Janmashtami: Celebration of Divine Birth

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

Amid the quiet of the mid-night hour, when shadows blanket the earth, a celes- tial glow pierces the darkness, signalling the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami, a festival steeped in ancient tradition, commemorates this extraordinary event—a moment when the universe itself rejoiced, aligning to usher in a divine protector destined to uphold righteousness and banish evil. As the chimes of bells echo and devotees come together in worship, the tale of Krishna’s birth is narrated once more— a saga rich with love, bravery, and the ultimate victory of good over evil. On this sacred night, the skies seem to sway in harmony, and souls are touched by the enduring wisdom of the one who forever altered the course of history.

Krishna Janmashtami, often referred to as Krishnashtami, Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami, stands as a significant Hindu festival cherished with deep reverence throughout India and among Hindu communities around the globe. This sacred day commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Vishnu, whose life and teachings continue to guide and uplift millions. Celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark phase (Krishna Paksha) during Shravana Masa (in the amanta calendar) or Bhadrapada Masa (in the purnimanta calendar), Janmashtami usually occurs in late August. More than just a religious observance, this festival honours the timeless principles and virtues that Krishna represents.

The story of Krishna’s birth is a vivid tapestry of divine intervention in Hindu mythology. Born to Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva in the city of Mathura, his entry into the world was fraught with danger. Devaki’s brother, the ruthless King Kamsa, had imprisoned the couple after a prophecy revealed that their eighth child would be the cause of his downfall. Driven by fear, Kamsa had already taken the lives of six of their children. To ensure Krishna’s safety, Vasudeva embarked on a perilous journey, carrying the infant across the Yamuna River to the village of Gokul, where Krishna was lovingly raised by Nanda Maharaj and Yashoda.

Krishna’s escape from Kamsa and his eventual triumph symbolize the victory of good over evil, a core message of Janmashtami. This festival serves as a reminder to devotees of the ongoing battle between righteousness and wrongdoing, encouraging them to uphold moral values. Krishna’s life exemplifies how divine intervention can restore justice, underscoring the enduring importance of standing against injustice.

Janmashtami is steeped in symbolism, portraying the timeless conflict between good and evil and the soul’s quest for spiritual enlightenment. In this metaphor, Kamsa represents the destructive power of the ego, while Devaki symbolizes the human consciousness that carries within it the seed of divine potential. Vasudeva embodies the alignment of human will with divine purpose. Krishna, as the incarnate soul, is nurtured in a virtuous environment and ultimately triumphs over the ego (Kamsa), bringing about peace and harmony. This reflects the soul’s journey to rise above the ego and realize its divine nature.

Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti Ji of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan offers a profound interpretation of the metaphors linked to Krishna’s birth. She explains that Kansa embodies the ego, with its demonic traits of arrogance, pride, and ignorance. In her view, Devaki represents the aspect of the human self that holds consciousness, while Vasudeva stands for the will aligned with divine guidance. Krishna, as the incarnate soul, must distance himself from the ego to fulfil his divine mission, mirroring the soul’s journey to detach from worldly desires and achieve spiritual enlightenment.

Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, the founder of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, deepens this symbolic understanding. He explains that the soul, when nurtured in a pure and virtuous environment—represented by Yashoda and Nandlal—must undergo growth and transformation to eventually conquer the ego. This journey leads to the attainment of inner peace and harmony.

Sri Gaur Prabhuji, Vice President of ISKCON Temple Dwarka, Delhi, highlighted that Janmashtami serves as a powerful reminder of Lord Krishna’s timeless teachings, which continue to uplift humanity. As we commemorate the 5251st anniversary of His appearance, the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita becomes even more evident, offering guidance in living a life rooted in devotion, humility, and love. In a world grappling with pandemics and conflicts, Krishna’s divine wisdom is more crucial than ever. This festival offers a pivotal opportunity to reconnect with dharma and deepen our connection with the supreme personality.

In the midst of today’s chaotic world, Krishna’s teachings offer valuable guidance for managing stress, living ethically, and fostering personal growth. The Bhagavad Gita’s focus on equanimity and detachment provides practical tools for dealing with the pressures of modern life. Krishna’s principles of selfless duty and moral integrity serve as a compass for making ethical decisions and maintaining a balanced existence. His emphasis on self-realization encourages deep introspection, helping us discover our true selves amid the distractions of daily life.

This philosophy is reflected in the foods prepared for Janmashtami, chosen to embody Krishna’s principles of balance, purity, and nourishment. The use of simple, wholesome ingredients such as fruits, nuts, seeds, and grains not only sustains the body but also promotes mental clarity and spiritual focus. Just as Krishna’s teachings guide us towards a balanced way of living, these foods nourish both the body and the soul, emphasising the deep connection between what we eat and how we live.

Janmashtami foods are thoughtfully crafted to both sustain energy during fasting and deliver a range of health benefits. Ingredients such as fruits, nuts, seeds, dairy, and gluten-free grains like buckwheat and amaranth are packed with essential nutrients that enhance overall well-being. Fruits, loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, aid in hydration and digestion. Nuts and seeds provide a source of healthy fats and proteins, supporting sustained energy and cognitive function. Dairy products contribute to gut health and muscle maintenance, while grains like buckwheat offer slow-releasing carbohydrates to keep energy levels steady. Collectively, these foods ensure balanced energy, effective digestion, and optimal hydration throughout the fast, fostering overall health.

Janmashtami transcends the mere celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth; it serves as a deep reflection on the ongoing battle between good and evil, the significance of righteousness, and the journey towards spiritual enlightenment. As devotees gather to observe this festival, they are reminded of Krishna’s timeless teachings, which still guide humanity towards a life of meaning, tranquilly, and harmony. In a world frequently detached from spiritual principles, Janmashtami shines as a guiding light, illuminating the path of virtue and divine love.