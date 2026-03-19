Kharg Island and anatomy of global energy power

Dipak Kurmi

(You can reach the writer at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

The geopolitical landscape of the twenty-first century is often defined not by sprawling landmasses, but by minuscule fragments of geography that wield disproportionate influence over the movement of capital and resources. Alfred Thayer Mahan, the preeminent American naval strategist, famously posited that whoever rules the waves rules the world’s trade, a maxim that finds its most modern and volatile expression on a small stretch of land in the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Kharg Island, a mere speck off the Iranian coast, has recently surged into the centre of global discourse following provocative assertions by Donald Trump regarding potential military strikes against Iranian petroleum infrastructure. While geography rendered the island small, the relentless machinery of energy politics has transformed it into a formidable titan of strategic importance, serving as the physical manifestation of Mahan’s theories on maritime supremacy and economic leverage.

To understand the gravity of Kharg Island is to understand the economic lifeblood of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The island functions as the principal gateway through which Iranian energy flows into the global market, acting as a massive convergence point for a labyrinthine network of pipelines originating from the country’s vast inland oil fields. Statistical data underscores its criticality: nearly ninety per cent of Iran’s total oil exports depart from the specialised terminals located on this island. It is here that massive tankers dock to receive the crude oil that eventually powers industrial hubs across the globe. By serving as the central distribution hub for a nation that possesses nearly twelve per cent of the world’s proven oil reserves, Kharg Island has become the indispensable economic heartbeat of the Iranian petroleum sector, a role that makes it both a source of immense power and a point of extreme vulnerability.

The strategic value of the island is inextricably linked to its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, arguably the most vital maritime energy corridor on the planet. This narrow waterway, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, serves as a transit point for thousands of vessels every month, laden with crude oil and liquefied natural gas. The geographical constraints of the strait amplify its significance, as the narrowest section measures a mere thirty-three kilometres across. With Iran situated on one side and nations like Oman and the United Arab Emirates on the other, international maritime law grants coastal states substantial control over the surrounding waters. This geographical reality provides Iran with significant leverage over the movement of global shipping, with Kharg Island positioned as the forward operating base of this energy-choke-point strategy.

Kharg Island’s dominance as an export hub was not an accident of history but a necessity of topography. Situated twenty-five kilometres from the Iranian mainland, the island is blessed with naturally deep waters that allow it to accommodate the world’s largest oil tankers, known as Very Large Crude Carriers. In contrast, shallow waters characterise much of the Iranian coastline, rendering it entirely unsuitable for the draught requirements of modern energy transport vessels. Consequently, the island’s landscape has been engineered into an industrial fortress, dominated by massive storage tanks, sophisticated loading terminals, and a dense web of pipeline networks. On a daily basis, between 1.3 and 1.6 million barrels of crude oil depart from its shores, fuelling the “arteries of the global economy” and sustaining the fiscal stability of the Iranian state amidst international pressures.

The geoeconomic shockwaves generated by Kharg Island extend far beyond the borders of West Asia, directly impacting the industrial stability of the Far East. Asian economies, particularly those of China, India, and Japan, remain the largest importers of Gulf oil and are the primary beneficiaries of the shipments originating from Kharg. Current data indicates that more than eighty per cent of the oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz ultimately reaches Asian markets. Because these nations rely so heavily on this specific energy corridor, any kinetic disruption or blockade involving Kharg Island would immediately jeopardise their national energy security. The island is not merely a regional asset; it is a critical node in a global supply chain where a failure at the source could trigger a systemic collapse of industrial production thousands of kilometres away.

Beyond its role as a transit terminal, Kharg Island serves as a massive strategic reservoir, housing enormous reserves of crude oil in its storage facilities. These millions of barrels represent a buffer against market fluctuations and a tool for strategic manoeuvring in times of crisis. The sensitivity of the global energy market to the island’s status is profound; even the mere hint of a military threat or a technical shutdown can cause oil prices to spike in real time. Economic analysts warn that a total cessation of exports from Kharg could propel crude prices well beyond the threshold of one hundred and fifty dollars per barrel. Such a price surge would have a cascading effect on the global economy, driving up inflation, increasing international trade costs, and squeezing the margins of manufacturing sectors from Europe to North America.

The military history of the island provides a sobering reminder of its enduring value as a high-stakes target. During the protracted Iran-Iraq War, Kharg Island was subject to frequent and intense aerial bombardments because both warring factions recognized that whoever controlled the island controlled Iran’s ability to finance its defence. This historical precedent informs modern military calculations, where planners in Washington, DC, and Tehran alike view the island as a centre of gravity. A contemporary strike on the island would do more than just degrade Iran’s export capacity; it would send a violent shockwave through the global financial system, proving that in the modern era, economic warfare and kinetic operations are increasingly inseparable.

The significance of Kharg Island can also be viewed through the lens of intellectual history and political philosophy. Mahan wrote about “sea power,” which protects trade routes. The German philosopher Jürgen Habermas wrote about the “public sphere,” which is a place where people talk about their future as a group. In the realm of geopolitics, Kharg Island represents a physical ‘strategic sphere’ where geography, economics, and hard power intersect to create a global dialogue of deterrence and dependency. Just as Mahan introduced the term ‘Middle East’ to describe this pivotal region as a bridge between empires, Kharg Island stands today as a bridge between the raw resources of the earth and the energy demands of a modern, interconnected civilization.

Kharg Island serves as a powerful testament to how a small geographical feature can dictate the destiny of nations and the stability of the global order. The pipelines that snake across the Iranian deserts find their ultimate destination in the loading arms of Kharg’s terminals, and the tankers that anchor in its deep waters carry the fuel that powers the world’s factories and vehicles. Markets in Asia and strategic planners in the West remain perpetually vigilant, aware that the ‘oil nerve centre’ of the Persian Gulf holds the key to the next decade of energy politics. As the world moves through an era of heightened geopolitical tension, the silent, industrial landscape of Kharg Island continues to confirm Mahan’s timeless lesson: the control of strategic maritime spaces remains the ultimate determinant of international power.