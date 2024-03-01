Leopard conservation framework

India’s leopard population is estimated at 13,874 individuals, which, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, represents a stable population compared to the estimation of 12,852 individuals in the similar area sampled in 2018. The findings of the fifth cycle leopard population estimation carried out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India, in collaboration with State Forest Departments, as part of the quadrennial “Monitoring of Tigers, Co-predators, Prey, and Their Habitat” exercise in tiger range states have brought fresh hopes for conservation. There is, however, little room for celebration as the conservation threat to the leopard population posed by shrinking habitat, rising conflict with humans, and a decline in prey species due to infrastructure development is growing. The report highlights that Central India shows a stable or slightly growing population of leopards (2018: 8071, 2022: 8820), while Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains experienced decline (2018: 1253, 2022: 1109). In Shivalik Hills and the Gangetic Plains, there is a -3.4% decline per annum, while the largest growth rate was in Central India and the Eastern Ghats at 1.5%, it adds. The report cautioned that growing human leopard conflict in the North East Hills and Brahmaputra Flood Plains landscapes “owing to habitat mosaic and developmental projects is a major concern towards leopard conservation.” This calls for the urgent attention of the state forest departments, state governments in the region, and environmental groups engaged in conservation initiatives. The estimated population of leopards in this landscape is 349, but the report explains that the increase in the leopard population as compared to earlier cycles is mostly because of the increase in sampling effort in the North Bengal Dooars. Leopards straying into Guwahati city and various towns and villages more frequently point towards its habitat shrinkage due to rapid urbanisation, the cutting of hills, and the clearing of forest. Removing the leopards from cities and towns and releasing them in the city forests or nearby forests is not a permanent solution to the problem. If illegal encroachment on the hills and reserve forest areas is not prevented with drastic measures, the new habitat of rescued leopards will also vanish at a faster rate. The estimation focused on forested habitats within 18 tiger states, covering four major tiger conservation landscapes, and non-forested habitats in the arid and high Himalayas were not sampled for leopards, according to an official release. It was a gigantic exercise and involved a foot survey spanning 6,41,449 km to estimate carnivore signs and prey abundance, while camera traps were strategically placed at 32,803 locations, resulting in 85,488 photo-captures of leopards. The findings, according to the monitoring report, underscore the critical role of protected areas in conserving leopard populations. While tiger reserves serve as important strongholds, addressing conservation gaps outside protected areas is equally vital. Rising incidents of conflict pose challenges for both leopards and communities. It emphasises that the survival of leopards outside protected areas is equally important, and collaborative efforts involving government agencies, conservation organisations, and local communities are essential to enhance habitat protection and mitigate human-wildlife conflict. Indiscriminate clearing of tree cover in the Guwhati Hills to clear land for unauthorised settlement has also led to the drying up of water sources, which also compels leopards to come out to the concrete jungle in search of water. Tree felling on city hills also results in topsoil erosion and clogging of city drains with silt and debris during monsoons, which aggravates waterlogging in low-lying areas. Educating people on the conservation of leopards by protecting the tree cover on the hills can have the double benefit of addressing the problems of landslides and increasing the discharge capacity of storm water drainage systems. Construction of low-cost multi-storey apartments can provide a durable solution to motivate people to shift to these accommodations to save the hills and leopard’s habitat. If the authorities fail to prevent fresh encroachment on hills after shifting the current population to alternative accommodation, then the solution will not be sustainable. Any conservation initiative cannot be successful without the active participation of people, the key stakeholders in the human-wildlife conflict. Environment groups and educational institutions, in collaboration with local bodies such as the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, need to conduct frequent innovative awareness drives to make people develop compassion and reverence for leopards and other wildlife. The awareness drive on climate change mitigation should converge with conservation initiatives for protecting leopards and other wildlife, as both are intricately linked and the end goals of both cannot be achieved in silos. Mapping of leopard habitats and marking of their territories on Guwahati Hills and other areas in the state on a priority basis to demarcate those with signs asking people not to venture into these areas and refrain from disturbing the animal can be a pragmatic step in renewed initiatives to protect leopard habitats. Conservation efforts become easier when people in conflict with wildlife are made equal stakeholders and not seen as troublemakers.