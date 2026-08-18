Kaziranga’s Eco-Sensitive Zone: Conservation at a Crossroads

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

The proposal by the Government of Assam to reduce the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park from 10 kilometres to just 1 kilometre has sparked an intense and wide-ranging debate, bringing conservation priorities and developmental aspirations into sharp and, at times, uncomfortable focus. As one of the world’s most celebrated biodiversity hotspots and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga represents not only Assam’s ecological pride but also a critical global natural asset. Any decision concerning its protective buffer must therefore be approached with caution, scientific rigour, and a clear long-term vision that transcends immediate administrative convenience.

Eco-Sensitive Zones are conceptualised as “shock absorbers” around protected areas. Their purpose is not to halt development, but to regulate it in a manner that minimises ecological damage. These zones mitigate anthropogenic pressures, control unplanned land-use changes, and create a transition area between fragile ecosystems and zones of intensive human activity. In the case of Kaziranga, the ESZ has historically functioned as a crucial protective shield against encroachment, industrial expansion, quarrying, and haphazard infrastructure growth. The proposal to reduce this zone to a mere 1 kilometre raises a fundamental question: can such a narrow buffer realistically serve the ecological needs of a landscape as dynamic and complex as Kaziranga?

Kaziranga’s ecological significance extends far beyond its notified boundaries. It is home to the largest population of the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, a conservation success story that has earned global recognition. Alongside the rhino, the park supports a rich assemblage of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, swamp deer, wild water buffalo, and hundreds of bird species. Its mosaic of wetlands, grasslands, and semi-evergreen forests forms a living, breathing ecosystem that is constantly shaped by the Brahmaputra’s flood dynamics.

Crucially, Kaziranga does not exist in isolation. It is part of a broader landscape that includes the Karbi Anglong hills, which serve as vital highlands for wildlife during annual floods. These hills are connected to the park through well-established animal corridors that facilitate seasonal migration. During the monsoon, when large parts of Kaziranga are submerged, animals instinctively move to higher ground in Karbi Anglong. This movement is not incidental; it is essential for survival. A reduced ESZ could fragment these corridors, leading to increased human-wildlife conflict, road accidents involving animals, and long-term genetic isolation of species.

The debate, however, cannot be framed as a simple binary between conservation and development. Proponents of the reduction argue that a smaller ESZ would ease regulatory restrictions, facilitate infrastructure projects, and improve the quality of life for local communities. There is some merit in these arguments. Villages surrounding Kaziranga face genuine developmental challenges—limited connectivity, restricted land-use options, and inadequate livelihood opportunities. It is both necessary and just to address these concerns.

Yet, the critical issue lies in the approach. Is shrinking the ESZ the most effective way to promote development, or could smarter, more nuanced planning achieve the same goals without compromising ecological integrity? Experience from across India and globally suggests that well-managed buffer zones can support both conservation and sustainable development. The problem often lies not in the existence of regulations, but in their implementation.

Scientific evidence underscores the importance of maintaining ecologically appropriate buffer zones. In a landscape like Kaziranga, ecological processes do not adhere to administrative boundaries. Floodplains extend beyond the park, animal movement patterns cover vast areas, and seasonal habitats shift dynamically. A 1-kilometre ESZ may fail to capture these realities, potentially opening up ecologically sensitive areas to activities such as construction, commercial establishments, and even extractive industries. Once such land-use changes take root, reversing them becomes exceedingly difficult.

Another dimension that warrants serious consideration is climate resilience. Assam is increasingly experiencing the impacts of climate change—erratic rainfall patterns, intensified flooding, erosion, and habitat degradation. Kaziranga itself depends on the annual floods of the Brahmaputra for ecological renewal. These floods replenish nutrients, maintain grassland ecosystems, and control invasive species. However, human interventions in surrounding areas—such as embankments, highways, resorts, and settlements—can alter natural water flows and disrupt this delicate balance.

A robust ESZ plays a critical role in maintaining this balance. It acts as a buffer that absorbs shocks, prevents excessive human interference, and allows ecological processes to function relatively undisturbed. Weakening this buffer could make Kaziranga more vulnerable to climate-induced stresses, undermining decades of conservation success.

It is equally important to recognise that local communities are not adversaries of conservation; they are indispensable partners. The future of Kaziranga depends as much on people as it does on wildlife. Therefore, instead of viewing ESZ regulations as restrictive, policymakers must reimagine them as enabling frameworks that promote sustainable livelihoods.

Eco-tourism, for instance, has immense potential in the Kaziranga landscape. When managed responsibly, it can generate income, create employment, and incentivise conservation. Similarly, promoting sustainable agriculture, organic farming, and non-timber forest-based livelihoods can provide viable alternatives to environmentally harmful activities. Capacity building, access to markets, and institutional support are key to making these initiatives successful.

A more balanced approach could involve zoning within the existing ESZ framework. Not all areas within the ESZ are equally sensitive. Through scientific mapping and participatory planning, it is possible to identify zones where limited development can be permitted under strict guidelines while ensuring that ecologically critical areas remain fully protected. Such a differentiated approach would allow for development without undermining the core objectives of conservation.

Transparency and public participation must also form the cornerstone of any decision-making process. Policies affecting a globally significant ecosystem like Kaziranga cannot be formulated in isolation. They require the collective wisdom of ecologists, hydrologists, social scientists, local communities, and conservation practitioners. A comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), backed by empirical data and field studies, is essential before implementing any major change in ESZ boundaries.

Furthermore, there is a need to consider cumulative impacts. Development projects, when viewed individually, may appear benign. However, their combined effect over time can lead to significant ecological degradation. Roads, resorts, mining activities, and urban expansion, when clustered around a protected area, can gradually erode its ecological resilience. The ESZ serves as a critical tool to manage these cumulative impacts.

Kaziranga’s story is one of remarkable conservation success, but it is also a story of constant vigilance. The recovery of the one-horned rhinoceros from near extinction is a testament to sustained protection efforts. However, new challenges are emerging—climate change, habitat fragmentation, and increasing developmental pressures. In this context, weakening protective mechanisms could prove counterproductive.

The proposed reduction of the ESZ should therefore be seen not merely as a technical adjustment but as a policy choice with far-reaching implications. It reflects how we prioritise our natural heritage in the face of economic aspirations. It also raises more profound questions about whether we want a short-term, extractive model of development or a sustainable, inclusive one.

Ultimately, the issue extends beyond merely reducing a boundary from 10 kilometres to 1 kilometre. It is about defining our collective commitment to preserving one of India’s most iconic ecosystems. Development and conservation need not be mutually exclusive, but they must be carefully harmonised through informed decision-making, scientific evidence, and inclusive governance.

Kaziranga is more than a protected area; it is a living landscape that sustains biodiversity, supports livelihoods, and symbolises Assam’s environmental identity. The choices we make today will shape its future for decades to come. In safeguarding Kaziranga, we are not merely protecting wildlife—we are preserving a legacy that belongs to future generations.