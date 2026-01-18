Kaziranga elevated corridor: A leap for Assam

Gautam Sarmah

Today, on 18 January 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the historic Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project in Kaliabor, Nagaon district of Assam, laying the foundation stone for one of the most ambitious and environmentally conscious infrastructure projects in the region. The ceremony marks a defining moment in India’s drive to harmonise infrastructure development with ecological preservation, drawing nationwide attention to Assam’s unique blend of biodiversity, culture, and economic potential.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 6,950–Rs 6,957 crore, is designed to transform the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway‑715, a key arterial route that connects Assam’s heartland to Upper Assam and the broader Northeastern region. It stretches over 86 kilometres and integrates multiple components, including a 35‑kilometre elevated wildlife corridor that runs through Kaziranga National Park, 21 kilometres of bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, and the widening of 30 kilometres of existing highway from two lanes to four lanes.

Kaziranga National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity and as the bastion of the greater one‑horned rhinoceros—has for decades posed a challenge for planners seeking to balance connectivity and conservation. Situated at a critical geographical junction between human habitat and protected wildlife territory, the park experiences regular seasonal migrations, especially during monsoon floods, when large herds of elephants, deer, buffaloes and other species seek higher ground. Historically, the stretch of national highway cutting through or skirting the park’s boundaries has been a hotspot for vehicle–animal collisions, disrupting migratory patterns and resulting in avoidable losses of wildlife.

The heart of this project—the elevated wildlife corridor—reflects a forward‑looking approach to such conflicts. By lifting a major section of the highway several metres above the ground, planners have created safe, uninterrupted passageways beneath for wildlife movement, drastically reducing the risk of collisions and minimizing human‑wildlife interaction. This element resonates strongly with international conservation goals and places India at the forefront of environmentally sensitive infrastructure innovation. It sets a compelling precedent for how developmental needs can be met without compromising ecological integrity.

In practical terms, the corridor is expected to significantly enhance road safety and reduce travel time, addressing congestion that has long plagued this section. The widening of the highway to four lanes will accommodate increasing passenger and freight traffic, improving regional mobility and facilitating smoother connections between Assam’s urban hubs and rural hinterlands. By decongesting towns like Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat through bypasses, local commuters will enjoy improved urban mobility, reduced travel stress, and a safer urban environment.

The economic implications of the project are profound. Assam functions as a critical economic gateway to the Northeast, acting as both a conduit for trade and a destination for tourism. Kaziranga itself is a major tourism magnet, drawing domestic and international visitors to witness its unparalleled wildlife. With better connectivity, travel time between major destinations—for instance, from Guwahati to Jorhat, Sivasagar and beyond—is expected to shrink considerably, boosting accessibility and enhancing the tourism ecosystem. This, in turn, is likely to generate increased revenue for local businesses, promote investments in hospitality and transport sectors, and create employment opportunities for residents.

Improved logistics will also benefit other economic sectors. Assam’s agricultural produce, tea industry, timber, oil and other goods depend heavily on reliable road networks for post‑production distribution. With upgraded highways and smoother transit corridors, producers will be able to expand market reach, integrate more effectively with national supply chains, and reduce transportation costs, developments that can have a multiplier effect on regional economic growth.

From a social perspective, the elevated corridor carries significant promise. During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate substantial employment, offering work to thousands of local labourers, engineers, and support staff. These job opportunities can play a vital role in enhancing livelihoods, reducing out‑migration for employment, and strengthening economic resilience in rural areas. On completion, the improved highway will also ensure safer access to essential services such as healthcare and education, which are often challenged by travel delays and difficult road conditions in remote areas.

The elevated corridor further aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision for inclusive and sustainable development in the Northeast, a region that has historically grappled with infrastructural challenges due to its complex terrain and dispersed population. By prioritising connectivity upgrades alongside ecological safeguards, the project underscores a commitment to balanced progress that respects both developmental imperatives and environmental stewardship. This approach echoes national objectives to integrate remote regions more fully into India’s economic mainstream while preserving their unique environmental and cultural identities.

The launch event itself was marked by cultural significance. As part of the program on January 17, 2026—just a day before the foundation stone was laid—Prime Minister Modi attended Bagurumba Dwhou 2026, a historic cultural event in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, where over 10,000 artists from the Bodo community performed the Bagurumba dance in a synchronized presentation. This celebration of Assam’s indigenous heritage served as a fitting cultural precursor to the infrastructure milestone, reinforcing the deep connection between development and local identity.

Despite broad optimism, the project has attracted debate among conservationists and environmentalists, with some voices urging continued vigilance to ensure that construction impacts on sensitive ecosystems are carefully managed. They call for transparent monitoring, scientific assessments, and adaptive mitigation strategies to safeguard animal habitats and behaviour patterns over the long term. Such engagement is vital to ensure that ambitious infrastructure plans do not inadvertently undermine the very ecological values they seek to protect.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project represents a comprehensive vision for sustainable infrastructure that strives to balance ecological protection with economic expansion and social well‑being. Its successful implementation could become a model for future projects across India and beyond, demonstrating that with thoughtful planning, cutting‑edge engineering and a respect for natural heritage, development and conservation can advance hand in hand. As Assam enters a new era of connectivity and growth, today’s foundation stone laying stands as a milestone in a journey toward a more connected, more equitable and more sustainable future.

(The author is a faculty member of History, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, Assam.)