Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(niharranjanbhuyan4176@gmail.com)

For a state that has spent decades being described in New Delhi's policy papers as "peripheral", "frontier", or, at best, "strategically located", the last few years have quietly rewritten that script. Assam is no longer just the gateway to the Northeast; it is fast becoming a site where India stores its most sensitive infrastructure, from semiconductor fabs to, now, the hardware that will help the country watch its satellites from being struck by space junk. On Monday, September 21, 2026, that shift took a concrete, literal form: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for ISRO's Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur, near Guwahati, under the Indian Space Research Organisation's Project NETRA.

On paper, this announcement may seem technical, involving a radar facility, a land parcel, and an inauguration ceremony. But scratch beneath the surface, and the project is one of the more consequential pieces of strategic infrastructure to land in the Northeast in recent memory, and it has been years in the making.

What NETRA actually is

NETRA stands for Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis, and it isn't a new idea; ISRO first went public with the programme back in 2019. Project NETRA is an indigenous space-situational-awareness initiative that gives India an independent capability to monitor, catalogue and predict orbital debris and near-Earth objects that could endanger Indian satellites. The urgency behind it isn't abstract. Orbital congestion has intensified sharply with the rise of mega-constellations and anti-satellite tests, raising real collision risk for India's fleet of more than 50 operational satellites. Until NETRA came along, India was, in effect, borrowing someone else's eyes, relying largely on publicly available tracking data from the United States Space Command to know what was hurtling around in orbit near its assets.

That's a precarious position for any spacefaring nation, let alone one that has invested heavily in satellite-based communication, navigation, weather forecasting, and increasingly, defence applications. Space is getting crowded and messy, with decommissioned rocket bodies, shattered fragments from old collisions, and now thousands of small satellites from private mega-

Constellations are all sharing the same orbital lanes. NET RA is India's answer to a simple but pressing question: how do you protect a satellite from a threat you can't see coming?

The programme's institutional roots go back even further. ISRO's System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations & Management, or IS4OM, became operational in July 2022 specifically to safeguard Indian space assets, detecting and monitoring space objects, determining orbits, cataloguing debris, and coordinating data-sharing with other agencies, including the Defence Space Agency. The Chandrapur radar centre is essentially the physical, ground-based sensing arm that feeds this larger surveillance architecture.

Why Assam, and why Chandrapur?

The idea of siting a piece of this network in Assam isn't brand new either; it has been quietly moving through the pipeline for roughly four years. Back in early 2022, ISRO had approached the state government for land, and the Assam government identified a plot at Chandrapur in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, with the state's Science and Technology Minister, Keshab Mahanta, inspecting the proposed site at the time.

Progress, like most large infrastructure projects, followed a complex and unpredictable trajectory. It picked up visible momentum in April 2025, when ISRO chairman Dr V. Narayanan personally visited the Chandrapur site, accompanied by Minister Mahanta, to assess its feasibility for a state-of-the-art space observatory and confirmed that a highly advanced radar system would be installed there within a year. At the time, the state government was under pressure to move quickly; Mahanta assured ISRO that the Land Advisory Committee had expedited the land allocation process, and the Revenue Department was finalising the transfer so construction could begin almost immediately.

The paperwork, true to bureaucratic form, took a little longer than the optimistic one-year timeline suggested. ISRO's 2025-26 annual report states that the land transfer for the approximately 67-acre site was completed in November 2023, while final registration was only concluded on November 7, 2025, just months before Monday's foundation-stone ceremony, which marked the official start of construction.

Announcing the milestone, Sarma leaned into both the technical significance and the symbolic one. "A landmark moment for Assam," he wrote, describing the facility as one that "will strengthen India's ability to track objects in space and protect our vital space assets." He didn't stop there. Sarma framed it as evidence that Assam, "a state once considered far from India's major centres of technology," is now becoming home to cutting-edge national infrastructure, and he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing the state for the project.

Those framing these matters are not just engaging in political rhetoric. For years, big-ticket "strategic" projects in India have clustered around Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and a handful of other established technology hubs. A radar facility meant to protect the nation's satellite fleet landing near Guwahati is a genuine departure from that pattern, and it slots into a broader, and increasingly deliberate, push to position Assam as a node in India's high-technology map, alongside recent announcements like the semiconductor assembly unit at Jagiroad.

What's actually going to be built?

Strip away the ceremony and the facility itself. Remove the ceremony, and the facility itself serves as a serious piece of engineering. Its key components will include a radar system, an optical telescope facility, and a centralised control centre, essentially a self-contained observatory dedicated to space situational awareness. Spread across approximately 67 acres, the centre is designed to detect and track active satellites, defunct spacecraft, and orbital debris, feeding that data back into ISRO's wider network.

It won't operate in isolation. Project NETRA is conceived as part of a multi-layered approach to space security, working alongside complementary systems such as the optical telescope being developed in Hanle, Ladakh. Together, these installations are meant to give India a fuller, more continuous picture of what's happening in different orbital regimes, day and night, across varying atmospheric and geographic conditions. Assam's location, notably, gives ISRO a vantage point distinct from its existing facilities further west and south, which is likely part of the calculus behind choosing Chandrapur in the first place.

There's also a quieter economic story tucked into this announcement. As one industry analysis pointed out, while no specific companies have yet been named as contractors, scaling this kind of infrastructure typically generates sustained demand for advanced radar electronics, precision engineering, ground-station hardware, and specialised communications systems ,the kind of ancillary ecosystem that, over time, could nudge Assam toward a small but real footprint in India's aerospace and defence-adjacent manufacturing base, much as it hopes to do with semiconductors and electronics.

The bigger picture

It would be easy to read the Chandrapur foundation stone as just another ribbon-cutting in a state. But Project NETRA sits at the intersection of two trends that are genuinely reshaping how India thinks about both space and its Northeast. On one hand, India's growing satellite economy, communications, earth observation, navigation, and an expanding private space sector desperately need the kind of indigenous debris-tracking capability that NETRA promises, especially as reliance on foreign tracking data becomes strategically uncomfortable in an era of contested space and periodic anti-satellite testing by rival powers. On the other, Assam's political leadership has been unusually persistent in courting exactly this category of high-value national infrastructure, treating it as both an economic opportunity and a statement about the region's place in the national imagination.

Construction at Chandrapur is now formally underway, though ISRO has not put out a fresh public timeline for when the radar itself will become operational. The last official estimate, from April 2025, suggested installation within a year of that visit, a window that has clearly stretched given the land-registration delays. What's clear is that once operational, the facility will give ISRO a genuinely new set of eyes trained on the sky and give Assam a small but permanent stake in how India watches over what it has sent into orbit.

Who but the Atman is capable of removing the bonds of ignorance, passion and self-interested action?

— Adi Shankaracharya