, Srimanta Sankaradeva did not even condemn those devotees who worship idols. He even saw among them sincerity and simplicity. Very lovingly called them “natural devotees” and said that they too would gradually improve.

Unlike Mohammad, Sankardeva was a good dramatist. As he has written many dramas and lyrics. The names of many gods and goddesses are mentioned in drama. They are displayed as different characters apart from the supreme Lord. The dramatic presentation of these characters is called Bhaona. This act justifies Sankardeva’s admission of other deities.

These whole systems are not compatible with Islam at all but are completely against Islam. In Islam, the concept of a particular lord’s supremacy does not exist as it does in Hinduism. Islamic monotheism means that there can be no second gods or goddesses except one God. Similarly, since Islam does not practice dualism at all, no imaginative gods also appear. So there can be no form of God. Therefore, imagination of an idol of God in that religion is considered unreligious. There can’t be any characters of other gods in Islamic plays.

The religion of Sankardeva is based on Hinduism or Vedantic philosophy. On the other hand, Islam is a product of Abrahamic or Semitic religion. Only common monotheism is not sufficient to connect with each other. Finally, the doctrine or philosophical trends of Hinduism can’t reconcile the monotheism preached by Srimanta Sankaradeva with Abrahamic monotheism. Moreover, the creations of Sankardeva are not in the Sanskrit language. So many non-Assamese scholars nurse a wrong conception regarding the preaching and monotheism of Sankardeva.

ANCIENT VEDIC RELIGION

When did the practices of sacrifice (yagya), priesthood, or casteism start? Was there worship or sacrifice in the beginning of Hinduism? The Rig Veda provides a detailed explanation of early Hinduism.

During the time of the Rig Veda, lords or gods were satisfied only by prayer (Naam). How is the worship of Hinduism? Simply put, the worship procedure of Hinduism began in the same way as the Naamdharma. Naamdharma was introduced by Sankaradeva in medieval times. According to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first stage of Hinduism is prayer.

“Prayer was the only offering made to gods.”

“Men had direct communion with Gods without any mediation.” (Indian Philosophy, Vol. 1, page 66/108, by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan)

As Radhakrishnan mentioned, the devotee has a direct connection with God. This means that there is no intermediary Brahmin or priest in the Puja (worship) ceremonies. These intermediaries were later created. Dr. Damodar Dharmananda Kosambi terms it as

“There is no Brahmin caste as such with a monopoly of the priesthood.” (‘The Culture and Civilization of Ancient India in Historical Outline,’ p. 82).

The word Brahman, which is repeatedly mentioned in the Rig Veda, refers to prayer. Thus, prayer and Brahman are synonymous.

“The word Brahman throughout the Rigveda—signifies without exception nothing more than prayer…” (Outlines of Indian Philosophy, page 5) by Dr. Paul Deussen (1845–1919).

He is a scholar of German origin with a mastery of Indian philosophy.

Then gods were worshiped with household commodities without priests. A fire is lit, and paddy, maize, rice, somrasa (liqueur), etc., are offered in the name of sacrifice (yagya). No animals or any living beings were offered there. Prayer and devotion are the essence of this sacrifice. The collective prayers of all were the sacrifices (yagya) of the ancient Hindus. Later, the sacrifice was done with pomp and grandeur with the inclusion of priests for their livelihood. This is followed by the emergence of various newly created religious classes.

“…the original mode of worship contains a true element of bhakti.” (Birth of Bhakti in Indian Religions and Art, page no. 9, by Dr. Susmita Pandey).

The mention of the word ”bhakti” in the Rig Veda carries special significance. From the above discussion we can say that Hinduism, like many other religions, is based solely on prayers and devotion. The Neo-Vaishnavite religion that Sankardeva preached has no difference to it.

“The word ‘bhakti’ is found in a mantra at the RV (8.27.11) in which bhakti to the Visvadeva gods is mentioned: Id vamasya bhaktaye.” (A Religious History of Ancient India, Vol. 2, P. 91) by Sita Ram Goel. The rituals of the Vedic religion were so simple that even the common people could participate in them. Today, Vedic religion refers to idol worship, animal or other sacrifice, etc. But this was not the religion of the Vedas in the beginning.

(Author Arup Saikia is a noted cultural enthusiast, writer, and Bhaona artist. He can be reached at arupsaikia07@gmail.com.)