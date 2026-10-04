Kaji nemu cultivation: From traditional crop to rural industrial opportunity

Dr Geeta Upadhyaya

(geetaupadhyaya17@gmail.com)

Assam's indigenous Kaji Nemu (Assam lemon) is increasingly emerging as more than a traditional kitchen staple, with its distinctive characteristics, growing market demand and processing potential offering farmers a promising avenue for self-employment and rural industrialisation.

Scientifically known as Citrus limon, Kaji Nemu has been accorded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, underscoring its distinct identity and regional significance. The fruit is generally elongated and oval-shaped and is known for being seedless. Another notable feature is its ability to remain attached to the plant for a considerable period even after attaining maturity, giving growers greater flexibility in harvesting, storage and marketing.

According to recent data published by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), Nalbari occupies the leading position in Kaji Nemu production, while Tinsukia and Sivasagar have also emerged as significant producing districts. The figures underline the growing importance of Tinsukia in Assam's overall Kaji Nemu production and point to the crop's potential as a commercially viable agricultural activity.

The economic potential of Kaji Nemu extends far beyond its direct consumption. Its high vitamin-C content and distinctive aroma make it suitable for a range of value-added products, including health beverages, processed food, cosmetics, fragrance-based products and pharmaceutical applications. Such diversification could help transform the crop from a farm-level commodity into an important raw material for local processing industries.

A financial analysis done in the Dirak-Nao Dehing area has shown that Kaji Nemu cultivation has promising economic prospects. The study reportedly recorded a favourable cost-benefit ratio of 1.36, with a profit of around Rs 0.40 per lemon. Based on the analysis, estimated returns were around Rs 78,720 per acre annually across two major production seasons.

The crop's relatively modest initial investment requirement, limited land requirement and potential for sustained production make it particularly relevant as an avenue for self-employment. For a labour-intensive economy such as Assam, expansion of commercially viable horticultural activities could also generate employment beyond cultivation through collection, grading, packaging, transportation, processing and marketing.

However, the journey from cultivation to profitability is fraught with challenges. One of the major concerns confronting growers is the substantial gap between the price received by farmers and the price ultimately paid in retail markets. Farmers and stakeholders have pointed to the role of intermediaries and advance-contract arrangements as factors contributing to this disparity.

Strengthening the post-harvest management system could therefore become crucial. Cold-storage facilities, scientific grading and packaging, improved transportation and direct digital marketing channels could reduce post-harvest losses while enabling farmers to access wider markets and retain a greater share of the final value.

The larger challenge, however, is to move beyond selling raw lemons and create a complete value chain around the crop. This is where institutional collaboration and industrial processing could play a decisive role.

In this context, a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and the SRD Group is considered a crucial step towards closing the gap between agricultural production and commercial processing. The initiative seeks to facilitate the processing of agricultural produce, encourage value addition and create avenues for establishing food-processing enterprises closer to the production base.

Such an approach could directly connect farmers with organised industrial supply chains, rather than leaving them primarily dependent on conventional market channels. Local processing units could create demand for farm produce, while value addition could generate additional economic activity within rural communities.

For Kaji Nemu, the opportunity is therefore considerably larger than the cultivation of another horticultural crop. With appropriate investment in processing, storage, branding, marketing and supply-chain infrastructure, Assam's indigenous lemon could potentially evolve into a competitive value-added product for domestic and wider markets.

The transition from farm to industry, however, will require coordinated efforts involving farmers, agricultural institutions, entrepreneurs, processors, market intermediaries and policymakers. If the emerging initiatives are backed by adequate infrastructure and market linkages, Kaji Nemu could become a significant component of sustainable rural enterprise, farmer income generation and agricultural industrialisation in Assam.