Key measures and stringent laws: Final wake-up call for NTA

Bishaldeep Kakati

(deep.kakati99@gmail.com)

Tahmina Rahman

(Employed at the Quality Council of India, Ministry of Industry and Commerce)

In India, there is a robust system of competitive exams that play a crucial role in the educational and professional landscape. The idea behind conducting competitive exams is multifaceted, serving several critical purposes in educational and professional systems. Millions of students in India work tooth and nail every year to prepare themselves for the competitive examinations that, more or less, determine their career pathways if they clear them. With the rise in the number of aspirants per year in consideration of the fewer seats in every field (medical, engineering, legal, etc.), the imbalance in the ratio has further substantially decreased the chances of an individual clearing such competitive exams, thereby making these examinations a tough nut to crack in India.

In the past, various boards or bodies conducted competitive examinations in India. For instance, the competitive examination for medical sciences, NEET UG, was initially conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE. In a similar manner, various boards had the responsibility to conduct the competitive examinations in India. However, in 2017, the Government of India established an autonomous body known as the National Testing Agency to conduct various national-level competitive examinations for admission to higher educational institutions. The establishment of NTA has its roots in the Programme of Action of 1992 and the National Education Policy of 1986.

NTA’s establishment in 2017 was meant to gaze into the objectives of creating a standardised, efficient, and transparent testing environment. In hindsight, this establishment was also seen as a measure to alleviate the burden on educational bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other institutions that were previously responsible for conducting various entrance examinations so that these institutions could focus more on their primary academic and administrative functions. Furthermore, by establishing the National Testing Agency, the government also wanted to enhance the quality of examinations by implementing best practices, technology, and innovative methods, making them more accessible to students from different parts of the country, conducting exams in multiple languages, and providing the necessary infrastructure to ensure that students from remote and rural areas have equal opportunities to participate. Initially, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was tasked with conducting several important entrance examinations in India, like the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) (over 9 lakh (900,000) candidates annually), the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) (over 15 lakhs (1.5 million) candidates annually), the National Eligibility Test (NET) (around 10 lakhs (1 million) candidates biannually), the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) (approximately 60,000 candidates annually.), and the and the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) (around 50,000 candidates annually).

In 2021, the JEE Main corruption scandal was a significant wake-up call for the NTA and the broader educational assessment system in India. It underscored the importance of robust security measures, transparency, and continuous vigilance to maintain the integrity of national-level entrance examinations. Proxy test-taking and technical manipulation came into focus. Investigations revealed that some coaching centres were involved in orchestrating the fraud. The accountability of NTA was further questioned when, right after the NEET fiasco, the government came out with a notification to cancel the recently concluded NET examinations, and other exams like NEET PG and CSIR NET were also postponed. As such, the citizens of India have already started raising significant questions about the transparency and accountability of the NTA, and a few have even opined to scrap the entire body of the NTA. However, at this point in time, the NTA needs to take certain immediate steps to regain the trust of the denizens.

Therefore, at this critical juncture, accountability is crucial for the NTA to maintain its integrity and trust. The need of the hour is to zero in on the following key areas and strategies to build faith among stakeholders: NTA should develop and publish clear guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all examination-related activities, including question paper setting, exam conduct, evaluation, and result declaration. Regularly disclose important information, such as exam schedules, results, answer keys, and cut-off marks, on the official NTA website and through other communication channels. Conduct regular external audits of NTA’s processes and systems to ensure compliance with best practices and standards. Audits can help identify areas for improvement and ensure adherence to established protocols. Establish oversight by relevant regulatory bodies, such as the Ministry of Education or an independent oversight committee, to monitor NTA’s activities and ensure accountability. Set up dedicated helpdesks and help lines to address candidates’ queries, concerns, and grievances promptly.

Engage with stakeholders, including educational institutions, students, parents, and educators, through regular consultations and feedback sessions to understand their concerns and incorporate their suggestions. Ensure a secure examination environment with measures such as biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and secure question paper handling to prevent malpractice and fraud. Implement stringent data security protocols to protect candidates’ personal information and examination data from breaches and unauthorised access. Establish a rigorous review process for question papers, including multiple levels of scrutiny and validation by subject matter experts to ensure accuracy, fairness, and relevance. At the same time, monitor KPI metrics (exam conduct timelines, grievance resolution rates, and candidate satisfaction levels). Publish annual reports detailing NTA’s activities, achievements, challenges, and future plans. Implement robust feedback mechanisms to gather input from candidates, examiners, and other stakeholders. Provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities for NTA staff to ensure they are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in exam management and administration. Develop and enforce a strict code of conduct for NTA officials and staff, outlining ethical standards and expected behaviours. Ensure that violations of the code are met with appropriate disciplinary action. Last but not least, establish a whistle-blower policy to encourage reporting of unethical practices and ensure protection for individuals who report such practices.

Thus, in these testing times, it is imperative on the part of NTA to wake up and mend the tarnished system.