Kids And the Screen

Children who spend a lot of time watching the screen on the mobile phone or computer have a maximum chance of facing various kinds of mental health issues, including trauma and violent tendencies. This warning has come from health experts on the occasion of World Mental Health Day last week. Experts have pointed out that such children will also suffer from depression, throw tantrums, become aggressive, and experience anxiety, apart from becoming unable to sleep properly. Other behavioural problems from which such children can suffer include aggressiveness and anger, with studies showing that depression and anxiety disorders have been significantly rising in the recent past. Given such warnings, it is now for the parents to take timely steps so that their children reduce screen time and thus do not get into that phase where various kinds of behavioural problems will affect their studies and normal activities. According to experts, common behavioural issues also include sudden mood swings, where children may exhibit extreme changes in emotions. Moreover, increased aggression can manifest as unexplained irritability or anger. As has been stated, children who spend a lot of time on the screen are also likely to experience mood swings, headaches or body aches, self-harm tendencies, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and lack of concentration and attention. While experts have recommended early professional intervention in order to provide such children the necessary support to manage behavioural changes and promote mental well-being, parents have been advised to be patient, to not shout, hit, or talk down to them in a derogatory manner, and to communicate with them to understand what is bothering them. Constant exposure to smart-phones, computers, televisions, tablets, and gaming consoles can also decrease social abilities among children, which in turn will make them unfit in the highly competitive job market. It is very important to note that excessive screen time can cause physical change to the brain, which in turn can cause lasting psychological impact among young people. Children have been described as small packets with big energy, utter curiosity, and endless questions. It is for parents as well as teachers to do the needful in order to direct the energy of the children in the right way. It will, however, be incorrect to think that excessive screen time affects only children. The reality is that older people too can face behavioural problems, particularly those who remain glued to the screen before going to bed. Nighttime light exposure can trick one’s brain’s master clock to think it is daytime, which in turn can slow the body’s production of melatonin, a hormone one’s brain produces that helps in getting good sleep.