Karam Puja: When the Earth finds its Voice

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

A festival does not always announce itself with trumpets and fanfare. Sometimes, it arrives with the rustle of leaves, the cadence of drums and the heartbeat of a people. On 22 September 2026, when Karam Puja is celebrated across Assam, the state will witness one of its resonant manifestations of indigenous culture—a festival where faith, fertility, fraternity and reverence for nature converge in a celebration of life.

For Assam’s tea-tribe communities, Karam Puja is more than a ritual. It is a cultural archive, preserving memories of migration, toil, deprivation, resilience and hope. Rooted in an agrarian worldview, the festival is associated with Karam Devta and the worship of nature, with prayers for prosperity, good harvests, familial well-being and the perpetuation of life. In the tea-growing regions of Assam, it has acquired a cultural resonance, binding generations through ritual, song and dance.

At the centre of the celebration stands the Karam tree. A branch, reverentially brought from the forest, becomes the sacred focal point of the ceremony. Traditionally, young women and villagers proceed towards the forest amid songs and beats, select the branch and carry it back to the ground. There, it is installed and worshipped with offerings and prayers. The tree represents vitality, regeneration and the munificence of nature. In an age of ecological precarity, such symbolism deserves more than cursory attention.

Perhaps the most captivating dimension of Karam Puja is its music and dance. As dusk gathers, the resonant beat of the madal and other traditional drums animates the surroundings, while Jhumur songs and dances give the celebration its élan. Men and women participate with infectious enthusiasm, creating a communal spectacle that is joyous and spiritual. Yet Jhumur is not merely a form of recreation. It is an oral repository of memory, transmitting stories, emotions, social values and ancestral wisdom from one generation to another.

This is why Karam Puja should be regarded as a component of Assam’s cultural mosaic. The state’s identity has never been monolithic. It has been fashioned through the interweaving of communities, languages, faiths, customs and experiences. Karam Puja adds a luminous strand to that intricate tapestry. To dismiss it as merely a “tribal festival” would be to miss the wood for the trees. It is a celebration of cultural plurality and the enduring capacity of communities to preserve their identity despite upheavals.

The festival also carries an ecological message that is pertinent today. Forests are shrinking, wetlands are being degraded, rivers are beleaguered and climate volatility is unsettling agrarian livelihoods. Against this backdrop, Karam Puja reminds us that human prosperity cannot be divorced from the health of the world. Its reverence for trees, soil and fertility embodies an indigenous ecological ethic—one that modern civilisation has brushed aside.

But there is a caveat. Festivals can lose their soul when they are reduced to spectacles, stage performances or commercial pageantry. Karam Puja must not be allowed to become a tokenistic display of “tribal culture” for public consumption. Its songs, rituals, oral traditions and indigenous knowledge require intergenerational transmission. Schools, colleges, cultural institutions and the media can help young people engage with this heritage. Otherwise, a cultural inheritance could gradually slip through our fingers.

The occasion should also compel Assam to acknowledge the contribution of tea-tribe communities to the state’s life. For generations, their labour has sustained the tea industry that has made Assam famous across the world. Behind every cup of tea lies a history of arduous labour, resilience and sacrifice. Men and women have worked through heat and rain to keep the gardens productive. Karam Puja offers an opportunity to honour that contribution not through platitudes but through genuine recognition and action.

Cultural celebration, therefore, cannot be divorced from human dignity. Better education, healthcare, secure livelihoods, women’s empowerment and opportunities for young people are vital to preserving heritage. Culture flourishes when people are not compelled to choose between survival and tradition. If Assam values its pluralistic inheritance, it must ensure that communities preserving these traditions are themselves treated with dignity and fairness.

There is a lesson in Karam Puja: celebration can transcend social boundaries. In a state occasionally troubled by identity anxieties and competing claims of belonging, festivals can become bridges rather than barricades. They provide spaces where people encounter one another’s customs without fear. The sharing of music, food, dance and stories can break the ice and foster a sense of fellowship. Assam’s diversity will remain meaningful when its cultural streams are allowed to flow together without one being made to feel peripheral.

As 22 September approaches, Karam Puja should therefore be celebrated with both exuberance and introspection. Let the drums reverberate, let the Jhumur rise, let the sacred branch stand tall and let communities come together in prayer and merriment. But beneath the clamour, let us hear the quieter message: that identity survives when memory is cherished, nature is respected and generations remain connected.

Karam Puja is ultimately a celebration of life’s inexhaustible rhythm. It speaks of the soil beneath our feet, the trees above our heads, the labour of people and the cultural memory that binds generations. When the drums fall silent and the lights fade, its message should continue to reverberate across Assam: a society remains truly rich not when it forgets its roots in the race towards modernity, but when it carries those roots forward with pride, dignity and hope.