Land rights and the future of Assamese identity

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

For the indigenous communities of Assam, land is never merely a commodity, a unit of real estate, or a negotiable financial asset to be traded in the marketplace. It is, instead, an extension of their collective soul, a living repository of their history, and the foundational bedrock of their entire social, cultural, economic, and political existence. This sacred soil does not simply sustain their daily livelihoods; it serves as the ultimate anchor for the language, folk traditions, customary laws, and the complex spiritual worldview that has been passed down through generations. The deep, almost visceral bond an Indigenous person shares with their ancestral soil reflects vividly in the rhythm of their traditional agricultural practices, the vibrancy of their community festivals, the wisdom of their collective working methods, and the simplicity of their unpretentious lifestyle. They revere the earth as a maternal figure, holding an innate, protective respect for it because these fields bear the indelible footprints of their ancestors and serve as the final resting places of their kin. Any external blow to this delicate, centuries-old equilibrium does not just displace a farmer from his plot; it shatters the psychological and cultural foundation upon which the entire indigenous society stands.

Yet, over the last few decades, this eternal anchor has drifted into a zone of unprecedented turbulence. The right of indigenous people over their own ancestral land is facing a perilous, slow-burning crisis that threatens to alter the very matrix of the state’s national life. This current instability is driven by a toxic combination of factors: uncontrolled waves of illegal immigration; rampant and organized land encroachment; the persistent enforcement of archaic colonial laws; overwhelming demographic pressure; grassroots administrative corruption; and a pervasive, short-sighted political opportunism that prioritizes immediate electoral gains over long-term civilizational survival. To ignore the gravity of this situation is to invite the structural collapse of Assam’s indigenous social fabric. Resolving a crisis of this magnitude requires a holistic, uncompromising perspective where legal reforms, administrative transparency, and social awareness converge into a unified strategy. It is not merely a technical question of distributing property titles or settling municipal boundaries; it is an existential battle to secure the survival and the inherent self-respect of the indigenous Assamese nation.

To comprehend the deep-seated anxieties of the indigenous population today, one must historically analyse the evolution of land ownership patterns in the region. Before the advent of British colonial rule, during the multi-century reign of the Ahom monarchs, the land system in Assam operated primarily under communal principles and customary frameworks. Subjects utilized and managed land collectively, and the royal administration deeply respected these traditional usage rights. The system was inherently simple, domestic, and just, prioritizing the community’s collective need over individual capitalistic ownership. Long-standing social consensus, rather than complex, exclusionary written deeds, guaranteed every villager’s rights and provided them with a sense of security. This traditional paradigm fostered social cohesion and effectively protected the native population from displacement, ensuring that land remained a bridge between generations rather than a barrier.

The turning point occurred with the signing of the Treaty of Yandabo in 1826, which ushered in the British administrative machinery. Driven by colonial greed, escalating revenue targets, and a desire for aggressive economic exploitation, the British rulers overhauled the existing land policies completely. They introduced the landmark Assam Land and Revenue Regulation of 1886, which institutionalised the concept of private, individual land ownership for the very first time in the region. This legal framework ran entirely counter to the prevailing collective land systems of the native tribes and communities. Unfamiliar with the complex, document-heavy demands of private title deeds, countless Indigenous families failed to establish formal legal ownership over the very lands they had inhabited for generations. The British land surveys and new classifications inadvertently created a landscape ripe for exploitation, allowing non-indigenous populations and aggressive migrant groups to legally purchase, lease, or occupy vast tracts of land, thereby accelerating the steady alienation of the native population from their ancestral soil.

Post-independence governance models unfortunately failed to remedy these historic injustices. Free India largely inherited and retained the structural scaffolding of the 1886 British regulation, allowing colonial-era legal complexities to persist. This legal frailty provided a massive loophole for illegal encroachers in later decades, turning the question of indigenous land rights into a highly volatile social and political issue. The massive hammer blow of demographic alteration pushed this historical vulnerability to its absolute limit. Since the partition of 1947, and most catastrophically following the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, millions of people from the neighbouring country crossed into Assam on a massive, unregulated scale. This unchecked influx completely distorted the demographic equilibrium of the state, inflating the population density to a point that placed an unbearable, unsustainable strain on the valley’s limited land resources.

The spatial geography of this migration has systematically targeted the most vulnerable ecological and administrative zones of Assam. Illegal settlers initially occupied the riverine patches, known locally as chars, government-owned vast lands, and crucial wetlands. Over time, as space shrank, the pressure spilt over into state-reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and, most damagingly, the tribal belts and blocks. These tribal belts and blocks had been specifically created by far-sighted policymakers to protect the land rights of vulnerable indigenous tribes from being swallowed by outsiders. However, lax administrative oversight, inaccurate digital revenue records, and localised political shielding have allowed even these protected zones to be systematically encroached upon. The continuous expansion of these illegal settlements has steadily shrunk the agricultural fields, community grazing grounds, and traditional living spaces of the native inhabitants. This dramatic demographic shift has reduced the indigenous population to a statistical minority in several districts, breeding a deep, justifiable fear of becoming politically powerless and socially marginalized within their homeland.

The mechanics of this displacement are rarely accidental; they are deeply strategic. Opaque land records and slow administrative processing times provide a fertile breeding ground for a corrupt network consisting of low-level revenue officials, compromised land surveyors, and predatory middlemen. This illicit syndicate secretly assists illegal squatters by forging legacy documents, manipulating land data, and illegally issuing land patents for financial gain. Even when the state government intends to implement protective laws, this deeply entrenched bureaucratic corruption stalls execution at the ground level. Furthermore, the dark realities of vote-bank politics exacerbate this administrative failure. Certain political factions, seeking to consolidate reliable voting blocs, actively protect illegal settlements, providing them with tacit legitimacy and violently opposing state-sponsored eviction drives or legal rectifications.

The consequences of this multi-layered crisis extend far beyond the realm of economics; they inflict deep psychological and social trauma on the native population. Landlessness among indigenous youth has bred widespread despair, fuelling unemployment and alienating them from their traditional roots. Moreover, the encroachment on reserved forests and vital wetlands has triggered severe ecological imbalances, worsening the state’s perennial battle with devastating artificial floods and riverbank erosion. Recognizing the catastrophic trajectory of this crisis, the current state administration has recently initiated several robust, commendable interventions. The flagship Mission Basundhara scheme represents a major step toward cleansing the state’s chaotic land revenue system. By digitising all land-related services, the government aims to eliminate middlemen, correct historical anomalies, and bring absolute transparency to land transactions. Crucially, the mission prioritizes the direct allocation of permanent land patents, or ‘myadi pattas,’ to eligible indigenous families, giving them the legal armour required to protect their ancestral holdings. Parallelly, aggressive eviction drives have been launched to reclaim sacred institutional lands, such as those belonging to the historic Vaishnavite monasteries, known as Xatras, and ecological hotspots from illegal occupiers.

While initiatives like Mission Basundhara offer immediate relief, a permanent resolution demands long-term, radical structural overhauls. Assam needs a modern, indigenous-centric land law designed to replace the colonial legacy of 1886. This new legislation must formally recognize and protect the collective land rights of tribal communities and their traditional self-governing systems. Concurrently, the boundaries of tribal belts and blocks must be strictly redefined and guarded by special, fast-track revenue courts capable of swiftly disposing of land disputes. Crucially, this legal fortress can never be complete without resolving the overarching political question: implementing the long-delayed Sixth Clause of the Assam Accord and arriving at a strict, consensus-based definition of who constitutes an indigenous citizen of Assam. Ultimately, protecting the soil is about keeping a unique, lively civilisation from being erased by cultural and geographical dilution. Time is running out, and the survival of the Assamese identity depends entirely on the courage to protect its land today.