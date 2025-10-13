Learning different languages offers significant cognitive benefits. These include improved memory, acquiring multitasking and problem-solving skills, boosting creativity and building confidence in one’s personality. Seen from the professional angle, learning more languages expands career opportunities and can enhance performance on standardised tests. Moreover, learning a new language offers an individual numerous social benefits. These include the ability or ease to connect with a wider range of people, fostering cross-cultural understanding and empathy, improving communication skills, and deepening family ties. Learning or knowing a language also provides social security to a person working or studying in a different place having a different language. These advantages allow for richer travel experiences, broader social and professional networks, and a greater appreciation for diverse perspectives. Similarly, learning a foreign language helps Indian youth in many ways; these may include social benefits like increased cultural awareness and empathy, improved communication skills, and a broader social network. Above all, learning languages provides economic benefits through enhanced job opportunities, higher earning potential, and increased business competitiveness. An individual possessing multilingual skills always has an edge over his or her competitors in the job market, helps in earning higher salaries, and can provide access to roles in international business, diplomacy, and translation. Unfortunately, in some regions of India, there has been a tendency of refusing to learn, use and understand another language. There may be political reasons behind it. Looking at the Northeast, one must say that it is one of the richest regions or pockets on earth as far as languages are concerned. Unlike other states or regions of India, the linguistic landscape of Northeast India has been shaped by several language waves over several thousand years. This has resulted in a region of profound diversity where over 400 different languages are spoken. Learning a couple of them will benefit everybody.