Laughter can unite the whole world!

Special on World Laughter Day, May 5, 2024

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

World Humour Day is a wonderful day and a unique gift to all of humanity to celebrate happiness and relieve stress by laughing, without any expense. It unites all of humanity, which makes life better. World Humour Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May; this day ensures good health, mental peace, and overall development by providing lots of opportunities for laughter. Laughter brings enthusiasm to the body and mind; in fact, laughing from the heart is no less than medicine. According to studies, people who laugh often live longer; they are better off, are richer and happier, and also have more positive energy. Before others make you sad and stressed by laughing at you, learn to laugh at yourself. Laugh at your own shortcomings and view them as opportunities. Most people take other people’s laughter too seriously, and they become sad. Whereas laughing at yourself enables you to be more invulnerable, more adventurous, more courageous, healthier, and more authentic.

World Humour Day is not just an excuse to smile; it is an inspiration and a life force. The credit for implementing this day goes to Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the Hasya Yoga Movement, who celebrated World Comedy Day for the first time on January 11, 1998, in Mumbai. The main objective was to reduce increasing stress, unrest, anxiety, and problems in society and to teach them to live a happy life. Because laughing is very helpful in everyone’s physical, mental, emotional, and intellectual development, laughter is also the key to success in our lives; it is also the solution to many problems. Laughter is a balm that heals the wounds of a sad heart. This is also an exercise for our facial muscles and to rest our mind. Research reveals that as we grow older, we laugh less. On this, author Michelle Pritchard says, ‘We do not laugh less because we have grown old; but we become old because we have stopped laughing. Today’s busy man is forgetting his smile and laughter; as a result, he is inviting stress-related diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, migraine, hysteria, madness, depression, etc. Laughing increases energy and oxygen circulation.

Contaminated air comes out of the body. Always laughing openly strengthens all the organs of our body. It also increases blood circulation in the body. Apart from this, the digestive system works more efficiently. That is why doctors also say that humour is useful for patients suffering from disease. People who make us laugh remain etched in our memories. We may like or dislike somebody for various reasons, but in the long run, the people who deserve our love are those who make us laugh and put a smile on our faces. Perhaps that is why Victor Borg says, “Laughter is the shortest bridge to cross the distance between two people.” Laughter is such a precious gift, which nature has bestowed only on humans. Humour is a universal language. It has the ability to integrate humanity irrespective of caste, religion, colour, gender, and language. This is an initiative to connect man to man. Laughter is capable of creating new worlds by connecting different communities. This idea may seem imaginary, but people have a deep belief that only laughter can unite the world. That is why Martin Luther King said, “If I am not allowed to laugh in heaven, I will not go to heaven.”.

If there are clouds of sadness and restlessness, the sunshine of laughter cannot bloom. Author Emily Mitchell says, ‘A day without laughter is like living in darkness, you try to find your way, but you cannot see it clearly.’ Laughter is a tremendous positive emotion and energy that a person possesses that makes not only the internal, but also the external appearance effective, prosperous, and stunning. Humour is a powerful emotion that has the ability to energise a person and make the world peaceful. It affects the electro-magnetic field of the person and transmits positive energy to the person. When a person laughs in a group, the positive energy from his laughter spreads throughout the environment. Both happiness and sorrow come and go in the world, like sunshine and shade. If a person remains cheerful in both situations, his mind always remains under control, and he can stay away from worries. Laughing brightens the soul. With this, you not only get pleasure, but also make others happy. Humour is the enemy of pain, a sure cure for despair and anxiety, and a panacea for orrow. Laughter works as a great tonic. Professor Sophie Scott of the University of London says, ‘Through laughter, our subconscious mind signals that we are relaxed and feeling safe’.

Hotei was Lord Buddha’s disciple in Japan. He was a beggar of a very humble nature. He believed in living life in a very detached manner. Whatever work he was doing, he would become completely immersed in it. There is a belief in Japan that once Hotei became so enthralled while meditating that he started laughing loudly while meditating. Only after this amazing incident did people start addressing him by the name of Laughing Buddha. Thereafter, travelling, exploring the country, making people laugh, and providing happiness became the aim of Laughing Buddha. In China, Laughing Buddha is also known as Putai. Chinese people see him from the perspective of a beggar who, with a bag of money and grains in one hand, shows his big belly and slim body with a smile on his face, transmitting positive energy to everybody by making them laugh. They are also considered messengers of prosperity and happiness and symbols of the removal of Vaastu defects in homes. In Japan, people teach their children to laugh right from the beginning, so that their future generation is capable and bright.

Most countries in the world are afraid of terrorism, violence, war, and epidemics. At such a time, the great need for World Humour Day is felt. Never before have such panic and unrest been seen among the people of the world. Today, there is a lot of panic and unrest inside every person. In such times, only laughter can spread positive energy across the world. Harvard University professor Teresa Amabile has said that our brain becomes most creative when we laugh. We should promote humour, not only in the family environment but also in the office. The office environment should be one of harmony and laughter, so that enthusiasm for work can be spread among the team. Laughter can prove effective for a beautiful face. Laughter increases the body’s immunity, which also increases a person’s self-confidence. Medical experiments have found that laughing for 10 minutes leads to two hours of deep sleep.

People who laugh make many friends, and in this way, a feeling of brotherhood and unity arises among them, which we never realize. There is chaos in every person’s life. Then the great need for ‘Comedy Day’ is felt. Never before has this much unrest been seen in this world. In this busy, turbulent, and stressful life, people should take out at least one day for them to laugh and make others laugh to the cockles of their hearts. That’s why Osho has said that when you calm down after laughing, you will realize that the whole world—these trees, plants, stars, stones, mountains—are all laughing with you.