Jamaat Terrorists

It is very heartening to note that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in a special court in Guwahati for their involvement in a plot hatched by an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The suspects have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for radicalisation as well as for hatching a conspiracy to expand Islamic terror networks across Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal - three states sharing a boundary with Bangladesh. As reported in the media, the particular offshoot group of JMB is known as Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), whose leader Imam Mahmud Habibullah is a senior member of the JMB. Among the eleven chargesheeted by the NIA, one person called Nasimuddin was actively leading operations in Assam. Another person called Jagir Mia headed the Islamic terror network in Tripura. These JMB operatives have been involved in organizing secret meetings in Islamic religious institutions, carrying out religious indoctrination of drop-out and rural Muslim youth, and running digital propaganda to spread its ideology, at the same time also against India and its culture as a whole. It is important to note that NIA investigations had led to the seizure of a number of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is a militant Islamist terrorist organisation founded in 1998. Dedicated to establishing an Islamic state through armed struggle, the group is officially designated as a terrorist organisation by Bangladesh, India, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is important to note that Bangladesh has been witness to a large amount of Islamist violence in the recent decades, apart from the nefarious activities of several notorious Islamic terror groups, whose topmost agenda is to radicalise the Muslims - particularly those having roots in erstwhile East Bengal/Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh and who have migrated to India mostly in an illegal manner. While there are at least 50 Islamic militant/terror groups operating in Bangladesh, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is one of the most notorious among them all. Reports indicate that illicit financial transfers plague Bangladesh. According to such reports, militant groups like JMB regularly tap into these illegal money flows to fund their terrorist operations. It is said that more than $1 billion in taxable goods is smuggled into Bangladesh from India every year, with analysts pointing out that some of this money ends up in the hands of these notorious terrorist groups. Reports also say that JMB operatives have, over the years, actively enrolled a number of young, half-educated immigrant Muslim youths in Assam through 'Purba Akash', a covert digital platform. Though they move around the region, these operatives are mostly active in the Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, and Darrang districts of Assam, in the process utilizing certain madrassas to carry out ideological motivation, training vulnerable Muslim youths for jihad, and turning them into sleeper cells.