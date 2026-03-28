Jurisdictional divergence in the Zubeen Garg inquiry

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

The impending trial in the newly constituted exclusive fast-track sessions court regarding the high-profile death of Zubeen Garg has ignited a firestorm of legal and political debate, pitting the localized narrative of a state-appointed prosecution against the clinical findings of international investigators. As the state-appointed battery of prosecutors prepares to advance a complex murder theory within the Indian judicial system, they find themselves operating under the long shadow cast by the Singapore Coroner's Court. The latest order from the island nation has described the incident as an unfortunate case of accidental drowning, explicitly ruling out foul play and creating a formidable evidentiary hurdle for the Assam authorities. This divergence in findings has left legal experts and the public alike wondering exactly what course the proceedings will take in Assam's court of law, particularly as the defense gains what many consider a significant shot in the arm. The contrast between the two jurisdictions is not merely a matter of opinion but a clash of scientific interpretation and jurisdictional proximity that could define the outcome of one of the most watched trials in recent history.

While the prosecution insists that its case is mainly based on the independent investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, the reality of global forensics shows that the findings from Singapore can't be easily ignored. The prosecution argues that their narrative is built on domestic intelligence and a specific set of circumstances unique to the victim's background, yet the scientific evidence collected by investigators in Singapore remains a haunting presence in the case file. The investigators in the island nation were inherently better positioned to probe an incident that occurred within their own territorial jurisdiction, possessing immediate access to the physical environment and first-hand witnesses. In contrast, the SIT encountered the logistical challenges of international travel and bureaucratic delays, which severely restricted their access to the actual scene of the tragedy. The SIT's late arrival in Singapore has already cast significant doubts on the strength of the collective evidence and testimonies they hope to present.

In any modern legal battle involving grave charges such as murder or rape, scientific evidence serves as the foundational pillar upon which a conviction is built or a defense is secured. In this instance, the forensic landscape appears increasingly treacherous for the state's theory, as both the initial and subsequent autopsy reports of Zubeen Garg show almost identical findings. Both documents conclude that the cause of death was drowning, a finding that provides the defense with a powerful tool to emphasize the corroboration of forensic reports from two different countries. For the defense, these matching reports represent an objective truth that transcends political narratives, suggesting that the physical reality of the death does not align with the prosecution's claim of a violent or premeditated ending. The challenge for the state is to provide a compelling scientific reason why a drowning should be viewed as a murder, especially when the biological markers of the tragedy suggest a singular, accidental event.

The reputation of the investigative bodies involved further complicates the public and legal perception of the case, as the Singaporean law enforcers are widely rated among the most efficient and incorruptible forces in the world. From an objective standpoint, the Singaporean authorities appeared to have no discernible motive to conceal the nature of the incident, especially since a finding of accidental death carried virtually no risk of damaging the country's international reputation or internal stability. The same level of perceived neutrality, however, cannot be easily attributed to the SIT, given the intense political upheaval surrounding the mysterious death of a man who was the heartthrob of millions. In the highly charged atmosphere of Assam, certain circles have actively sought to score political points over the tragedy, turning a criminal investigation into a litmus test for governmental competence and integrity. This involvement of politics puts extra pressure on the SIT to produce a result that pleases the public, which might affect their ability to remain objective.

With the Singapore Coroner's Court formally endorsing the inquiry by the Singapore Coast Guard regarding the causes and circumstances of that fateful day on September 19, the burden of proof for the prosecution has reached a staggering level. The prosecution now faces the immense challenge of establishing not just a crime, but a long-hatched, sophisticated conspiracy to murder Zubeen that includes a deeply ingrained motive. To secure a conviction, the state must prove that a concerted design existed behind the scenes and that this design indirectly yet deliberately led to the artiste's death in foreign waters. This requires a leap from the physical evidence of drowning to the psychological and conspiratorial evidence of intent, a gap that is notoriously difficult to bridge in a court of law. Whether this complex narrative goes on to convince a sessions judge beyond a reasonable doubt remains the central question of the trial, as the defense will likely argue that the prosecution is building a castle in the air.

Financial irregularities have often been the "smoking gun" in conspiracy cases, and on this front, the Assam Police appeared to have an initially strong case against the accused parties. However, recent judicial developments have muddied these waters, as the de-freezing of the bank accounts belonging to the prime accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, has signaled a potential shift in the momentum of the financial investigation. Furthermore, the de-seizing of the business entity of another accused, Siddharth Sharma, has raised more questions than answers regarding the strength of the prosecution's economic evidence. If the financial links to a supposed conspiracy are being systematically dismantled or weakened by court orders, the prosecution's ability to prove a motive becomes increasingly precarious. Without a clear financial or personal gain to point to, the "murder theory" begins to look more like a speculative exercise than a grounded legal argument.

The Indian judicial system regards murder charges as the toughest of all allegations to prove, demanding a level of precision and 'deft handling' that leaves no room for procedural errors or investigative gaps. Such cases warrant not just a timely investigation, which was already compromised by the SIT's late arrival in Singapore, but a seamless integration of physical evidence and witness testimony. As the fast-track court begins its sessions, the prosecution must navigate the inconvenient reality of a foreign court's ruling while trying to sustain a narrative of foul play that lacks the support of the primary autopsy findings. The trial of Zubeen Garg's death is set to be a significant battle between the objective, scientific evidence of accidental drowning and the intricate, emotional theory of a masterminded conspiracy. In the end, the verdict will likely hinge on whether the prosecution can turn the tide against a global standard of evidence or if the Singaporean findings remain the final, definitive word on the matter.