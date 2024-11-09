Ravindra Kumar Mishra

(Former Chief Consultant, Ministry of HRD (now Ministry of Education, GOI)

Learning is the need of children. Every child is unique, and accordingly, its learning needs. Children have different ways of processing information. Every child learns at his or her own pace. Some may grasp concepts quickly, while others may need more time and practice. Children come from diverse backgrounds, and their cultural and social experiences shape their perspectives and learning needs.

Learning outcomes is a buzzword to assess children’s learning. Another important dimension of learning is ‘how to learn’. Concepts of children’s learning, learning outcomes, and the processes of ‘how to learn’ often aren’t aligned in discussions about education. Each aspect plays a unique role in shaping educational experiences, but it seems they are treated in isolation. Each concept and the disconnect between them may be because of requirements of management and teachers affecting children’s learning.

Learning is essential for every child, and the uniqueness of each child requires a tailored approach to meet their diverse learning needs. While it is desired that every child must learn, it frequently takes a back seat to the focus on outcomes, leaving the important question of ‘learning’ and ‘how to learn’.

Instead of spending time and money to assess learning outcomes, we should focus on wellbeing and encouraging children to connect with the natural world and learning. I am not suggesting the abolition of the assessment and examination system, but certainly it may be cut back to allow more time for children to explore the world around them with a focus on ‘learning’ and ‘how to learn’. It should be our intention that as children step onto the conveyor belt, we are determined to give them a rounded education.

Once, having a progressive and world-class education system, Nalanda and Takshshila-like learning centres, where debate and discussion were the core of learning, improving communication, confidence, character, and resilience was the motto. We need an ethos to bring positivity, health, and wellbeing, free from depression, anxiety, and stigma, into our schools.

Learning often leads to lasting change—whether in knowledge, behaviour, or even how we perceive the world. When we truly learn something, it tends to reshape our thinking, challenge old assumptions, or inspire new ways of acting. This transformation can be gradual, but it often becomes part of who we are, influencing our decisions, habits, and interactions in lasting ways.

To truly support children’s development, it’s pivotal to integrate these aspects—recognising the uniqueness of each child, understanding the significance of emphasizing the processes of learning, and learning outcomes. By doing so, we can create a more effective educational environment that fosters genuine learning experiences.