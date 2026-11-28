Arup Saikia

(arupsaikia07@gmail.com)

It is now the season of Raax celebrations across the country.

However, the Assamese emotional and cultural connection with Raax is deeply rooted in Keligopal. The people of Assam became familiar with Raaxleela largely through the Vaishnavite movement initiated by Srimanta Sankardeva. Mahapurusha Sankardeva adapted the Raax tradition to the Assamese cultural context through his dramatic composition, Keligopal. Unfortunately, the original Keligopal is now rarely performed in Assam. Distorted and alien forms of Raax are being presented under the name of Keligopal.

Is this appropriate for the traditional culture of Assam?

No cine or glamour artiste can independently develop or sustain a traditional or folk culture. It must grow through mass participation and spontaneous community mobilisation. Some Raax organisers mistakenly attempt to popularise their events by inviting cine artistes at considerable expense, driven by a competitive spirit. This is nothing more than a daydream. The Raax of Nalbari, Baresohoria Bhaona of Jamugurihat, and Faat Bihu of Dhakuakhana are spontaneous festivals for the people. These events do not require artificial promotion. Invited celebrities often overshadow and deprive genuine folk artistes of opportunities. Ultimately, such practices diminish community participation. This tendency must be stopped in the greater interest of preserving the quality and authenticity of our traditional festivals.

The vital point is that glamour cannot replace tradition. The event itself is glamorous.

Moreover, Raax is not merely an entertainment programme; it represents Assam’s traditional, devotional and artistic heritage. Its identity lies in its music, dance, costumes, choreography and traditional presentation.

Inviting professional artistes and celebrities may attract larger audiences, but popularity does not automatically translate into cultural contribution. Traditional culture requires knowledge, dedication and a proper understanding of its historical and aesthetic foundations.

When artificial extravaganza becomes more important than traditional performances, Raax risks losing its original identity. Instead of promoting culture through glamour, organisers should give priority to traditional artistes and cultural practitioners.

The objective should be to attract people to our culture, not to use it merely to attract popular personalities. Let these festivals grow through people’s spontaneous participation, like the Faat Bihu of Dhakuakhana, Baresohoria Bhaona of Jamugurihat and Raax of Nalbari.

Therefore, the misleading practice of presenting imaginary and distorted plays as Keligopal Nat, written by Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva, must come to an end.

Attributing fabricated plays that have no connection with Sankardeva’s original Keligopal Nat to the Mahapurusha is not only disrespectful to him but also a grave affront to the Mahapurushiya cultural tradition. It is high time we became conscious and responsible in this regard.

What is Sankardeva’s original Keligopal Nat?

One of its most significant features is the complete absence of the character of Radha. All the Gopis are equally important. The central theme is their devotion to Lord Krishna, reflecting the philosophy of monotheism.

Nowadays, an entire day is often earmarked for depicting the childhood episodes of Lord Krishna. However, there are no scenes portraying Krishna’s childhood pastimes in the original Keligopal Nat. The play is primarily dominated by Shringara Raxa (the aesthetic sentiment of love).

Several characters prominently featured in contemporary presentations, such as Vasudeva, Devaki, Kansa and Putana, have no place in the original play. There is no depiction of frenzied dancing to band-party music or revelry accompanied by firecrackers. Instead, the play celebrates devotion and the enthusiasm of serving the feet of Lord Krishna with unwavering faith.

Nor does it contain grotesque portrayals of characters entering the stage in non-traditional costumes and carrying traditional fishing implements such as Jakoi and Khaloi.

Sankardeva’s Keligopal Nat is one of his finest dramatic compositions. It begins with the Nandi and concludes with the Muktimangal Bhatima, following the traditional dramatic structure.

It is absolutely unacceptable to stage imaginary, absurd and distorted performances and then attribute them to Sankardeva.

In the traditional concept of Raax, the Maharaas or Raas Mandal has remained the central feature since the time of Swami Uddhav Ghamanda Devacharya. However, with the growing tendency to organise Raax in almost every household, the presence and significance of the Gopi characters have gradually declined. Consequently, in many places, the two-day Raax festival concludes with the enactment of Krishna’s childhood episodes, featuring characters such as Nanda and Yashoda, instead of focusing on Krishna and the Gopis.

The tradition of Gopi-centred Raax is still being preserved, somehow, in a few places. The increasing tendency to organise Raax in every village and household without giving due importance to the Gopis may gradually erode its distinctive aesthetic appeal and traditional characteristics. This trend, too, is a form of cultural decline.

In our view, Bhaona is the traditional art form meant to be performed from village to village, whereas Raax has its own distinct traditions and characteristics. It should preferably be organised on a community or area basis rather than being fragmented into numerous household events. Its traditional identity and aesthetic features deserve to be preserved.

There are also certain aspects of costumes and crowns (Mukut) that need to be discussed and corrected to maintain the traditional aesthetics and authenticity of Raas.

We must put an end to such misrepresentation to preserve the dignity of Sankardeva and the authenticity of Mahapurushiya culture.

(Arup Saikia is an international Bhaona artiste and writer.)