Lessons from Bengal’s mandate, 2026

Gautam Sarmah

(gautamsarmah8@gmail.com)

The political transformation in West Bengal in 2026 is not merely a change of government; it is a historic warning to every political party and leader in India. The defeat of Mamata Banerjee and the rise of the BJP under Suvendu Adhikari have shaken the political foundation of Bengal. The BJP’s overwhelming majority and Mamata Banerjee’s personal defeat in Bhabanipur symbolize the collapse of political arrogance, personality cult politics, and prolonged misuse of power. For nearly fifteen years, the Trinamool Congress dominated West Bengal politics. Mamata Banerjee was considered almost invincible. However, democracy ultimately reminded everyone that no leader is above the people. Political power belongs to the citizens, and when public dissatisfaction reaches its peak, even the strongest governments can fall. Bengal’s verdict teaches that governance must remain connected to public aspirations, not trapped in ego, corruption, violence, or authoritarian tendencies.

One of the most significant aspects of this election was the emergence of Suvendu Adhikari as the central political figure of Bengal. Once a trusted associate of Mamata Banerjee, he later became her fiercest political rival and eventually defeated her in her stronghold of Bhabanipur. His rise reflects another important political lesson: political loyalty cannot survive where internal democracy disappears and arrogance replaces collective leadership. Many former Trinamool leaders and workers gradually distanced themselves from Mamata Banerjee because they felt ignored, marginalized, or suppressed. The people of Bengal appear to have voted not only for the BJP but also against what they perceived as political violence, corruption, syndicate culture, appeasement politics, unemployment, and administrative collapse. Governments across India are increasingly judging themselves not just by emotional slogans, but also by governance, employment opportunities, law and order, and development.

This political shift also carries an important lesson for opposition parties across the country. Merely opposing the BJP is not enough to win elections. Opposition parties must build strong grassroots organizations, maintain internal discipline, present clear ideological direction, and most importantly, remain connected with ordinary citizens. Many regional parties in India have become excessively dependent on one charismatic leader. Bengal has demonstrated that personality-driven politics eventually weakens democratic institutions.

At the same time, the BJP must also understand the more profound message behind this victory. Electoral success should not create another cycle of arrogance. History repeatedly shows that governments collapse when they become disconnected from public sentiment. Therefore, the new government in Bengal must focus on inclusive governance rather than political revenge.

The future relationship between Assam and West Bengal is another critical issue. Assam and Bengal are historically, culturally, economically, and geographically interconnected. Millions of people from both states share social, educational, linguistic, and commercial ties. Mutual respect, cooperation, and balanced federalism should drive the relationship between the two neighbouring states, rather than hostility or narrow regionalism.

However, certain unresolved issues require careful attention. One of the most sensitive matters is illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. Assam has long suffered demographic, political, and cultural pressure because of unchecked illegal migration. Many people in Assam believe that earlier governments in Bengal often ignored border security and infiltration issues for electoral calculations. The new Bengal government has a major responsibility to cooperate fully with Assam and the union government in protecting the eastern border. Border management, strict documentation systems, technological surveillance, and coordinated policing between Assam and Bengal are essential.

Illegal infiltration is not merely a political issue; it directly affects national security, indigenous identity, employment, and social stability. If the new Bengal government sincerely addresses this problem, it could improve trust between Assam and Bengal significantly. Assam’s people expect a responsible approach from the Bengal government regarding cross-border migration and national security. Another major area of cooperation should be economic development. West Bengal has immense potential because of Kolkata’s port facilities, industrial legacy, educational institutions, and strategic location. Yet, for decades, industrial decline, labour unrest, political violence, and a poor investment climate weakened Bengal’s economy. The new government under Suvendu Adhikari must rebuild investor confidence, modernise infrastructure, promote industrialization, and create employment opportunities for youth.

A strong Bengal is also beneficial for Assam and the entire Northeast. Better rail, waterway, trade, tourism, and industrial connections between Assam and Bengal could change the economy of eastern India. Assam and Bengal together can become a gateway connecting mainland India with Southeast Asia through the Act East policy.

Educational and cultural cooperation should also be strengthened. Both Assam and Bengal possess rich literary and intellectual traditions. Instead of linguistic or cultural hostility, there should be greater academic exchange, student mobility, cultural festivals, and intellectual collaboration. Rabindranath Tagore, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Lakshminath Bezbaroa, and other outstanding personalities envisioned harmony among the peoples of eastern India.

The new Bengal government also carries a significant responsibility regarding law and order. Political violence has deeply damaged Bengal’s democratic image. Frequent clashes, intimidation, and post-election violence weakened public trust. A truly democratic government must ensure that opposition voices, minority communities, journalists, and ordinary citizens feel safe and protected. Democracy becomes meaningful only when political disagreement is respected.

Furthermore, Bengal’s rural economy requires urgent reforms. Agriculture, small industries, tea gardens, fisheries, and local entrepreneurship need policy support. Youth unemployment remains one of the most significant challenges in Bengal. Without employment generation, political slogans alone cannot sustain long-term public confidence.

Women’s safety and empowerment should also remain central priorities. Bengal once led India in social reform movements, women’s education, and intellectual progress. We must revive that legacy through improved education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and social protection.

Another important responsibility of the BJP government will be maintaining communal harmony. Bengal has a long tradition of coexistence among different religious and linguistic communities. The new government must avoid divisive politics and ensure equal dignity and justice for all citizens. Political victory should not become an excuse for hatred or revenge.

For Assam, Bengal’s transformation is also a reminder that democracy remains dynamic and unpredictable. No government should assume permanent power. Leaders who ignore public sentiment, encourage corruption, suppress dissent, or become excessively arrogant eventually face political consequences.

Bengal’s 2026 election is far more than an electoral event. It is a democratic message to the entire nation. Mamata Banerjee’s defeat and the BJP’s rise under Suvendu Adhikari demonstrate that people ultimately hold the supreme authority in democracy. The new government in Bengal now faces a historic responsibility. It must move beyond slogans and prove its capability through governance, development, transparency, border security, employment generation, industrial revival, and communal harmony. Assam and Bengal should build a future based on cooperation, mutual respect, regional stability, and shared prosperity. Political power is temporary, but public trust is permanent. Bengal has reminded India that democracy rewards humility, accountability, and service — while arrogance and complacency eventually face rejection.

(The writer is a faculty member of History, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai.)