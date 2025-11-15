Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: Honouring the tribal spirit of India’s freedom

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas reminds every citizen that true progress is not the erasure of tradition but the honouring of it, and that the echo of Birsa Munda's dream continues to resound through India's hills, forests, and hearts, urging the nation toward a future where every community walks in pride, equality, and peace – Dipak Kurmi

Every year on the fifteenth of November, India awakens to a profound ritual of remembrance and reckoning. Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, translated as Tribal Pride Day, is not merely another date marked on the national calendar but represents a significant turning point in how the nation perceives its own history, honours its pluralistic roots, and acknowledges the contributions of communities whose stories have long remained marginalized in mainstream narratives. This day stands as a testament to the courage, wisdom, and resilience of India's tribal populations-the original stewards of the land whose sacrifices and struggles form an integral thread in the fabric of Indian independence and cultural heritage.

The formal establishment of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas emerged from a Union Cabinet decision on November 10, 2021, with the official declaration following on November 15 of the same year. This initiative was conceived as an essential component of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the year-long celebration commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. The choice of November 15 was far from arbitrary; it coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, one of India's most revered tribal leaders and freedom fighters, whose life, though tragically brief, ignited a transformative movement against colonial oppression and social injustice. Through this declaration, the government sent an unambiguous message that the story of India's freedom struggle transcends the well-documented urban revolutions and elite political mobilisations. It encompasses the fierce resistance waged by tribal communities in forests, hills, and valleys-resistance fuelled not by sophisticated weaponry but by unwavering faith, tradition, and unity.

The significance of this day extends deep into India's historical consciousness. Tribal revolts against British colonial rule predated many mainstream independence movements orchestrated by the Indian National Congress. The Santhal Rebellion of 1855, led by the legendary brothers Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, stands as a powerful example of early tribal resistance. Similarly, the Bhumij uprising, the Kol revolt, and the Khonda resistance represented not merely economic protests but profound assertions of cultural identity and spiritual autonomy. These movements were driven by an intense desire to preserve ancestral ways of life, protect communal lands, and maintain the sacred relationship between indigenous peoples and the natural world. When the Union Cabinet formalised Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, it accomplished more than creating a commemorative occasion; it officially restored dignity to these overlooked chapters of resistance and cultural survival that have shaped India's journey toward independence.

Central to this commemoration stands the towering figure of Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in the small village of Ulihatu in present-day Jharkhand. Despite his life being cut tragically short at the age of 25 when he died in a British prison, Birsa's impact on tribal consciousness and the anti-colonial movement proved indelible. His revolutionary movement, known as Ulgulan or "The Great Tumult", represented both a social awakening and a political rebellion. It challenged the exploitative zamindari system that oppressed tribal cultivators, opposed unjust forest laws that dispossessed indigenous communities of their ancestral lands, and resisted the cultural subjugation imposed by colonial authorities and missionaries. Birsa's clarion call for unity among tribal people, his vision of a self-governed society grounded in moral and spiritual purity, and his dream of reclaiming ancestral territories elevated him to legendary status. Revered as Dharti Aaba, or the Father of the Earth, Birsa Munda symbolised the sacred covenant between indigenous peoples and the natural environment, embodying a philosophy that continues to resonate powerfully in contemporary discussions about environmental justice and sustainable development.

By attaching Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, the government effectively positioned his ideals at the centre of a broader national conversation about inclusion, justice, and historical recognition. His message transcended mere rebellion; it articulated a demand for self-respect, dignity, and cultural self-determination that remains relevant in modern India. The celebration of 75 years of independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav would have been incomplete without acknowledging the struggles of those communities who fought not only against British colonial rule but also against centuries of systemic neglect and marginalisation. Birsa's life story provides a critical lens through which contemporary India can examine its conscience, evaluating how effectively it has integrated, empowered, and uplifted the very communities whose ecological wisdom and ethical values laid the foundation for a balanced and just society.

Since its inception, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has evolved into a comprehensive national festival of inclusion, pride, and cultural rediscovery. Across states with significant tribal populations-including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern regions-the day is marked by vibrant cultural programmes, exhibitions, academic seminars, and public awareness campaigns that showcase the extraordinary diversity of tribal traditions. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has organized extensive celebrations known as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada, week-long events celebrating tribal art, music, dance, and literature. These occasions serve not merely ceremonial purposes but function as vital educational platforms where younger generations encounter the profound depth of tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle and civilizational heritage. The richness of tribal folklore, the philosophy of harmonious coexistence with nature, and the sustainable practices embedded in indigenous lifestyles offer invaluable lessons for a world grappling with ecological degradation and social fragmentation.

Beyond cultural celebration, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has become an important platform for reaffirming developmental commitments to tribal communities. Recognising that authentic homage to tribal heroes requires tangible empowerment rather than empty rhetoric, the government has launched several welfare initiatives aligned with the day's spirit. The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, inaugurated on November 15, 2023, addresses critical gaps in housing, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development in tribal regions. Special emphasis has been placed on preserving tribal languages and traditional crafts, promoting forest-based livelihoods, and ensuring land rights-recognising that genuine freedom for tribal communities must translate into social justice, equity, and opportunity in concrete terms.

The symbolic resonance of November 15 extends even further when one considers that the state of Jharkhand itself was formed on this very date in 2000, fulfilling a long-standing demand for tribal autonomy and recognition. This convergence reinforces the profound connection between historical struggle and contemporary governance. Every year, Ranchi, the state capital, becomes the epicentre of nationwide celebrations, with statues of Birsa Munda garlanded, his teachings discussed in schools, and processions showcasing tribal art forms filling the streets.

As India continues its journey of modernization and development, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas serves as both a celebration and a commitment-celebrating the indelible mark tribal communities have left on India's civilizational story while committing the nation to ensuring their future is one of dignity, equity, and empowerment. This day reminds every citizen that true progress is not the erasure of tradition but the honouring of it, and that the echo of Birsa Munda's dream continues to resound through India's hills, forests, and hearts, urging the nation toward a future where every community walks in pride, equality, and peace.

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)