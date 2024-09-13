Karam puja: The cultural heritage of Assam’s Tea Tribe

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

In the northeastern region of India lies the state of Assam, a land teeming with diverse communities, rich in cultural heritage and unique traditions. Among its many ethnic groups, the “tea tribe” stands out not only for its contributions to Assam’s renowned tea industry but also for its vibrant cultural practices. One such significant cultural tradition is the “Karam Puja,” a celebration that holds a pivotal place in the lives of the tea tribe. Deeply connected to agriculture and nature, Karam Puja is more than just a religious festival; it is a testament to the enduring connection between the tea tribe and the rhythms of the earth that sustain them.

The Origins and Meaning of Karam Puja: At its heart, Karam Puja celebrates fertility, agriculture, and growth, all of which are integral to the lives of tea workers. Tea, a crop that requires constant care and attention, serves as the economic lifeblood of Assam. For the tea tribe, Karam Puja symbolizes their close relationship with the land, the crops, and the natural cycles that govern their livelihoods. It is through this festival that they express their gratitude to the earth and the gods who oversee the growth and prosperity of their crops.

Karam Puja is not a recent tradition; its roots go back generations, deeply embedded in the tea tribe’s cultural identity. It stands as a festival of hope and renewal, celebrated with great reverence and devotion across Assam. The name “Karam” is derived from the Karam tree, considered sacred by the community. The tree and its branches play a vital role in the rituals, symbolizing fertility and the abundance of nature.

The Different Karam Festivals: One of the unique aspects of Karam Puja is that it is celebrated three times a year, each with a distinct name and significance. These celebrations coincide with specific times in the agricultural calendar, marking different stages in the farming cycle. The three festivals are:

1. Jitiya Karam: Celebrated on Shukla Ekadashi in the month of Bhad (August-September), this is the most grand and significant of the three Karam festivals. It represents the height of agricultural festivities and is marked by elaborate rituals and celebrations.

2. Budhi Karam: Observed on Vijaya Dashami in the month of Ahin (October), this festival takes place after the autumn harvest, when crops are being prepared for the next cycle.

3. Ras Jhumur: Celebrated on the full moon in the month of Aghon (December), this marks the end of the agricultural year, offering thanks for the crops that have been harvested and preparing for the next season.

While Jitiya Karam is the most elaborate and widely celebrated, all three festivals share the common theme of honouring the land, the crops, and the forces of nature that ensure the community’s survival and prosperity.

The Role of Women in Karam Puja: Central to Karam Puja are the women of the tea tribe, who play a crucial role in the rituals and preparations. The festival is deeply intertwined with female energy and fertility, symbolizing the nurturing and sustaining powers of both women and the earth. Women, especially young unmarried ones, are at the forefront of the festival’s rituals. Known as “Karamati,” they carry out the sacred tasks that lead up to the main event.

The preparations for Karam Puja begin several days in advance. The Karamati, carrying two newly made bamboo baskets, head to the riverbank, where they wash their feet and create a sacred space called “thapana.” This area is adorned with incense, candles, and flowers as offerings to the god Karam. The baskets are filled with sand and planted with various crops, including rice, peas, groundnuts, wheat, soybeans, and beans. These crops, symbolic of fertility and abundance, are tended to with great care until the day of Karam Puja.

One of the most important aspects of this preparation is the act of “Jawadhara” or “Jhawadhara,” depending on the region. This involves the planting of crops in the baskets, symbolizing hope for a bounty harvest. During this time, the young women strictly follow a series of sacred rules, which include avoiding cooked food, refraining from using oil or garlic in soups, and not eating sweets. They must also abstain from scratching their bodies, combing their hair, or consuming vegetarian food. These rules are seen as vital to ensuring the health of the crops; any violation could result in the crops withering or failing to grow properly.

The Main Puja Ceremony: As the day of Karam Puja approaches, the women of the community light candles and incense in the evening, symbolically waking the crops from their slumber. The main puja ceremony begins with the selection of a branch from the sacred Karam tree, which is then painted and placed on a beautifully decorated altar. In some areas, branches from bamboo and Jari trees are also used, and the bamboo is fashioned into small flower-like pieces that are buried in the ground.

As dusk falls, the community gathers around the altar, where the central ritual takes place. The priest, who also serves as the storyteller, narrates the origins of Karam Puja and the story of Karma and Dharma, the two brothers who are central to the festival’s mythology. This storytelling, accompanied by songs and prayers, is a crucial part of the festival, connecting the present generation to the past and ensuring that the traditions are passed on.

The Karamati, dressed in new garments and adorned with garlic threads, encircle the altar seven times, offering prayers and aarti to the god Karam. After the puja, they serve the priest and offer prasad (blessed food) to the gathered community. The festival then transitions into a joyful celebration, with singing and dancing taking centre stage. The “Jhumur Nach” (Jhumur dance) and “Jhumur Geet” (Jhumur songs) are integral to the festival, with their lively rhythms and heartfelt lyrics reflecting the joys and struggles of the tea tribe’s daily life.

The Closing Rituals: The following morning, the closing rituals of Karam Puja take place. At sunrise, the women and the priest gently remove the sacred branch from the altar and carry it to a nearby pond or river. There, they immerse the branch in the water while singing and dancing to the beat of drums. This act symbolizes the return of the offering to nature, completing the cycle of growth and renewal that the festival celebrates.

In the evening, the women return to the spot where the Karam branch was immersed, lighting candles and placing a layer of earth over the area. This place, known as “Ghara Bhata,” becomes a sacred site, representing the connection between the earth, the community, and the divine.

The Significance of Jhumur Dance and Songs: No Karam Puja celebration is complete without the traditional Jhumur dance and songs. These performances are central to the festival and are a reflection of the tea tribe’s cultural heritage. The Jhumur dance, performed in groups, is characterized by its rhythmic movements and is often accompanied by traditional drums and other instruments. The Jhumur songs, meanwhile, are rich in emotion, often expressing themes of love, longing, and the challenges of life in the tea plantations.

These performances are not just a form of entertainment but are deeply symbolic, reflecting the community’s connection to the land and their shared experiences. The songs and dances serve as a way for the community to come together, celebrate their culture, and reinforce their bonds.

Karam Puja is much more than a festival; it is a cultural cornerstone of Assam’s tea tribe. Through its intricate rituals, storytelling, and celebrations, it encapsulates the values of community, fertility, and the deep connection between the tea tribe and the land they work on. The festival’s focus on women and agriculture highlights the essential role both play in sustaining life and prosperity.

In a world where traditions are often lost or diluted, Karam Puja remains a vibrant and vital part of the tea tribe’s identity. It is a living tradition, passed down through generations, that continues to bring hope, joy, and renewal to the community. As long as the tea fields of Assam thrive, so too will Karam Puja, a testament to the enduring spirit of the tea tribe and their deep-rooted connection to the land.