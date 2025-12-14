Laughter as Medicine

Laughter, it has been said, is the best medicine. Though this phrase has been in circulation for ages, many people did not know what ailments this particular medicine called laughter can actually cure until psychiatrists and other medical scientists began working on it and started coming out with various interesting and important findings. Recognised as a popular proverb, the phrase, it has been increasingly proven, emphasises the significant physical, mental, and social health benefits of laughter and a positive attitude. Though it has not yet been declared or prescribed as a replacement for professional medical treatment, it definitely serves as a powerful complementary approach to well-being. Studies have proven that laughter triggers healthy physiological changes in the body. The physical benefits of laughter include stress reduction, providing a much-needed boost to the immune system, providing relief from pain, improving cardiovascular health, relaxing muscles, and helping burn calories. As far as mental and emotional benefits are concerned, scientists have said that laughter has a profound impact on mental and emotional well-being. Laughter is found to enhance positivity in mood, help lessen symptoms of anxiety and depression, foster a more positive and optimistic outlook on life, add humour to life so that people can cope with difficult situations, and enhance cognitive function and mental clarity by improving focus and memory. In the large context, laughter acts as social glue, strengthens relationships and fosters connection. Laughter has also been identified as a highly contagious syndrome. That probably was why a poet had said, ‘Laugh, and the world laughs with you; weep, and you weep alone.’