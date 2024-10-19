Kamala Harris: Breaking barriers and shaping a new American legacy 

Joya Saikia

As Kamala Harris approaches her 60th birthday on October 20, she stands at the pinnacle of American political life, possibly on the verge of becoming the next President of the United States. If successful, she will not only be the first woman to hold this powerful office but also the first woman of colour, symbolising a monumental shift in a nation grappling with issues of race, gender, and inequality.

A Legacy of Firsts

Harris has made history in numerous capacities: she is the first Black woman to serve as Vice President, the first female Attorney General of California, the first woman District Attorney of San Francisco, and one of the few women of colour to represent California in the U.S. Senate. These achievements place her as the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, an inspiring testament to her resilience and tenacity in a political landscape often characterized by racism and sexism.

Despite her remarkable accomplishments, Harris faces intense scrutiny and criticism. Opponents label her with derogatory terms, and she frequently endures condescension from media figures, as evidenced in a recent interview on Fox News. Yet, amid the barrage of criticism and ridicule, Harris remains unyielding. She has cultivated a public persona of strength and hope, serving as a beacon for millions of women around the world who aspire to break through their own glass ceilings.

A Bestselling Memoir

Those interested in understanding Harris’s journey and her values should turn to her memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. Since its publication in 2019, it has reemerged on bestseller lists, reflecting the public’s enduring interest in her story. In the memoir, she recounts a poignant moment from her inauguration as San Francisco District Attorney, where a father brought his daughters to witness her achievement. “I brought them here today so that they could see what someone who looked like them could grow up to do,” he told her, underscoring the significance of representation.

Harris paints a vivid picture of that celebration: a youth choir singing, drummers performing, Chinese dragon dancers, and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus serenading the audience. This colourful tapestry of cultures reflects her belief in America as a “mosaic,” rich in diversity yet plagued by segregation. Nevertheless, she embodies the best aspects of American society and strives for further progress.

Fighting against Adversity

Born to Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian immigrant from Chennai, and Donald Harris, a Jamaican-American, Kamala Harris was raised in a politically aware household. Her parents’ marriage ended shortly after her birth, but her upbringing remained rich with discussions about social justice and civil rights. Harris recalls being taken to civil rights marches in her stroller, emphasizing that social justice was a core family value. Her mother’s strong influence, characterised by resilience and compassion, shaped Harris into the determined woman she is today.

In her memoir, Harris writes affectionately about her mother: “She was extraordinary... smart and tough and fierce and protective.” This powerful foundation equipped her with the tools to confront challenges head-on.

A Political Career Defined by Change

Harris’s path to politics was paved with a commitment to justice and reform. Over the years, she has taken bold stances against powerful political and financial lobbies. She fought against banks that fraudulently foreclosed on homes and advocated for the humane treatment of undocumented immigrants, particularly children separated from their families. Her tenure saw her officiating the first legal gay marriage in California and championing reforms in the criminal justice system, which is often biased against marginalised communities.

Notably, Harris’s understanding of race, class, and gender intricacies in America is evident in her policies and advocacy work. She highlights systemic inequalities, such as the fact that 95% of elected prosecutors in the U.S. are white, a statistic that emphasises the need for change in representation.

A Mixed Legacy

While Harris’s memoir presents her achievements, it does not shy away from the criticisms she has faced, particularly regarding her past policy decisions. The book serves as a campaign narrative, strategically highlighting her successes while downplaying her shortcomings. Yet, within the stories of her life, readers glimpse her authentic self, not just as a high-achieving lawyer and politician but as a woman who acknowledges the struggles that accompany breaking barriers. “When you break through a glass ceiling, you’re going to get cut,” she writes, resonating with women everywhere who aspire to ascend to leadership positions.

The Road Ahead

As the U.S. gears up for the upcoming elections, the nation stands on the brink of history. Kamala Harris’s potential ascension to the presidency could herald a new era, one marked by progressive policies and a renewed focus on social justice. Even if she does not win, Harris has already carved a legacy as a trailblazer, championing causes that uplift the underprivileged, women, and racial minorities.

She embodies the hope of a generation, asserting the importance of self-definition. Quoting her mother, Harris encourages others, saying, “Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. You tell them who you are.” This mantra resonates deeply in a world where identity politics often dominate discourse.

As Kamala Harris approaches this significant milestone in her life, her journey reflects the ongoing struggle for equity and representation in American society. Whether or not she becomes president, Harris has undeniably altered the political landscape for women and people of color. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, hope, and the unyielding pursuit of justice, inspiring future generations to continue fighting for their place in history.