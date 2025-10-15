Kati: A Divine Month of Spiritual Awakening

Lalit Nath

The month of Kati marks the transitional period between the autumn and winter seasons. The month of Kartik is a sacred month for Hindus. It begins with the Sankranti when the Sun moves from Virgo to Libra. Generally, the lunar month that ends with the full moon in the Krittika nakshatra is referred to as the lunar Kartik month.

According to various Puranas, this month is named after Kumar Kartikeya, who defeated the demon Narakasura, symbolizing valour and heroism. Kartikeya, the son of Shiva and Parvati, is revered as a mighty warrior, and the month is thus named ‘Kartik’ in honour of his bravery.

In Hindu scriptures, Kati is considered a highly auspicious and sacred month. Puranic texts state that Lord Vishnu resides in water as Narayana during this period. Therefore, taking a ritual bath in a river or pond before sunrise from the Krishna Pratipada to the full moon of Kati is believed to bestow eternal merit. Devotees commonly engage in practices like chanting, penance, fasting and spiritual disciplines during this month. The Katyayani Vrat, observed during Kati, is particularly significant. The tenth chapter of the tenth canto of the ‘Shrimad Bhagavatam’ mentions this vow, where the Gopis performed the rigorous Katyayani Vrat to attain Lord Krishna as their divine consort. Bathing in the Ganga and lighting lamps are distinctive rituals of this month, believed to yield manifold auspicious results when accompanied by charity.

Festivals such as Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi and Deepavali are celebrated during Kati, adding to its spiritual fervour. In Assam, despite times of scarcity, Kati Bihu is observed with simplicity and reverence. This festival instills a sense of discipline and devotion in people’s hearts. The most enchanting aspect of Kati Bihu is the ritual performed under the Tulsi plant. Rooted in spiritual traditions, devotees light incense and lamps, offering prayers and glorifying Goddess Tulsi, considered a sacred plant in Hinduism. During Kati Bihu, households clean their courtyards, plant Tulsi saplings and light earthen lamps under the Tulsi plant in the evening. Offerings are made at the base of the plant, and lamps are lit in granaries, fields, cattle sheds and threshing areas. The chanting of Harinam reverberates through Assam’s skies, while lamps in the fields attract and consume swarms of insects.

Dr Lila Gogoi has noted, “Tulsi worship brings prosperity. Lighting lamps under the Tulsi plant in the evening, while visiting fields to tend to crops, symbolizes the desire for the growth of wealth in the form of rice.” This practice acknowledges the sanctity and divine essence of agriculture. Kati Bihu, observed during a time of scarcity, lacks the grandeur of Bohag Bihu or Magh Bihu. People often feel physically and mentally weary during this period, weighed down by various concerns. Perhaps it is this backdrop of austerity that imbues Kati Bihu with religious and spiritual sentiments, making it serene, tranquil and deeply meaningful, in contrast to the vibrant Bohag and Magh Bihu celebrations. The primary aim of Kati Bihu is to worship Goddess Lakshmi, believed to protect crops from pests, diseases and adverse weather. Bihu and agriculture are deeply intertwined, and Kati Bihu’s traditions and folk beliefs are closely linked to Assam’s agrarian culture.

On Kati Bihu, every Assamese household cleans their homes, pathways and courtyards, washing utensils to maintain purity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity, enters only a clean household. Dr. Birinchi Kumar Baruah, a scholar of Assamese folk culture, has stated, “On the day of Ahin-Kati Sankranti, various rituals are performed for the welfare of agriculture. It is customary to consume potatoes, taro and bamboo shoots. Lamps are lit under the Tulsi plant, devotional songs are sung, and lamps are placed at the base of granaries.”

A nostalgic verse from childhood captures the essence of Kati Bihu:

“Kati maahat akash bonti jwalai xari xari Aghon maahat sonali dhan thake pathar bhori.”

This evokes memories of sky lanterns lit during Kati Bihu, believed to guide the souls of ancestors to salvation while bestowing wisdom upon the living. In village Namghars, devotees gather for devotional singing, and throughout the month, lamps are lit under the Tulsi plant. According to Hindu philosophy, Kati is a sacred month when deities awaken, filling people’s minds with spiritual thoughts from the day of Kati Bihu.

The profound spirituality, reverence, and devotion of the Kati month have been cherished in Assamese society for generations. Its core purpose is to awaken righteousness and ethical values in people’s hearts. Lighting lamps under the Tulsi plant, in granaries, and in fields expresses deep reverence for agriculture and society. Kati Bihu connects Assamese society to a path of discipline, order, and spirituality, fostering a creative way of life. The rituals and festivals observed during this month cultivate self-control and moral values among people. The ceremonies purify the mind and soul, awakening social and religious consciousness. The glowing lamps under the Tulsi plant, reverence for agriculture, and worship of deities inspire people to lead lives with renewed vigour. Kati month lays the foundation for a cohesive and awakened lifestyle, enriching Assamese society with its traditions of devotion and discipline.