With the temperature rapidly rising as an inseparable part of summer, people look for a beverage that can not only quench their thirst and help cool them down but also provide some vital health benefits. In India, drinking lemon water has always been considered the ultimate summer remedy. A glass of lemon water not only prevents dehydration and replenishes electrolytes lost through sweating but also boosts the immune system with vitamin C. A refreshing, economical choice, it naturally cools the body while protecting against seasonal infections and summer fatigue. A fresh, homemade glass of lemon water is vastly superior to synthetic and carbonated soft drinks during the hot summer months. While the hot, humid climate causes severe fluid loss in the human body, even adding a few drops of lemon juice to water can work wonders. Lemon water acts as a perfect natural homemade ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) that almost instantly restores essential electrolytes like sodium and potassium, which one loses through sweat. Moreover, lemon water is packed with antioxidants that strengthen your immune system. Lemon water also stimulates the production of digestive enzymes in the human body, preventing the bloating and sluggish digestion often experienced in hot weather. In comparison to various kinds of synthetic beverages, lemon water does not contain any artificial flavour, colour, or harmful preservatives. Health experts have pointed out that lemon water works like a detox drink by way of cleansing the body of various kinds of toxins. The citric acid contained in lemons helps get rid of many unhealthy substances within the body as well as supports the functioning of the liver while boosting the health of the kidneys. Synthetic cold drinks, like sodas and aerated beverages, on the other hand, are packed with high amounts of added sugar, artificial sweeteners, and phosphoric acid. Frequent consumption of synthetic cold drinks is strongly linked to chronic health conditions like type-2 diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and dental problems.