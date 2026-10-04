Keeping a tab on demographic changes

The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC), constituted by the Government of India on May 26, 2026, with retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar as Chairman, has sent a 35-point questionnaire to all states and Union territories seeking granular, religion-wise and district-wise data covering the past 15 years. Important among the details that the Committee has sought include (a) time-series and religion-segregated data (covering Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis) on administrative metrics such as birth registrations, school enrollments, vehicle registrations, property transactions, and unusual spikes in Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration card registrations; (b) a report on “visible changes” in religious demography across border districts, industrial clusters, and specific areas, alongside district-wise details and GIS mapping of religious structures (temples, mosques, churches) built over the last 15 years; and (c) intelligence assessments and reports regarding religious conversions within Scheduled Tribe communities. Reports, however, say that several states are struggling to compile the data, noting that routine government department records and administrative registers do not ordinarily collect or maintain information categorized by religion. While the wide range of information and data sought by the Committee are very crucial for understanding certain critical aspects of the current demographic changes that different states have undergone in recent decades, a section of opposition leaders and minority/church activists have criticized the exercise. Media reports say that they are apparently concerned over alleged targeting of granular religious parameters which they fear would create social segregation and strain India’s secular framework. It is a fact that there have been ‘visible changes’ in religious demography in last 15 years. Religious data is very important in India. This is because it shapes targeted social welfare policies, tracks demographic trends, and informs national governance in a culturally diverse society. Governments use religious demographic data to identify socio-economically backward communities and design targeted minority welfare programmes. Also, educational, housing, and health initiatives rely on accurate population distribution numbers to distribute resources effectively. Important to note that statistics show how different faiths fare in literacy, employment, and living standards, highlighting areas that need intervention. Tracking fertility rates, migration patterns, and changing population shares helps demographers understand long-term societal shifts. Moreover, monitoring regional and border demographic changes helps administrative bodies maintain social harmony and address local infrastructure demands. Transparent data also prevents misinformation and provides facts for public and political discourses particularly related to development and security.