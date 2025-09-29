Leaving no stone unturned

Though investigations into the suspected foul play and the series of developments leading to the unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore are going on in full swing, it is definitely a matter of deep concern that the main suspects are still at large. Setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is definitely a good step. But since it has not been able to corner the main suspects, people in general have become unhappy. Amid this, gauging the situation, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has done well by stating that if required, the investigation would be handed over to the CBI. No one wants the suspected culprits to go scot-free. But, going by what has been appearing in the mainstream media as well as social media, the prime suspect(s) appear to have very high connections. If this is true, then it is very unfortunate. It is thus for the government to ensure that the investigation is foolproof, unbiased and fast. The more the delay, the more the scope for the suspects to find loopholes in the legal system and escape from the police dragnet.