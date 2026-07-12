Jakarta and India’s Eastern Century

History rarely announces its turning points. Their significance becomes evident only with time. Modi’s visit to Jakarta may prove to be one such moment. If the commitments made during the visit are matched by sustained implementation at home and credible partnerships abroad, it will be remembered not merely as another successful diplomatic engagement but as the moment India decisively embraced its eastern destiny. And in that transformation, Assam and the Northeast will cease to be the country’s periphery; they will become the gateway through which India enters its Eastern Century – Debika Dutta

Diplomatic visits are often judged by the agreements they produce or the ceremonial warmth they receive. Yet history remembers a few not for their optics but for the strategic direction they reveal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Indonesia belongs to that category. More than another milestone in India’s Act East Policy, it signalled New Delhi’s growing conviction that the Indo-Pacific will define the country’s economic future, strategic influence and geopolitical relevance in the twenty-first century. In an era marked by fractured supply chains, technological rivalry and maritime competition, India has made it clear that its eastern engagement is no longer an adjunct to foreign policy; it is becoming one of its defining pillars.

If the twentieth century compelled India to secure its continental frontiers, the twenty-first century demands that it master its maritime geography. Nearly 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and around 70 per cent by value is carried by sea. Much of this commerce passes through the Strait of Malacca, among the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Few countries therefore matter more to India’s strategic future than Indonesia. As Southeast Asia’s largest economy, home to nearly 285 million people and contributing almost two-fifths of ASEAN’s economic output, Indonesia is not merely another regional partner. It is the maritime hinge of the Indo-Pacific and an indispensable pillar of India’s eastern strategy.

The significance of Modi’s visit lies precisely in recognising this strategic reality. The India-Indonesia Joint Statement extends far beyond the language of conventional diplomacy. It presents an ambitious agenda encompassing defence cooperation, maritime security, critical minerals, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cyber security, renewable energy, space, education and cultural diplomacy. Viewed individually, these initiatives appear sectoral. Viewed together, they reveal something far more significant: India’s gradual transition from the original conception of the Act East Policy towards a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy that integrates security, technology, economics and civilisational outreach into a coherent framework.

This transformation reflects a deeper change in India’s understanding of power itself. For decades, strategic thinking in New Delhi was overwhelmingly shaped by continental concerns arising from unresolved land borders and immediate neighbourhood challenges. Those concerns remain, but they no longer define the entirety of India’s strategic horizon. Influence in the coming decades will increasingly depend on secure sea lanes, resilient supply chains, technological innovation and trusted partnerships. Maritime geography is becoming as consequential as territorial geography.

Nothing illustrates this shift better than the renewed emphasis on maritime cooperation. The decision to deepen collaboration in maritime domain awareness, coastal surveillance, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue operations and maritime safety reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific commons. Even more significant is the renewed momentum behind Andaman–Aceh connectivity and India’s prospective partnership in developing Sabang Port near the entrance to the Strait of Malacca. Far more than an infrastructure project, Sabang represents the convergence of commerce, connectivity and strategy. Stronger links between India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia’s Aceh Province can improve logistics, facilitate trade, strengthen disaster response and enhance maritime resilience across one of the world’s most strategically sensitive waterways.

The defence partnership marks an equally important qualitative shift. Cooperation on the BrahMos missile system, defence manufacturing, shipbuilding, military training, joint exercises and technology collaboration demonstrates that India is steadily evolving from a major defence importer into a credible defence producer and strategic security partner. For Indonesia, diversification of defence partnerships enhances strategic autonomy. For India, it advances the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat while reinforcing its aspiration to become a net security provider in the Indian Ocean.

The economic dimension of the partnership is no less consequential. Bilateral trade has crossed US$30 billion in recent years, making Indonesia India’s largest trading partner within ASEAN. Yet the true significance of the visit lies beyond trade statistics. Agreements on critical minerals, rare earths and steel supply chains recognise that the industries of the future—from electric vehicles and semiconductors to renewable energy—will increasingly depend upon secure access to strategic resources. Indonesia, possessing some of the world’s largest nickel reserves, has become central to global green manufacturing. India’s decision to deepen cooperation in these sectors reflects a conscious effort to diversify supply chains, reduce strategic vulnerabilities and strengthen domestic manufacturing under the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Equally forward-looking is the emphasis on digital cooperation. Indonesia’s adoption of an Open Network based on India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), progress towards cross-border QR payment linkage and collaboration in artificial intelligence, fintech and cyber security illustrate India’s emergence as a provider of digital public infrastructure. This represents a distinctive model of international engagement. Rather than exporting proprietary technological ecosystems, India is sharing scalable, interoperable and affordable digital platforms that resonate with the developmental aspirations of the Global South.

The visit also reaffirmed India’s growing role in shaping a more balanced international order. The shared commitment to reforming the United Nations Security Council, strengthening South-South cooperation, supporting ASEAN Centrality and preserving a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific demonstrates a convergence extending well beyond bilateral interests. Indonesia’s support for India’s 2026 BRICS Chairmanship further reflects growing confidence between two influential democracies seeking a multipolar world founded on dialogue, sovereignty and international law rather than bloc politics.

Security cooperation has acquired an equally significant dimension. The unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, commitment to combating terror financing, online radicalisation and violent extremism, and deeper cooperation in cyber security acknowledge the changing character of contemporary threats. Terrorism today transcends borders and increasingly exploits digital technologies. Closer intelligence sharing, maritime cooperation and cyber resilience therefore contribute not only to bilateral security but also to the wider stability of the Indo-Pacific.

Yet perhaps the most enduring strength of the relationship lies beyond geopolitics. The joint inauguration of restoration work at the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple, India’s support for preserving Indonesia’s shared cultural heritage, the decision to commemorate 2026–27 as the ‘Tagore–Dewantara Year’ and the gifting of the historic Nalanda Copper Plate remind us that India and Indonesia were connected by ideas, faith, commerce and scholarship long before modern diplomacy emerged. In an age increasingly defined by transactional relationships, this civilisational confidence remains one of India’s greatest strategic assets.

Critics nevertheless argue that the Act East Policy has too often produced ambitious declarations without matching implementation. They point to delays in the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, infrastructure bottlenecks in the Northeast and China’s far larger economic footprint across Southeast Asia. These concerns deserve careful consideration. India’s credibility will ultimately depend less on the vision it articulates than on the speed and consistency with which it delivers.

Yet measuring India’s engagement solely against China’s Belt and Road Initiative misses the essence of New Delhi’s approach. India is not attempting to replicate a model built upon debt-financed infrastructure and strategic dependence. Instead, it seeks trusted partnerships rooted in transparency, local ownership, technology sharing and institutional capacity-building. The agreements concluded in Jakarta are significant because they move beyond symbolism into practical cooperation across defence, maritime logistics, digital commerce, disaster management, critical minerals, healthcare, education and scientific research. They constitute the architecture of long-term strategic resilience rather than short-term geopolitical spectacle.

For Assam and the wider Northeast, this transformation carries profound significance. If the Act East Policy is to fulfil its original promise, the Northeast must evolve from India’s frontier into its principal gateway to ASEAN. Enhanced Bay of Bengal connectivity, stronger maritime links between the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh, expanding trade, tourism, educational exchanges and digital commerce could open unprecedented opportunities for the region. Assam’s tea, bamboo, handloom, agro-processing and emerging manufacturing sectors stand to benefit from deeper integration with Southeast Asian markets, provided domestic connectivity and logistics continue to improve. Geography, long perceived as a limitation, can become the Northeast’s greatest strategic advantage.

Prime Minister Modi’s Indonesia visit therefore deserves to be viewed through a wider historical lens. It marks the steady evolution of the Act East Policy into a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy integrating security, economics, technology and civilisational diplomacy. More importantly, it reflects an India that increasingly understands that its future prosperity and strategic influence will be shaped as much across the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indo-Pacific as along its continental frontiers.

History rarely announces its turning points. Their significance becomes evident only with time. Modi’s visit to Jakarta may prove to be one such moment. If the commitments made during the visit are matched by sustained implementation at home and credible partnerships abroad, it will be remembered not merely as another successful diplomatic engagement but as the moment India decisively embraced its eastern destiny. And in that transformation, Assam and the Northeast will cease to be the country’s periphery; they will become the gateway through which India enters its Eastern Century.

(The writer can be reached at debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)